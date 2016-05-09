Wildfire rages in Fort McMurray
The wildfires glow underneath The Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Smoke and flames from the wildfires erupt behind a car on the highway near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Two RCMP police officers wear gas masks in the smoke from the wildfires near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A combination of still images (L - R), top to bottom, captured from surveillance video footage shows wildfire progressively engulfing the home of James O'Reilly in Fort McMurray, Alberta. James O'Reilly/Handout via REUTERS
A plane flies low to dump fire retardant on wildfires near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Ontario firefighters prepare to be deployed into Fort McMurray wildfires as they receive orders near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
An evacuee from the Fort McMurray wildfires sits on a bed at an evacuation centre in Lac la Biche, Alberta. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A member of Wildfire Management Alberta's Wild Mountain Unit out of Hinton, hoses down hotspots in the Parsons Creek area of Fort McMurray, Alberta. Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta/Handout via Reuters
People wait at a roadblock as smoke rises from wildfires near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Smoke rises in a burned-out neighborhood in Fort McMurray, Alberta. Bonnyville Regional Fire Authority (BRFA)/Handout via Reuters
Michael Sadowsky, an evacuee from the Fort McMurray wildfires, holds his cat Dexter as his girlfriend Josie Graham watches, after they were escorted through Fort McMurray after being stranded north of the city on Friday, in Wandering River, Alberta....more
A man takes a photograph of the wildfires near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A Mountie surveys the damage on a street in Fort McMurray, Alberta. Courtesy Alberta RCMP/Handout via REUTERS
A pink car remains among the ruins of destroyed buildings after wildfires tore through the Waterways area of Fort McMurray, Alberta. Courtesy of Brad Readman/Alberta Fire Fighters Association/Handout via REUTERS
A helicopter flies past smoke from wildfires near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer looks on at smoke rises from wildfires near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A massive wildfire, which caused a mandatory evacuation, rages south of Fort McMurray near Anzac, Alberta. Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta/Handout via REUTERS
Strathcona County, Alberta firefighters are seen taking a break from wildfires in Fort McMurray, Alberta. Courtesy Strathcona Fire/Handout via REUTERS
Smoke billowing from the wildfires in Fort McMurray, Alberta is seen through the cockpit of a CH-146 Griffon helicopter from 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron. MCPL VanPutten/Canadian Armed Forces/Handout via Reuters
Smoke billows from the Fort McMurray wildfires as a truck drives down the highway in Kinosis, Alberta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Wildfires burn across Gregoire Lake near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Evacuees from the Fort McMurray wildfires use the sleeping room at the "Bold Center" in Lac la Biche, Alberta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A flock of birds fly as smoke billows from the Fort McMurray wildfires in Kinosis, Alberta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Smoke rises from nearby wildfires as police officers work a roadblock near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers wear masks to protect themselves from smoke from nearby wildfires while directing traffic at a roadblock near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
RCMP Alberta officers are seen during search, rescue and evacuation efforts as they respond to wildfires in Fort McMurray, Alberta. Courtesy RCMP Alberta/Handout via REUTERS
Evacuee from the Fort McMurray wildfires, Ellyse Naughton poses with her toy dog as her family camps at the Christina Lake campground in Conklin, Alberta, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A Canadian Joint Operations Command aerial photo shows wildfires near neighborhoods in Fort McMurray, Alberta. Courtesy CF Operations/Handout via REUTERS
Harrison Florinski and Liam Poole chop firewood at Christina Lake Lodge in Conklin, Alberta, where they decided to camp after evacuating Fort McMurray due to raging wildfires. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Volunteer Marlee Hildebrandt washes beds with her daughter Oakley on her back as she helps evacuees from the Fort McMurray wildfires at the "Bold Center" in Lac la Biche, Alberta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Officers look on as smoke from Fort McMurray's raging wildfires billow into the air after their city was evacuated. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Evacuees from the Fort McMurray wildfires look through donated goods and clothing at the "Bold Center" in Lac la Biche, Alberta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Wildfire is worsening along highway 63 Fort McMurray, Alberta. Courtesy CBC News/Handout via REUTERS
An aerial view from the helicopter of Alberta Premier Rachel Notley shows smoke rising from raging wildfires which caused the mandatory evacuation of Fort McMurray, Alberta. Cheryl Oates/Government of Alberta/Handout via REUTERS
Students from Fort McMurray Composite High School are released early as wildfire burns nearby in Fort McMurray, Alberta. Courtesy Kangeun Lee/Handout via REUTERS
A helicopter flies into thick smoke while battling a major forest fire outside of Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Smoke from wildfires near Fort McMurray, Alberta, are shown in this satellite photo from NASA. Courtesy NASA/Handout via REUTERS
Flames rise in Industrial area south Fort McMurray, Alberta. Courtesy CBC News/Handout via REUTERS
Evacuees from the Fort McMurray wildfire leave The Expo Centre after receiving bedding supplies in Edmonton, Alberta. REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber
An evacuee from the Fort McMurray wildfires checks his phone at the "Bold Center" in Lac la Biche, Alberta, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Volunteers stock shelves as they prepare for the residents of Fort McMurray displaced by a raging wildfire, in Anzac, Alberta. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Residents of Fort McMurray line up outside a grocery store after they were ordered to be evacuated due to a raging wildfire, in Anzac, Alberta. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Fort McMurray resident Crystal Maltais buckles in her daughter, Mckennah Stapley, as they prepare to leave Conklin, Alberta, for Lac La Biche after evacuating their home in Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
