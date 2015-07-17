Wildfires rage in Athens
Burned cars are seen in a car lot as a wildfire rages at the town of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. Dozens of Athens residents fled their homes on Friday as wildfires fanned by strong winds and high...more
Local residents try to extinguish a wildfire raging at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Panagiotis Kouros/Eurokinissi
A firefighting helicopter operates over a raging wildfire at the Kareas suburb, east of Athens, Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
An elderly woman covers her nose and mouth as she walks away from a forest fire close to Saint George church in an Athens neighborhood, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A local resident sprays water to extinguish a forest fire in an Athens neighborhood July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Burned cars are seen in a car lot as a wildfire rages at the town of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Vassilis Konstantopoulos/Intimenews
Tourists make their way next to the Parthenon temple as smoke from a raging wildfire rises in Athens July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Greek Orthodox priest covers his nose and mouth as he walks away from a forest fire close to Saint George church in an Athens neighborhood, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A helicopter drops water over a forest fire as firefighters work to extinguish it in an Athens neighborhood, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire at a building at the town of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Vassilis Konstantopoulos/Intimenews
Local residents try to extinguish a wildfire raging at the Kareas suburb, east of Athens, Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
A firefighting helicopter drops water on a raging wildfire at the Kareas suburb, east of Athens July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A firefighter extinguishes fire at a children's playground in an Athens neighborhood during a forest fire July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Local residents throw water to extinguish a forest fire in an Athens neighborhood July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A local resident sprays water at a forest fire in an Athens neighborhood, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Local residents carry water to extinguish a forest fire in an Athens neighborhood July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Tourists visit the ancient Acropolis hill as smoke from a raging wildfire rises in Athens July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Greek national flag flutters atop the parliament building as smoke from a raging wildfire rises in Athens July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Flames rise next to a firefighting truck as a wildfire rages at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Vassilis Konstantopoulos/Intimenews
Smoke rises as a wildfire rages at the Kareas suburb, east of Athens, Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Local residents flee as a wildfire rages at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Vassilis Konstantopoulos/Intimenews
Local residents try to extinguish a wildfire raging at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Panagiotis Kouros/Eurokinissi
Smoke rises as a wildfire rages at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Vassilis Konstantopoulos/Intimenews
A military man kicks a wooden structure of fire at a children's play ground in an Athens neighborhood during a forest fire, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A local resident sprays water to extinguish a wildfire raging at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Panagiotis Kouros/Eurokinissi
Smoke and flames rise next to houses as a wildfire rages at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Vassilis Konstantopoulos/Intimenews
Local residents try to extinguish a wildfire raging at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Panagiotis Kouros/Eurokinissi
A Greek Orthodox priest stands in a safe location away from a forest fire close to Saint George church (background) in an Athens neighborhood during a forest fire July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
