Pictures | Fri May 16, 2014

Wildfires in California

<p>Fire crew put out smouldering embers from the Cocos Fire in San Marcos, California May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>Fire fighters keep a close watch on the flames from the Cocos Fire as they stand ready to protect a home in San Marcos, California May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>Greg Saska surveys the damage to his home after it was destroyed during the Poinsettia Fire in Carlsbad, California May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>A Long Beach fire fighter looks out over a burned-out canyon in San Marcos, California May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>A water bomber makes a drop on the Coco Fire as fire fighters continue their battle in the hills surrounding San Marcos California May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>San Diego Sheriff's deputies watch as fire crews battle the Cocos Fire in San Marcos, California May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>Fire personnel inspect a burned-out area in the hills around San Marcos California May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>Vete Navokowski, 93, walks across his property in Fallbrook, California as a fire at Camp Pendleton burns in the background, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>The sun sets behind a scorched tree from the Cocos Fire in San Marcos, California May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>Fire crews battle the Cocos Fire in San Marcos, California May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>Firefighters battle a blaze in San Marcos, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>A prison crew battles a fire in an avocado grove outside Fallbrook, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>A burned-out hillside is shown where the Poinsettia Fire began and moved westward in Carlsbad California May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>A prison crew battles a fire in an avocado grove outside Fallbrook, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>Residents watch a fast-moving wildfire approach in San Marcos, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>Firefighters battle a blaze in San Marcos, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>Students from California State University, San Marcos, look at the smoke from the trees as they put out hot spots with fire extinguishers while firefighters battle a blaze in San Marcos, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>A helicopter helps the firefighters battle a blaze in San Marcos, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>Firefighters battle a blaze in San Marcos, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>A DC-10 Super Tanker aircraft dumps flame retardant as firefighters battle a blaze in San Marcos, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>Students from California State University, San Marcos, put out hot spots with fire extinguishers as firefighters battle a blaze in San Marcos, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>Firefighters battle the so-called Poinsettia Fire in Carlsbad, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>A man talks on a phone as a wildfire is seen approaching the neighborhood in Carlsbad, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>After climbing a hillside to view the so-called Poinsettia Fire, residents are evacuated by police as yet another wildfire near San Diego moves up a hillside near San Marcos, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>A helicopter drops water on a wildfire in Fallbrook, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>Firefighters battle a wildfire in Carlsbad, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>A firefighter battles the Ranch Fire near San Diego, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>A wildfire burns through a canyon in Carlsbad, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>Jonathon Collopy, a resident of Fairbanks Ranch neighborhood, surveys the Bernardo Fire from a property across the street from his house near San Diego, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>Firefighters work in a canyon to help extinguish the Bernardo Fire, north of San Diego, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>A helicopter drops water on a burning hillside next to homes as firefighters battle the Bernardo Fire near San Diego, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>Firefighters battle the Ranch Fire near San Diego, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>A firefighter puts out spot fires at a sub-division of homes as they battle wildfires in Carlsbad, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>A bush is fully engulfed at the Ranch Fire near San Diego, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>Students and teachers from Aviara Oaks Elementary and Aviara Oaks Middle School are evacuated to the Sunrise at La Costa Senior Living Center in Carlsbad, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>A Helicopter assists in fighting fire at the Ranch Fire near San Diego, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>Firefighters battle the Ranch Fire near San Diego, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>Smoke rises in the distance as a brush fire burns in the community of Carlsbad, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

