Wildfires rage across California
A horse runs from burning grasslands of the Long Valley fire near Doyle, California. Crews battling dozens of wildfires across parts of the parched U.S. West will face tinderbox conditions that could stoke more blazes on Friday and through the...more
A 10 Tanker Air Carrier DC-10 makes a Phos-check retardant drop on the Whittier fire in Gato Canyon near Santa Ynez Peak outside Santa Barbara, California. Flames have charred more than twice as much land mass in California so far in 2017 than a year...more
Charred grasslands remain after the Long Valley fire came through the Fort Sage Off-Highway Vehicle Area, California. Bureau of Land Management California/Handout via REUTERS
Los Padres National Forest firefighters watch as helicopters work on the northeast flank of the Whittier fire near Hot Spring Canyon outside Cachuma Lake, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS
Burned ornaments lie among charred trees near Camp Whittier outside Santa Ynez, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS
Smoke from the Whittier fire is illuminated by the setting sun in a view from West Camino Cielo road near Santa Barbara, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS
A hand drawn sign shows thanks to firefighters heading out to tackle the Whittier fire near Santa Barbara, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS
The full moon rises over flames of the Alamo fire on a hilltop off Highway 166 east of Santa Maria, California, July 7, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Dept/Handout via REUTERS
Burned vehicles lie in a field after the Whittier fire advanced along Highway 154 at Rancho Alegre, California, July 10, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS
A water bomber makes a drop on burning grasslands of the Long Valley fire near Doyle, California, July 11, 2017. Lassen County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS
A Skycrane makes a water drop on a hot spot along the western flank of the Whittier Fire near Santa Barbara, California, July 13, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
Los Padres National Forest firefighters watch the northeast flank of the Whittier fire near Hot Spring Canyon outside Cachuma Lake. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS
Smoke is illuminated by the Whittier wildfire near Santa Ynez, California, July 8, 2017. Michael Nekrasov/Handout via REUTERS
United States Forest Service firefighters retrieve hose as they work on extinguishing hot spots of the Whittier fire along Highway 154 near Cachuma Lake, California, July 10, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS
A helicopter loads fire retardent of the Whittier fire along Highway 154 near Santa Barbara. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS
A burned recreational vehicle sits on a property that was overtaken by the Wall Fire near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
The remnants of a swimming pool are seen next to a home burned by the Wall Fire on a property near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
Remnants of a home burned by the Wall Fire are pictured near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
A Santa Barbara City Fire vehicle drives on Highway 154 towards flames from the Whittier Fire east of Cachuma Lake near Santa Barbara, California, July 8, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
Debbie Cox draws water from a pump while preparing to clean up damage to her yard, which was burned by the Wall Fire, on her property near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
A car burned by the Wall Fire is seen on a property near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
Smoke rises from the Whittier Fire near Santa Barbara, California, July 8, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
A home burned by the Wall Fire is seen next to downed power lines on a property near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
A young black bear leaves the area around Twitchell Dam as firefighters battle the Alamo fire near Santa Maria, California, July 7, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Dept/Handout via REUTERS
Smoke rises from the Alamo fire near Santa Maria, California, July 8, 2017. San Luis Obispo Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
Smoke rises from fires in California in this July 8, 2017 handout satellite image. NASA/Handout via REUTERS
Smoke from the Alamo fire rises in an aerial view near Santa Maria, California, July 7, 2017. San Luis Obispo Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
A police vehicle parked on Highway 154 is engulfed by flames of the Whittier wildfire near Santa Ynez, California, July 9, 2017. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS
Youths are evacuated by sheriff's deputies from a campground near the Whittier wildfire near Santa Ynez, California, July 9, 2017. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS
Los Padres National Forest firefighters take a break as they watch the northeast flank of the Whittier fire near Hot Spring Canyon outside Cachuma Lake, California, July 11, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
The case of Charlie Gard
The parents of 11-month-old Charlie Gard have been fighting a legal battle to send their critically ill son to the United States for experimental therapy, but...
Bastille Day in France
Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron watch U.S. and French soldiers march together in a double celebration marking 100 years since the United States entered World...
Trump in Paris
President Trump in the French capital at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.
Islamic State's weapons of war
Suicide vehicles and weapons made by Islamic State militants are displayed at Iraq Federal Police headquarters in Mosul.
MORE IN PICTURES
Dancing under water
Synchronized performances from the FINA Aquatics World Championships.
Unlikely animal friendships
From inseparable pals to surprising bonds between predator and prey - animals form the unlikeliest of friendships.
The case of Charlie Gard
The parents of 11-month-old Charlie Gard have been fighting a legal battle to send their critically ill son to the United States for experimental therapy, but Britain's courts have refused permission on the grounds it would prolong his suffering without any realistic prospect of it helping.
Bastille Day in France
Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron watch U.S. and French soldiers march together in a double celebration marking 100 years since the United States entered World War One and France's National Day.
Trump in Paris
President Trump in the French capital at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.
Islamic State's weapons of war
Suicide vehicles and weapons made by Islamic State militants are displayed at Iraq Federal Police headquarters in Mosul.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Inside estate of Gambia's exiled former leader
Gambia's new government sifts through champagne bottles and silver platters, seeking millions in looted assets on exiled former leader Yahya Jammeh's sprawling estates.
Best of Tour de France
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.