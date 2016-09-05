Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Sep 5, 2016 | 5:05pm EDT

Wildfires in Spain

A wildfire engulfs a hillside next to houses in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

A wildfire engulfs a hillside next to houses in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
A wildfire engulfs a hillside next to houses in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Close
1 / 11
A tourist takes pictures of a wildfire in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

A tourist takes pictures of a wildfire in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
A tourist takes pictures of a wildfire in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Close
2 / 11
A firefighter plane flies over a wildfire in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

A firefighter plane flies over a wildfire in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
A firefighter plane flies over a wildfire in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Close
3 / 11
Trees burn next to houses during a wildfire in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Trees burn next to houses during a wildfire in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Trees burn next to houses during a wildfire in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Close
4 / 11
People at a pool observe a wildfire next to houses in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

People at a pool observe a wildfire next to houses in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
People at a pool observe a wildfire next to houses in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Close
5 / 11
Flames of a wildfire engulf a hillside next to houses in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Flames of a wildfire engulf a hillside next to houses in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Flames of a wildfire engulf a hillside next to houses in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Close
6 / 11
The smoke of a wildfire is seen behind the village of Teulada near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

The smoke of a wildfire is seen behind the village of Teulada near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
The smoke of a wildfire is seen behind the village of Teulada near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Close
7 / 11
A firefighter helicopter flies over a wildfire in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

A firefighter helicopter flies over a wildfire in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
A firefighter helicopter flies over a wildfire in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Close
8 / 11
Firefighter helicopters fly over a wildfire engulfing a hillside in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Firefighter helicopters fly over a wildfire engulfing a hillside in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Firefighter helicopters fly over a wildfire engulfing a hillside in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Close
9 / 11
A firefighter helicopter flies over a wildfire engulfing a hillside in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

A firefighter helicopter flies over a wildfire engulfing a hillside in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
A firefighter helicopter flies over a wildfire engulfing a hillside in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Close
10 / 11
A wildfire engulfs a hillside in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

A wildfire engulfs a hillside in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
A wildfire engulfs a hillside in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Syrian army presses on Aleppo

Syrian army presses on Aleppo

Next Slideshows

Syrian army presses on Aleppo

Syrian army presses on Aleppo

The Syrian army and its allies, backed by Russian air power, are pressing to complete their recapture of the city's strategic southern gateway.

Sep 05 2016
All aboard Clinton plane

All aboard Clinton plane

Hillary Clinton welcomes the press corps aboard her new plane as her campaign enters the final two months.

Sep 05 2016
Burning Man Festival

Burning Man Festival

Scenes from the Playa during the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada.

Sep 05 2016
Donald Trump does Detroit

Donald Trump does Detroit

The Republican candidate visits the largely black city in outreach to black voters, visiting a church and touring neighborhoods.

Sep 05 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast