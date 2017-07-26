Edition:
Pictures | Wed Jul 26, 2017 | 8:41am EDT

Wildfires force French Riviera evacuations

Smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside as tourists relax on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas, in the Var department, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Flames and smoke fill the sky above a burning hillside as tourists swim on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A woman and her daughter walk near leisure boats in a port as a plume of smoke from burning fires fills the sky in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

People watch as smoke billows from a fire, in Bormes-les-Mimosas. Anna Tomlinson via REUTERS

People watch as smoke billows from a fire, in Bormes-les-Mimosas. Anna Tomlinson via REUTERS

A plume of smoke from burning fires fills the sky in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

The charred debris of vehicles and a building that were destroyed by fire are seen near a parking lot for camping cars in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A man stands near charred debris of vehicles that were destroyed by fire in a parking lot for camping cars in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside as tourists relax on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Smoke fills the sky as a plane drops flame retardant on a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

People stand near charred debris of vehicles that were destroyed by fire in a parking lot for camping cars in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A woman hugs a fireman near charred debris of vehicles that were destroyed by fire in a parking lot for camping cars in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A woman stands near charred debris of vehicles that were destroyed by fire in a parking lot for camping cars in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Flames and smoke are seen near a fireman who works in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A reacts near charred debris of vehicles that were destroyed by fire in a parking lot for camping cars in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

People walk past charred debris of vehicles that were destroyed by fire in a parking lot for camping cars in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A fireman walks past charred debris of vehicles that were destroyed by fire in a parking lot for camping cars in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Men spray water on charred debris of vehicles that were destroyed by fire in a parking lot for camping cars in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A woman walks past charred debris of vehicles that were destroyed by fire in a parking lot for camping cars in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

