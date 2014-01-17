Wildfire near Los Angeles
A Super Scooper firefighting plane makes a water drop on the Colby Fire in Azusa, Calif., January 16, 2014. The wildfire, started accidentally by three campers, roared out of control in foothills above Los Angeles, destroying at least two homes and...more
A Super Scooper firefighting plane makes a water drop on the Colby Fire in Azusa, Calif., January 16, 2014. The wildfire, started accidentally by three campers, roared out of control in foothills above Los Angeles, destroying at least two homes and forcing more than 1,000 residents to flee, fire and law enforcement officials said. The wind-whipped blaze erupted before dawn in the Angeles National Forest north of Glendora, about 40 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
