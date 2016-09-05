Wildfires in Spain
A wildfire engulfs a hillside next to houses in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
A tourist takes pictures of a wildfire in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
A firefighter plane flies over a wildfire in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Trees burn next to houses during a wildfire in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
People at a pool observe a wildfire next to houses in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Flames of a wildfire engulf a hillside next to houses in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
The smoke of a wildfire is seen behind the village of Teulada near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
A firefighter helicopter flies over a wildfire in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Firefighter helicopters fly over a wildfire engulfing a hillside in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
A firefighter helicopter flies over a wildfire engulfing a hillside in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
A wildfire engulfs a hillside in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
