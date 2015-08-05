Wildfire in northern California
Inmate firefighters return from setting a fire break along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire in Lake County, California August 4, 2015. California's biggest and fiercest wildfire of the year grew as it raged for a seventh day through drought-parched...more
Charred trees are shown along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire in Lake County, California August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Inmate firefighters return from setting a fire break along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire in Lake County, California August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
An inmate firefighter returns from setting a fire break along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire in Lake County, California August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Cal Fire firefighters monitor a backfire during the Rocky Fire near Clearake, California August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Charred vegetation is seen along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire in Lake County, California August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Inmate firefighters stand along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire near Lower Lake, California August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A Cal Fire firefighter sets a backfire with a driptorch along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire near Lower Lake, California August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Smoke from a wildfire burning in northern California is seen in a NASA image taken by the Suomi NPP satellite around 17:23 ET (21:23 GMT) August 2, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Flame from the Rocky Fire is seen burning near Clearlake, California August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Fire burns the remains of a tree along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire in Lake County, California August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Firefighters watch the Rocky Fire advance in Lake County, California July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Members of the media photograph a firefighting helicopter along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire near Lower Lake, California August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
The remains of an outbuilding damaged by the Rocky Fire is seen along Morgan Valley Road near Lower Lake, California August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
The Rocky Fire burns through a fence line in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A firefighter from Long Beach, California, rescues a dog that was tied to a fence at a home along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire near Lower Lake, California August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Smoke rises from charred trees are seen along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire near Lower Lake, California August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A water truck delivers water to firefighters along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire near Lower Lake, California August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters work to dig a fire line on the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Firefighters race to battle a spot fire at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A helicopter drops water on the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A Cal Fire firefighter races to move a truck before it's overrun at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A firefighter battles a spot fire at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Swirling winds blow debris at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Lassen National Forest Service Assistant Fire Engine Operator Adam Giordano drags a hose up a fire line at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Firefighters on the ground and in the air scramble to battle spot fires at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A bulldozer battles a spot fire at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Firefighters battle a spot fire at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
An oak tree ignites at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, California July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A firefighter watches for spot fires at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Next Slideshows
Middle East heatwave
Temperatures soar across the Middle East, leading to blackouts, protests, beach days and government-mandated holidays.
Rubbish Rio
The polluted waters of Guanabara Bay, where the Rio 2016 Olympic Games sailing events will take place.
GOP debate warm-up
Fourteen of the Republican presidential candidates share the room in New Hampshire ahead of the first debate.
Rescue on the high seas
Some 118 migrants are plucked from a rubber dinghy floating in the Mediterranean off the coast of Libya.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.