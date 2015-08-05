Edition:
Wildfire in northern California

Inmate firefighters return from setting a fire break along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire in Lake County, California August 4, 2015. California's biggest and fiercest wildfire of the year grew as it raged for a seventh day through drought-parched chaparral and ranch lands north of Napa Valley wine country after jumping a highway that authorities hoped would help slow its advance. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Charred trees are shown along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire in Lake County, California August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Inmate firefighters return from setting a fire break along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire in Lake County, California August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
An inmate firefighter returns from setting a fire break along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire in Lake County, California August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Cal Fire firefighters monitor a backfire during the Rocky Fire near Clearake, California August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Charred vegetation is seen along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire in Lake County, California August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Inmate firefighters stand along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire near Lower Lake, California August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
A Cal Fire firefighter sets a backfire with a driptorch along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire near Lower Lake, California August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Smoke from a wildfire burning in northern California is seen in a NASA image taken by the Suomi NPP satellite around 17:23 ET (21:23 GMT) August 2, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Flame from the Rocky Fire is seen burning near Clearlake, California August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Fire burns the remains of a tree along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire in Lake County, California August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Firefighters watch the Rocky Fire advance in Lake County, California July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Members of the media photograph a firefighting helicopter along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire near Lower Lake, California August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
The remains of an outbuilding damaged by the Rocky Fire is seen along Morgan Valley Road near Lower Lake, California August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
The Rocky Fire burns through a fence line in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A firefighter from Long Beach, California, rescues a dog that was tied to a fence at a home along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire near Lower Lake, California August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Smoke rises from charred trees are seen along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire near Lower Lake, California August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
A water truck delivers water to firefighters along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire near Lower Lake, California August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Firefighters work to dig a fire line on the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Firefighters race to battle a spot fire at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A helicopter drops water on the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A Cal Fire firefighter races to move a truck before it's overrun at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A firefighter battles a spot fire at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Swirling winds blow debris at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Lassen National Forest Service Assistant Fire Engine Operator Adam Giordano drags a hose up a fire line at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Firefighters on the ground and in the air scramble to battle spot fires at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A bulldozer battles a spot fire at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Firefighters battle a spot fire at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
An oak tree ignites at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, California July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A firefighter watches for spot fires at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
