Pictures | Tue Dec 29, 2015 | 4:40pm EST

Wildfires rage across northern Spain

Firefighters tackle a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

Firefighters tackle a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
Firefighters tackle a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
A firefighter and a villager work to extinguish a forest fire in the village of Andarujo, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A firefighter and a villager work to extinguish a forest fire in the village of Andarujo, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
A firefighter and a villager work to extinguish a forest fire in the village of Andarujo, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A firefighter gathers hoses while fighting a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

A firefighter gathers hoses while fighting a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
A firefighter gathers hoses while fighting a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
A member of the UME (Military Emergency Unit) works to extinguish a forest fire in La Fresneda, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A member of the UME (Military Emergency Unit) works to extinguish a forest fire in La Fresneda, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
A member of the UME (Military Emergency Unit) works to extinguish a forest fire in La Fresneda, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A helicopter dumps water on a forest fire in La Fresneda, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A helicopter dumps water on a forest fire in La Fresneda, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
A helicopter dumps water on a forest fire in La Fresneda, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A firefighter walks in front of a fire engine while fighting a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

A firefighter walks in front of a fire engine while fighting a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
A firefighter walks in front of a fire engine while fighting a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
A firefighter and a villager work to extinguish a forest fire in the village of Andarujo, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A firefighter and a villager work to extinguish a forest fire in the village of Andarujo, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
A firefighter and a villager work to extinguish a forest fire in the village of Andarujo, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A firefighter tackles a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

A firefighter tackles a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
A firefighter tackles a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
A horse reacts to the smoke from a forest fire in the village of Andarujo, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A horse reacts to the smoke from a forest fire in the village of Andarujo, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
A horse reacts to the smoke from a forest fire in the village of Andarujo, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Firefighters tackle a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

Firefighters tackle a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
Firefighters tackle a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
Firefighters stand near a fire engine while fighting a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

Firefighters stand near a fire engine while fighting a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
Firefighters stand near a fire engine while fighting a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
Firefighters tackle a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

Firefighters tackle a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
Firefighters tackle a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
Firefighters walk through smoke while fighting a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

Firefighters walk through smoke while fighting a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
Firefighters walk through smoke while fighting a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
A forest fire burns close to houses in the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

A forest fire burns close to houses in the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
A forest fire burns close to houses in the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
A man evacuates his horse as a forest fire approaches in the village of Andarujo, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A man evacuates his horse as a forest fire approaches in the village of Andarujo, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
A man evacuates his horse as a forest fire approaches in the village of Andarujo, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Firefighters rest while tackling a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

Firefighters rest while tackling a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
Firefighters rest while tackling a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
A man stands in the middle of a burnt forest following a bushfire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

A man stands in the middle of a burnt forest following a bushfire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2015
A man stands in the middle of a burnt forest following a bushfire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
Burnt cans lay in an area scorched by a forest fire in La Fresneda, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Burnt cans lay in an area scorched by a forest fire in La Fresneda, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2015
Burnt cans lay in an area scorched by a forest fire in La Fresneda, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
The remains of a dead animal lay in an area scorched by a forest fire in La Fresneda, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

The remains of a dead animal lay in an area scorched by a forest fire in La Fresneda, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2015
The remains of a dead animal lay in an area scorched by a forest fire in La Fresneda, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A burnt tree is seen in an area scorched by a forest fire in La Fresneda, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A burnt tree is seen in an area scorched by a forest fire in La Fresneda, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2015
A burnt tree is seen in an area scorched by a forest fire in La Fresneda, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Cows are seen next to an area scorched by a forest fire in La Fresneda, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Cows are seen next to an area scorched by a forest fire in La Fresneda, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2015
Cows are seen next to an area scorched by a forest fire in La Fresneda, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A cyclist adjusts his coat as he rides in an area scorched by a forest fire in La Fresneda, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A cyclist adjusts his coat as he rides in an area scorched by a forest fire in La Fresneda, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2015
A cyclist adjusts his coat as he rides in an area scorched by a forest fire in La Fresneda, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
