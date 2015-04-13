Wildfires rage in Siberia

A girl walks near the debris of burnt buildings in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khakassia region, April 13, 2015. More than 20 villages and towns have been damaged by the fires that have been burning for several days in...more

A girl walks near the debris of burnt buildings in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khakassia region, April 13, 2015. More than 20 villages and towns have been damaged by the fires that have been burning for several days in dry and windy weather, the Emergency Ministry said. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

