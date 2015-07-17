Edition:
Wildfires rage in Athens

Burned cars are seen in a car lot as a wildfire rages at the town of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. Dozens of Athens residents fled their homes on Friday as wildfires fanned by strong winds and high temperatures burned through woodland around the Greek capital, sending clouds of smoke billowing over the city. REUTERS/Vassilis Konstantopoulos/Intimenews

Friday, July 17, 2015
Local residents try to extinguish a wildfire raging at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Panagiotis Kouros/Eurokinissi

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A firefighting helicopter operates over a raging wildfire at the Kareas suburb, east of Athens, Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
An elderly woman covers her nose and mouth as she walks away from a forest fire close to Saint George church in an Athens neighborhood, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A local resident sprays water to extinguish a forest fire in an Athens neighborhood July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Burned cars are seen in a car lot as a wildfire rages at the town of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Vassilis Konstantopoulos/Intimenews

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Tourists make their way next to the Parthenon temple as smoke from a raging wildfire rises in Athens July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A Greek Orthodox priest covers his nose and mouth as he walks away from a forest fire close to Saint George church in an Athens neighborhood, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A helicopter drops water over a forest fire as firefighters work to extinguish it in an Athens neighborhood, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire at a building at the town of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Vassilis Konstantopoulos/Intimenews

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Local residents try to extinguish a wildfire raging at the Kareas suburb, east of Athens, Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A firefighting helicopter drops water on a raging wildfire at the Kareas suburb, east of Athens July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A firefighter extinguishes fire at a children's playground in an Athens neighborhood during a forest fire July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Local residents throw water to extinguish a forest fire in an Athens neighborhood July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A local resident sprays water at a forest fire in an Athens neighborhood, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Local residents carry water to extinguish a forest fire in an Athens neighborhood July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Tourists visit the ancient Acropolis hill as smoke from a raging wildfire rises in Athens July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A Greek national flag flutters atop the parliament building as smoke from a raging wildfire rises in Athens July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Flames rise next to a firefighting truck as a wildfire rages at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Vassilis Konstantopoulos/Intimenews

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Smoke rises as a wildfire rages at the Kareas suburb, east of Athens, Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Local residents flee as a wildfire rages at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Vassilis Konstantopoulos/Intimenews

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Local residents try to extinguish a wildfire raging at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Panagiotis Kouros/Eurokinissi

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Smoke rises as a wildfire rages at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Vassilis Konstantopoulos/Intimenews

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A military man kicks a wooden structure of fire at a children's play ground in an Athens neighborhood during a forest fire, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A local resident sprays water to extinguish a wildfire raging at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Panagiotis Kouros/Eurokinissi

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Smoke and flames rise next to houses as a wildfire rages at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Vassilis Konstantopoulos/Intimenews

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Local residents try to extinguish a wildfire raging at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Panagiotis Kouros/Eurokinissi

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A Greek Orthodox priest stands in a safe location away from a forest fire close to Saint George church (background) in an Athens neighborhood during a forest fire July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
