Mon Sep 3, 2012

Wildfires rage in Spain

People ride horses, who have been evacuated during a forest fire, past a burnt area back to Diama Equestrian Club in Ojen, near Malaga, southern Spain, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, September 03, 2012

A small forest fire is seen on a mountain near the town of Ojen, near Malaga, southern Spain, August 31, 2012. Picture taken using a long exposure. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, September 03, 2012

Firefighter try to extinguish a fire in a forest on the road between Marbella and Monda in Ojen, near Malaga, southern Spain August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, September 03, 2012

Women who were evacuated from their homes in the night due to a forest fire in the area sit inside the Antonio Serrano Lima municipal sports center in Marbella, southern Spain, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, September 03, 2012

Firemen walk past a fire in a forest at Barranco Blanco (White Ravine) in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain, late August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, September 03, 2012

A woman (L), who was evacuated from her home due to a forest fire in the area, gives water to a dog at a municipal sports center in La Lagunas, near Malaga, southern Spain, early August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, September 03, 2012

A fire is seen near houses in a forest at Barranco Blanco (White Ravine) in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain, late August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, September 03, 2012

Members of the Civil Protection service run as they look for people inside a chalet during a general evacuation at a residential area, as a forest fire rages in Elviria, near Malaga, southern Spain, early August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, September 03, 2012

People who were evacuated from their homes in the night due to a forest fire in the area watch a seaplane as they rest outside the Antonio Serrano Lima municipal sports center in Marbella, southern Spain, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, September 03, 2012

Helicopters carrying fire buckets fly near bush fires in Ojen, near Malaga, southern Spain August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, September 03, 2012

Volunteers prepare mats for people, who were evacuated from their homes due to a forest fire in the area, at a municipal sports center in La Lagunas, near Malaga, southern Spain, early August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, September 03, 2012

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire with branches in a forest at Barranco Blanco (White Ravine) in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain, late August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, September 03, 2012

A boy takes a picture with a tablet of a burnt down residential area in Sitio de Calahonda, near Malaga, southern Spain, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, September 03, 2012

Members of the Civil Protection service look for people inside a chalet during a general evacuation as a forest fire rages in Elviria, near Malaga, southern Spain, early August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, September 03, 2012

People who were evacuated from their homes in the night due to a forest fire in the area have breakfast as they rest inside the Antonio Serrano Lima municipal sports center in Marbella, southern Spain, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, September 03, 2012

A firefighter watches a fire in a forest at Barranco Blanco in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain, late August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, September 03, 2012

Firefighters spray water in a forest during a fire at Barranco Blanco in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, September 03, 2012

Volunteers wait to guard and clean a burnt area after a fire forest at Barranco Blanco in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, September 03, 2012

People who were evacuated from their homes in the night due to a forest fire in the area are reflected on a glass door at the Antonio Serrano Lima municipal sports center in Marbella, southern Spain, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, September 03, 2012

A woman who was evacuated from her home due to a forest fire in the area touches her head as she is consoled by volunteers at a municipal sports center in La Lagunas, near Malaga, southern Spain, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, September 03, 2012

