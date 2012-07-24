Wildfires in Spain
Flames burn a forest near Boadella, at Emporda area in the Spanish province of Girona, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Flames burn a forest near Boadella, at Emporda area in the Spanish province of Girona, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A firefighter helicopter drops water during a wildfire in Tarrades, in the northern Spanish province of Girona, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jordi Ribot
A firefighter helicopter drops water during a wildfire in Tarrades, in the northern Spanish province of Girona, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jordi Ribot
People point to smoke as burnt vehicles are seen on a road below in Agullana, in the Spanish province of Girona, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
People point to smoke as burnt vehicles are seen on a road below in Agullana, in the Spanish province of Girona, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A firefighter looks at dead sheep after a forest fire near Darnius, in the northern Spanish province of Girona July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jordi Ribot
A firefighter looks at dead sheep after a forest fire near Darnius, in the northern Spanish province of Girona July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jordi Ribot
Members of the UME (military emergency unit) spray water in a forest in Canallops, in the province of Girona, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Joan Castro
Members of the UME (military emergency unit) spray water in a forest in Canallops, in the province of Girona, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Joan Castro
A couple walks along Les Pedres campsite after a fire burnt it in Capmany, in the province of Girona, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Joan Castro
A couple walks along Les Pedres campsite after a fire burnt it in Capmany, in the province of Girona, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Joan Castro
A man tries to put out a fire near Llers, at the Spanish province of Girona, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A man tries to put out a fire near Llers, at the Spanish province of Girona, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A haze is seen in the background of the city of Barcelona, covering part of Catalonia July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
A haze is seen in the background of the city of Barcelona, covering part of Catalonia July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
A general view is seen of a fire at Emporda area in the Spanish province of Girona, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A general view is seen of a fire at Emporda area in the Spanish province of Girona, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A dead boar is seen in a burnt forest near Boadella, at Emporda area in the Spanish province of Girona, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A dead boar is seen in a burnt forest near Boadella, at Emporda area in the Spanish province of Girona, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A dead rabbit is seen in a burnt forest near Boadella, at Emporda area in the Spanish province of Girona, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A dead rabbit is seen in a burnt forest near Boadella, at Emporda area in the Spanish province of Girona, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Firefighters work near Agullana, at the Spanish province of Girona July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Firefighters work near Agullana, at the Spanish province of Girona July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
People point to the smoke near Agullana town in the Spanish province of Girona, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
People point to the smoke near Agullana town in the Spanish province of Girona, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A helicopter tries to put out a fire near Boadella, at Emporda area in the Spanish province of Girona, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A helicopter tries to put out a fire near Boadella, at Emporda area in the Spanish province of Girona, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Firefighters extinguish flames near Llers, at the Spanish province of Girona July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Firefighters extinguish flames near Llers, at the Spanish province of Girona July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Firefighters stand next to a fire truck during a forest fire in Tarrades, in the northern Spanish province of Girona July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jordi Ribot
Firefighters stand next to a fire truck during a forest fire in Tarrades, in the northern Spanish province of Girona July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jordi Ribot
A plane tries to put out a fire near Boadella, at Emporda area in the Spanish province of Girona, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A plane tries to put out a fire near Boadella, at Emporda area in the Spanish province of Girona, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Firefighters work to put out a fire on the TGV (high speed train) Barcelona-Perpignan line in Hostalets de Llers, in the Spanish province of Girona July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jordi Ribot
Firefighters work to put out a fire on the TGV (high speed train) Barcelona-Perpignan line in Hostalets de Llers, in the Spanish province of Girona July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jordi Ribot
A house is surrounded by smoke near Agullana town in the Spanish province of Girona, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A house is surrounded by smoke near Agullana town in the Spanish province of Girona, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A plane tries to put out a fire at Emporda area in the Spanish province of Girona, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A plane tries to put out a fire at Emporda area in the Spanish province of Girona, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Next Slideshows
A bus that does push-ups
A London bus has been transformed into a robotic sculpture which can perform push-ups, which the creator hopes will become an unofficial mascot of the Olympic...
Roller-skating retirees
About 70 retirees take free roller-skating lessons twice a week in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.
Escape from Congo
Recent fighting has displaced more than 200,000 Congolese.
Off the streets, into the gym
More than one hundred people train daily at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in Sao Paulo. The gym was founded with the aim of getting young people out...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.