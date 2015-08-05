Wildfire in northern California

Inmate firefighters return from setting a fire break along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire in Lake County, California August 4, 2015. California's biggest and fiercest wildfire of the year grew as it raged for a seventh day through drought-parched...more

Inmate firefighters return from setting a fire break along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire in Lake County, California August 4, 2015. California's biggest and fiercest wildfire of the year grew as it raged for a seventh day through drought-parched chaparral and ranch lands north of Napa Valley wine country after jumping a highway that authorities hoped would help slow its advance. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

