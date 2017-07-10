Edition:
Mon Jul 10, 2017

Wildfires in California canyons

Smoke is illuminated by the Whittier wildfire near Santa Ynez, California, July 8, 2017. Calfire/Handout via REUTERS

Smoke is illuminated by the Whittier wildfire near Santa Ynez, California, July 8, 2017. Calfire/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Smoke is illuminated by the Whittier wildfire near Santa Ynez, California, July 8, 2017. Calfire/Handout via REUTERS
Smoke rises from the Whittier Fire near Santa Barbara, California, July 8, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

Smoke rises from the Whittier Fire near Santa Barbara, California, July 8, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Smoke rises from the Whittier Fire near Santa Barbara, California, July 8, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
A Santa Barbara City Fire vehicle drives on Highway 154 towards flames from the Whittier Fire east of Cachuma Lake near Santa Barbara, California, July 8, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

A Santa Barbara City Fire vehicle drives on Highway 154 towards flames from the Whittier Fire east of Cachuma Lake near Santa Barbara, California, July 8, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
A Santa Barbara City Fire vehicle drives on Highway 154 towards flames from the Whittier Fire east of Cachuma Lake near Santa Barbara, California, July 8, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
A young black bear leaves the area around Twitchell Dam as firefighters battle the Alamo fire near Santa Maria, California, July 7, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Dept/Handout via REUTERS

A young black bear leaves the area around Twitchell Dam as firefighters battle the Alamo fire near Santa Maria, California, July 7, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Dept/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
A young black bear leaves the area around Twitchell Dam as firefighters battle the Alamo fire near Santa Maria, California, July 7, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Dept/Handout via REUTERS
Smoke rises from the Alamo fire near Santa Maria, California, July 8, 2017. San Luis Obispo Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

Smoke rises from the Alamo fire near Santa Maria, California, July 8, 2017. San Luis Obispo Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Smoke rises from the Alamo fire near Santa Maria, California, July 8, 2017. San Luis Obispo Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
Smoke rises from fires in California in this July 8, 2017 handout satellite image. NASA/Handout via REUTERS

Smoke rises from fires in California in this July 8, 2017 handout satellite image. NASA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Smoke rises from fires in California in this July 8, 2017 handout satellite image. NASA/Handout via REUTERS
Smoke from the Alamo fire rises in an aerial view near Santa Maria, California, July 7, 2017. San Luis Obispo Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

Smoke from the Alamo fire rises in an aerial view near Santa Maria, California, July 7, 2017. San Luis Obispo Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Smoke from the Alamo fire rises in an aerial view near Santa Maria, California, July 7, 2017. San Luis Obispo Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
The full moon rises over flames of the Alamo fire on a hilltop off Highway 166 east of Santa Maria, California, July 7, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Dept/Handout via REUTERS

The full moon rises over flames of the Alamo fire on a hilltop off Highway 166 east of Santa Maria, California, July 7, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Dept/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
The full moon rises over flames of the Alamo fire on a hilltop off Highway 166 east of Santa Maria, California, July 7, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Dept/Handout via REUTERS
A police vehicle parked on Highway 154 is engulfed by flames of the Whittier wildfire near Santa Ynez, California, July 9, 2017. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS

A police vehicle parked on Highway 154 is engulfed by flames of the Whittier wildfire near Santa Ynez, California, July 9, 2017. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
A police vehicle parked on Highway 154 is engulfed by flames of the Whittier wildfire near Santa Ynez, California, July 9, 2017. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS
Youths are evacuated by sheriff's deputies from a campground near the Whittier wildfire near Santa Ynez, California, July 9, 2017. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS

Youths are evacuated by sheriff's deputies from a campground near the Whittier wildfire near Santa Ynez, California, July 9, 2017. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Youths are evacuated by sheriff's deputies from a campground near the Whittier wildfire near Santa Ynez, California, July 9, 2017. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS
Smoke rises from fires in California in this July 8, 2017 handout satellite image. NASA/Handout via REUTERS

Smoke rises from fires in California in this July 8, 2017 handout satellite image. NASA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Smoke rises from fires in California in this July 8, 2017 handout satellite image. NASA/Handout via REUTERS
