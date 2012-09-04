Wildfires rage in Spain
People ride horses, who have been evacuated during a forest fire, past a burnt area back to Diama Equestrian Club in Ojen, near Malaga, southern Spain, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People ride horses, who have been evacuated during a forest fire, past a burnt area back to Diama Equestrian Club in Ojen, near Malaga, southern Spain, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A small forest fire is seen on a mountain near the town of Ojen, near Malaga, southern Spain, August 31, 2012. Picture taken using a long exposure. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A small forest fire is seen on a mountain near the town of Ojen, near Malaga, southern Spain, August 31, 2012. Picture taken using a long exposure. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Firefighter try to extinguish a fire in a forest on the road between Marbella and Monda in Ojen, near Malaga, southern Spain August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Firefighter try to extinguish a fire in a forest on the road between Marbella and Monda in Ojen, near Malaga, southern Spain August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Women who were evacuated from their homes in the night due to a forest fire in the area sit inside the Antonio Serrano Lima municipal sports center in Marbella, southern Spain, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Women who were evacuated from their homes in the night due to a forest fire in the area sit inside the Antonio Serrano Lima municipal sports center in Marbella, southern Spain, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Firemen walk past a fire in a forest at Barranco Blanco (White Ravine) in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain, late August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Firemen walk past a fire in a forest at Barranco Blanco (White Ravine) in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain, late August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A woman (L), who was evacuated from her home due to a forest fire in the area, gives water to a dog at a municipal sports center in La Lagunas, near Malaga, southern Spain, early August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A woman (L), who was evacuated from her home due to a forest fire in the area, gives water to a dog at a municipal sports center in La Lagunas, near Malaga, southern Spain, early August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A fire is seen near houses in a forest at Barranco Blanco (White Ravine) in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain, late August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A fire is seen near houses in a forest at Barranco Blanco (White Ravine) in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain, late August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Members of the Civil Protection service run as they look for people inside a chalet during a general evacuation at a residential area, as a forest fire rages in Elviria, near Malaga, southern Spain, early August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Members of the Civil Protection service run as they look for people inside a chalet during a general evacuation at a residential area, as a forest fire rages in Elviria, near Malaga, southern Spain, early August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People who were evacuated from their homes in the night due to a forest fire in the area watch a seaplane as they rest outside the Antonio Serrano Lima municipal sports center in Marbella, southern Spain, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People who were evacuated from their homes in the night due to a forest fire in the area watch a seaplane as they rest outside the Antonio Serrano Lima municipal sports center in Marbella, southern Spain, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Helicopters carrying fire buckets fly near bush fires in Ojen, near Malaga, southern Spain August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Helicopters carrying fire buckets fly near bush fires in Ojen, near Malaga, southern Spain August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Volunteers prepare mats for people, who were evacuated from their homes due to a forest fire in the area, at a municipal sports center in La Lagunas, near Malaga, southern Spain, early August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Volunteers prepare mats for people, who were evacuated from their homes due to a forest fire in the area, at a municipal sports center in La Lagunas, near Malaga, southern Spain, early August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire with branches in a forest at Barranco Blanco (White Ravine) in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain, late August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire with branches in a forest at Barranco Blanco (White Ravine) in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain, late August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A boy takes a picture with a tablet of a burnt down residential area in Sitio de Calahonda, near Malaga, southern Spain, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A boy takes a picture with a tablet of a burnt down residential area in Sitio de Calahonda, near Malaga, southern Spain, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Members of the Civil Protection service look for people inside a chalet during a general evacuation as a forest fire rages in Elviria, near Malaga, southern Spain, early August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Members of the Civil Protection service look for people inside a chalet during a general evacuation as a forest fire rages in Elviria, near Malaga, southern Spain, early August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People who were evacuated from their homes in the night due to a forest fire in the area have breakfast as they rest inside the Antonio Serrano Lima municipal sports center in Marbella, southern Spain, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People who were evacuated from their homes in the night due to a forest fire in the area have breakfast as they rest inside the Antonio Serrano Lima municipal sports center in Marbella, southern Spain, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A firefighter watches a fire in a forest at Barranco Blanco in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain, late August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A firefighter watches a fire in a forest at Barranco Blanco in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain, late August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Firefighters spray water in a forest during a fire at Barranco Blanco in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Firefighters spray water in a forest during a fire at Barranco Blanco in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Volunteers wait to guard and clean a burnt area after a fire forest at Barranco Blanco in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Volunteers wait to guard and clean a burnt area after a fire forest at Barranco Blanco in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People who were evacuated from their homes in the night due to a forest fire in the area are reflected on a glass door at the Antonio Serrano Lima municipal sports center in Marbella, southern Spain, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People who were evacuated from their homes in the night due to a forest fire in the area are reflected on a glass door at the Antonio Serrano Lima municipal sports center in Marbella, southern Spain, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A woman who was evacuated from her home due to a forest fire in the area touches her head as she is consoled by volunteers at a municipal sports center in La Lagunas, near Malaga, southern Spain, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A woman who was evacuated from her home due to a forest fire in the area touches her head as she is consoled by volunteers at a municipal sports center in La Lagunas, near Malaga, southern Spain, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Next Slideshows
A day of labor
As the U.S. and Canada celebrate Labor Day, a look at the labors of workers around the world in the past 24 hours.
Refighting Napoleon
Re-enactors refight Borodino, a pivotal battle in Napoleon's invasion of Russia that lead to his defeat.
Once in a blue moon
Once every two and a half years, on average, a full moon is seen twice in a month, in a phenomenon referred to as a Blue Moon.
In the path of Isaac
The slow-moving but powerful storm drenches the Gulf Coast states of Louisiana and Mississippi.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.