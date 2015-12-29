Wildfires rage across northern Spain
Firefighters tackle a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
A firefighter and a villager work to extinguish a forest fire in the village of Andarujo, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A firefighter gathers hoses while fighting a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
A member of the UME (Military Emergency Unit) works to extinguish a forest fire in La Fresneda, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A helicopter dumps water on a forest fire in La Fresneda, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A firefighter walks in front of a fire engine while fighting a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
A firefighter and a villager work to extinguish a forest fire in the village of Andarujo, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A firefighter tackles a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
A horse reacts to the smoke from a forest fire in the village of Andarujo, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Firefighters tackle a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
Firefighters stand near a fire engine while fighting a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
Firefighters tackle a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
Firefighters walk through smoke while fighting a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
A forest fire burns close to houses in the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
A man evacuates his horse as a forest fire approaches in the village of Andarujo, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Firefighters rest while tackling a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
A man stands in the middle of a burnt forest following a bushfire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
Burnt cans lay in an area scorched by a forest fire in La Fresneda, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
The remains of a dead animal lay in an area scorched by a forest fire in La Fresneda, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A burnt tree is seen in an area scorched by a forest fire in La Fresneda, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Cows are seen next to an area scorched by a forest fire in La Fresneda, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A cyclist adjusts his coat as he rides in an area scorched by a forest fire in La Fresneda, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Next Slideshows
Faces of the Taliban
Inside the ranks of the militant group.
Kim Jong Un style
The sartorial style of North Korea's supreme leader.
Raqqa: The Islamic State capital
Deep in Syria is the city of Raqqa, considered the de facto capital of Islamic State.
Taking back Ramadi
Iraq flies its flag above Ramadi's government complex, marking its military's first major victory since fleeing from Islamic State 18 months ago.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.