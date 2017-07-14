Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jul 14, 2017 | 2:05pm EDT

Wildfires rage across California

A horse runs from burning grasslands of the Long Valley fire near Doyle, California. Crews battling dozens of wildfires across parts of the parched U.S. West will face tinderbox conditions that could stoke more blazes on Friday and through the weekend, forecasters said. Lassen County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS

A horse runs from burning grasslands of the Long Valley fire near Doyle, California. Crews battling dozens of wildfires across parts of the parched U.S. West will face tinderbox conditions that could stoke more blazes on Friday and through the...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A horse runs from burning grasslands of the Long Valley fire near Doyle, California. Crews battling dozens of wildfires across parts of the parched U.S. West will face tinderbox conditions that could stoke more blazes on Friday and through the weekend, forecasters said. Lassen County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS
Close
1 / 30
A 10 Tanker Air Carrier DC-10 makes a Phos-check retardant drop on the Whittier fire in Gato Canyon near Santa Ynez Peak outside Santa Barbara, California. Flames have charred more than twice as much land mass in California so far in 2017 than a year earlier, according to a Forestry and Fire Protection spokeswoman. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS

A 10 Tanker Air Carrier DC-10 makes a Phos-check retardant drop on the Whittier fire in Gato Canyon near Santa Ynez Peak outside Santa Barbara, California. Flames have charred more than twice as much land mass in California so far in 2017 than a year...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A 10 Tanker Air Carrier DC-10 makes a Phos-check retardant drop on the Whittier fire in Gato Canyon near Santa Ynez Peak outside Santa Barbara, California. Flames have charred more than twice as much land mass in California so far in 2017 than a year earlier, according to a Forestry and Fire Protection spokeswoman. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS
Close
2 / 30
Charred grasslands remain after the Long Valley fire came through the Fort Sage Off-Highway Vehicle Area, California. Bureau of Land Management California/Handout via REUTERS

Charred grasslands remain after the Long Valley fire came through the Fort Sage Off-Highway Vehicle Area, California. Bureau of Land Management California/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Charred grasslands remain after the Long Valley fire came through the Fort Sage Off-Highway Vehicle Area, California. Bureau of Land Management California/Handout via REUTERS
Close
3 / 30
Los Padres National Forest firefighters watch as helicopters work on the northeast flank of the Whittier fire near Hot Spring Canyon outside Cachuma Lake, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS

Los Padres National Forest firefighters watch as helicopters work on the northeast flank of the Whittier fire near Hot Spring Canyon outside Cachuma Lake, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Los Padres National Forest firefighters watch as helicopters work on the northeast flank of the Whittier fire near Hot Spring Canyon outside Cachuma Lake, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS
Close
4 / 30
Burned ornaments lie among charred trees near Camp Whittier outside Santa Ynez, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS

Burned ornaments lie among charred trees near Camp Whittier outside Santa Ynez, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Burned ornaments lie among charred trees near Camp Whittier outside Santa Ynez, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS
Close
5 / 30
Smoke from the Whittier fire is illuminated by the setting sun in a view from West Camino Cielo road near Santa Barbara, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS

Smoke from the Whittier fire is illuminated by the setting sun in a view from West Camino Cielo road near Santa Barbara, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Smoke from the Whittier fire is illuminated by the setting sun in a view from West Camino Cielo road near Santa Barbara, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS
Close
6 / 30
A hand drawn sign shows thanks to firefighters heading out to tackle the Whittier fire near Santa Barbara, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS

A hand drawn sign shows thanks to firefighters heading out to tackle the Whittier fire near Santa Barbara, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A hand drawn sign shows thanks to firefighters heading out to tackle the Whittier fire near Santa Barbara, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS
Close
7 / 30
The full moon rises over flames of the Alamo fire on a hilltop off Highway 166 east of Santa Maria, California, July 7, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Dept/Handout via REUTERS

The full moon rises over flames of the Alamo fire on a hilltop off Highway 166 east of Santa Maria, California, July 7, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Dept/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
The full moon rises over flames of the Alamo fire on a hilltop off Highway 166 east of Santa Maria, California, July 7, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Dept/Handout via REUTERS
Close
8 / 30
Burned vehicles lie in a field after the Whittier fire advanced along Highway 154 at Rancho Alegre, California, July 10, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS

Burned vehicles lie in a field after the Whittier fire advanced along Highway 154 at Rancho Alegre, California, July 10, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Burned vehicles lie in a field after the Whittier fire advanced along Highway 154 at Rancho Alegre, California, July 10, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS
Close
9 / 30
A water bomber makes a drop on burning grasslands of the Long Valley fire near Doyle, California, July 11, 2017. Lassen County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS

A water bomber makes a drop on burning grasslands of the Long Valley fire near Doyle, California, July 11, 2017. Lassen County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A water bomber makes a drop on burning grasslands of the Long Valley fire near Doyle, California, July 11, 2017. Lassen County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS
Close
10 / 30
A Skycrane makes a water drop on a hot spot along the western flank of the Whittier Fire near Santa Barbara, California, July 13, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

A Skycrane makes a water drop on a hot spot along the western flank of the Whittier Fire near Santa Barbara, California, July 13, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A Skycrane makes a water drop on a hot spot along the western flank of the Whittier Fire near Santa Barbara, California, July 13, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
Close
11 / 30
Los Padres National Forest firefighters watch the northeast flank of the Whittier fire near Hot Spring Canyon outside Cachuma Lake. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS

Los Padres National Forest firefighters watch the northeast flank of the Whittier fire near Hot Spring Canyon outside Cachuma Lake. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Los Padres National Forest firefighters watch the northeast flank of the Whittier fire near Hot Spring Canyon outside Cachuma Lake. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS
Close
12 / 30
Smoke is illuminated by the Whittier wildfire near Santa Ynez, California, July 8, 2017. Michael Nekrasov/Handout via REUTERS

Smoke is illuminated by the Whittier wildfire near Santa Ynez, California, July 8, 2017. Michael Nekrasov/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Smoke is illuminated by the Whittier wildfire near Santa Ynez, California, July 8, 2017. Michael Nekrasov/Handout via REUTERS
Close
13 / 30
United States Forest Service firefighters retrieve hose as they work on extinguishing hot spots of the Whittier fire along Highway 154 near Cachuma Lake, California, July 10, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS

United States Forest Service firefighters retrieve hose as they work on extinguishing hot spots of the Whittier fire along Highway 154 near Cachuma Lake, California, July 10, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
United States Forest Service firefighters retrieve hose as they work on extinguishing hot spots of the Whittier fire along Highway 154 near Cachuma Lake, California, July 10, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS
Close
14 / 30
A helicopter loads fire retardent of the Whittier fire along Highway 154 near Santa Barbara. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS

A helicopter loads fire retardent of the Whittier fire along Highway 154 near Santa Barbara. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
A helicopter loads fire retardent of the Whittier fire along Highway 154 near Santa Barbara. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS
Close
15 / 30
A burned recreational vehicle sits on a property that was overtaken by the Wall Fire near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

A burned recreational vehicle sits on a property that was overtaken by the Wall Fire near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A burned recreational vehicle sits on a property that was overtaken by the Wall Fire near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
16 / 30
The remnants of a swimming pool are seen next to a home burned by the Wall Fire on a property near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

The remnants of a swimming pool are seen next to a home burned by the Wall Fire on a property near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
The remnants of a swimming pool are seen next to a home burned by the Wall Fire on a property near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
17 / 30
Remnants of a home burned by the Wall Fire are pictured near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

Remnants of a home burned by the Wall Fire are pictured near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Remnants of a home burned by the Wall Fire are pictured near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
18 / 30
A Santa Barbara City Fire vehicle drives on Highway 154 towards flames from the Whittier Fire east of Cachuma Lake near Santa Barbara, California, July 8, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

A Santa Barbara City Fire vehicle drives on Highway 154 towards flames from the Whittier Fire east of Cachuma Lake near Santa Barbara, California, July 8, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
A Santa Barbara City Fire vehicle drives on Highway 154 towards flames from the Whittier Fire east of Cachuma Lake near Santa Barbara, California, July 8, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
Close
19 / 30
Debbie Cox draws water from a pump while preparing to clean up damage to her yard, which was burned by the Wall Fire, on her property near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

Debbie Cox draws water from a pump while preparing to clean up damage to her yard, which was burned by the Wall Fire, on her property near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Debbie Cox draws water from a pump while preparing to clean up damage to her yard, which was burned by the Wall Fire, on her property near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
20 / 30
A car burned by the Wall Fire is seen on a property near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

A car burned by the Wall Fire is seen on a property near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A car burned by the Wall Fire is seen on a property near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
21 / 30
Smoke rises from the Whittier Fire near Santa Barbara, California, July 8, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

Smoke rises from the Whittier Fire near Santa Barbara, California, July 8, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Smoke rises from the Whittier Fire near Santa Barbara, California, July 8, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
Close
22 / 30
A home burned by the Wall Fire is seen next to downed power lines on a property near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

A home burned by the Wall Fire is seen next to downed power lines on a property near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A home burned by the Wall Fire is seen next to downed power lines on a property near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
23 / 30
A young black bear leaves the area around Twitchell Dam as firefighters battle the Alamo fire near Santa Maria, California, July 7, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Dept/Handout via REUTERS

A young black bear leaves the area around Twitchell Dam as firefighters battle the Alamo fire near Santa Maria, California, July 7, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Dept/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
A young black bear leaves the area around Twitchell Dam as firefighters battle the Alamo fire near Santa Maria, California, July 7, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Dept/Handout via REUTERS
Close
24 / 30
Smoke rises from the Alamo fire near Santa Maria, California, July 8, 2017. San Luis Obispo Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

Smoke rises from the Alamo fire near Santa Maria, California, July 8, 2017. San Luis Obispo Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Smoke rises from the Alamo fire near Santa Maria, California, July 8, 2017. San Luis Obispo Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
Close
25 / 30
Smoke rises from fires in California in this July 8, 2017 handout satellite image. NASA/Handout via REUTERS

Smoke rises from fires in California in this July 8, 2017 handout satellite image. NASA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Smoke rises from fires in California in this July 8, 2017 handout satellite image. NASA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
26 / 30
Smoke from the Alamo fire rises in an aerial view near Santa Maria, California, July 7, 2017. San Luis Obispo Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

Smoke from the Alamo fire rises in an aerial view near Santa Maria, California, July 7, 2017. San Luis Obispo Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Smoke from the Alamo fire rises in an aerial view near Santa Maria, California, July 7, 2017. San Luis Obispo Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
Close
27 / 30
A police vehicle parked on Highway 154 is engulfed by flames of the Whittier wildfire near Santa Ynez, California, July 9, 2017. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS

A police vehicle parked on Highway 154 is engulfed by flames of the Whittier wildfire near Santa Ynez, California, July 9, 2017. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
A police vehicle parked on Highway 154 is engulfed by flames of the Whittier wildfire near Santa Ynez, California, July 9, 2017. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS
Close
28 / 30
Youths are evacuated by sheriff's deputies from a campground near the Whittier wildfire near Santa Ynez, California, July 9, 2017. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS

Youths are evacuated by sheriff's deputies from a campground near the Whittier wildfire near Santa Ynez, California, July 9, 2017. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Youths are evacuated by sheriff's deputies from a campground near the Whittier wildfire near Santa Ynez, California, July 9, 2017. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS
Close
29 / 30
Los Padres National Forest firefighters take a break as they watch the northeast flank of the Whittier fire near Hot Spring Canyon outside Cachuma Lake, California, July 11, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS

Los Padres National Forest firefighters take a break as they watch the northeast flank of the Whittier fire near Hot Spring Canyon outside Cachuma Lake, California, July 11, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Los Padres National Forest firefighters take a break as they watch the northeast flank of the Whittier fire near Hot Spring Canyon outside Cachuma Lake, California, July 11, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
The case of Charlie Gard

The case of Charlie Gard

Next Slideshows

The case of Charlie Gard

The case of Charlie Gard

The parents of 11-month-old Charlie Gard have been fighting a legal battle to send their critically ill son to the United States for experimental therapy, but...

12:10pm EDT
Bastille Day in France

Bastille Day in France

Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron watch U.S. and French soldiers march together in a double celebration marking 100 years since the United States entered World...

9:50am EDT
Trump in Paris

Trump in Paris

President Trump in the French capital at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

8:22am EDT
Islamic State's weapons of war

Islamic State's weapons of war

Suicide vehicles and weapons made by Islamic State militants are displayed at Iraq Federal Police headquarters in Mosul.

Jul 13 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Dancing under water

Dancing under water

Synchronized performances from the FINA Aquatics World Championships.

Unlikely animal friendships

Unlikely animal friendships

From inseparable pals to surprising bonds between predator and prey - animals form the unlikeliest of friendships.

The case of Charlie Gard

The case of Charlie Gard

The parents of 11-month-old Charlie Gard have been fighting a legal battle to send their critically ill son to the United States for experimental therapy, but Britain's courts have refused permission on the grounds it would prolong his suffering without any realistic prospect of it helping.

Bastille Day in France

Bastille Day in France

Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron watch U.S. and French soldiers march together in a double celebration marking 100 years since the United States entered World War One and France's National Day.

Trump in Paris

Trump in Paris

President Trump in the French capital at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Islamic State's weapons of war

Islamic State's weapons of war

Suicide vehicles and weapons made by Islamic State militants are displayed at Iraq Federal Police headquarters in Mosul.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Inside estate of Gambia's exiled former leader

Inside estate of Gambia's exiled former leader

Gambia's new government sifts through champagne bottles and silver platters, seeking millions in looted assets on exiled former leader Yahya Jammeh's sprawling estates.

Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast