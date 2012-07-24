Edition:
Wildfires in Spain

<p>Flames burn a forest near Boadella, at Emporda area in the Spanish province of Girona, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>A firefighter helicopter drops water during a wildfire in Tarrades, in the northern Spanish province of Girona, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jordi Ribot </p>

<p>People point to smoke as burnt vehicles are seen on a road below in Agullana, in the Spanish province of Girona, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>A firefighter looks at dead sheep after a forest fire near Darnius, in the northern Spanish province of Girona July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jordi Ribot </p>

<p>Members of the UME (military emergency unit) spray water in a forest in Canallops, in the province of Girona, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Joan Castro </p>

<p>A couple walks along Les Pedres campsite after a fire burnt it in Capmany, in the province of Girona, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Joan Castro </p>

<p>A man tries to put out a fire near Llers, at the Spanish province of Girona, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

<p>A haze is seen in the background of the city of Barcelona, covering part of Catalonia July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino </p>

<p>A general view is seen of a fire at Emporda area in the Spanish province of Girona, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

<p>A dead boar is seen in a burnt forest near Boadella, at Emporda area in the Spanish province of Girona, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

<p>A dead rabbit is seen in a burnt forest near Boadella, at Emporda area in the Spanish province of Girona, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

<p>Firefighters work near Agullana, at the Spanish province of Girona July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

<p>People point to the smoke near Agullana town in the Spanish province of Girona, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>A helicopter tries to put out a fire near Boadella, at Emporda area in the Spanish province of Girona, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

<p>Firefighters extinguish flames near Llers, at the Spanish province of Girona July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>Firefighters stand next to a fire truck during a forest fire in Tarrades, in the northern Spanish province of Girona July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jordi Ribot </p>

<p>A plane tries to put out a fire near Boadella, at Emporda area in the Spanish province of Girona, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

<p>Firefighters work to put out a fire on the TGV (high speed train) Barcelona-Perpignan line in Hostalets de Llers, in the Spanish province of Girona July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jordi Ribot </p>

<p>A house is surrounded by smoke near Agullana town in the Spanish province of Girona, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

<p>A plane tries to put out a fire at Emporda area in the Spanish province of Girona, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

