Wildfires force French Riviera evacuations
Smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside as tourists relax on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas, in the Var department, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Flames and smoke fill the sky above a burning hillside as tourists swim on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A woman and her daughter walk near leisure boats in a port as a plume of smoke from burning fires fills the sky in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
People watch as smoke billows from a fire, in Bormes-les-Mimosas. Anna Tomlinson via REUTERS
People watch as smoke billows from a fire, in Bormes-les-Mimosas. Anna Tomlinson via REUTERS
A plume of smoke from burning fires fills the sky in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
The charred debris of vehicles and a building that were destroyed by fire are seen near a parking lot for camping cars in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A man stands near charred debris of vehicles that were destroyed by fire in a parking lot for camping cars in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside as tourists relax on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Smoke fills the sky as a plane drops flame retardant on a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
People stand near charred debris of vehicles that were destroyed by fire in a parking lot for camping cars in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A woman hugs a fireman near charred debris of vehicles that were destroyed by fire in a parking lot for camping cars in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A woman stands near charred debris of vehicles that were destroyed by fire in a parking lot for camping cars in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Flames and smoke are seen near a fireman who works in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A reacts near charred debris of vehicles that were destroyed by fire in a parking lot for camping cars in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
People walk past charred debris of vehicles that were destroyed by fire in a parking lot for camping cars in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A fireman walks past charred debris of vehicles that were destroyed by fire in a parking lot for camping cars in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Men spray water on charred debris of vehicles that were destroyed by fire in a parking lot for camping cars in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A woman walks past charred debris of vehicles that were destroyed by fire in a parking lot for camping cars in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
