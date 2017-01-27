Wildfires raging in Chile
A Chilean flag hangs on a fence with the name of the family whose house burnt down as wildfires are ravaging wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Firefighters try to stop the fire as the worst wildfires in Chile's modern history are ravaging wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
People walk in the smoky haze of wildfires that are ravaging wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in Concepcion, Chile January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez
The sun is seen in the smoky haze of wildfires that are ravaging wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in Concepcion, Chile January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez
Beehives are seen in front of a burnt forest as the worst wildfires in Chile's modern history ravaged wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
People load household goods into their vehicle while they prepare to evacuate the area as the worst wildfires in Chile's modern history ravaged wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Pablo...more
Burning hills are seen behind a house as wildfires ravage wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in Concepcion, Chile January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez
A woman sits amidst the remains of a burnt house in Santa Olga, Chile, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Firefighters take a break while trying to extinguish wildfires in Santa Olga, Chile January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
The remains of burnt houses are seen through the window of a destroyed house in Santa Olga, Chile January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A firefighter takes a break as he and colleagues try to extinguish wildfires in Santa Olga, Chile January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
People ride in a car loaded with household items as they drive past burnt houses in Santa Olga, Chile January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A villager and his horse are seen next to a forest fire in the town of Santa Olga in the Maule region, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A woman walks near burnt houses as the worst wildfires in Chile's modern history ravage wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
People react while standing next to burnt houses as the worst wildfires in Chile's modern history ravage wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A villager is seen carrying his belongings next to a car along a street, after evicting his house during a forest fire in the town of Santa Olga in the Maule region, south of Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A man stands in front of a burnt house and a dead dog as the worst wildfires in Chile's modern history ravage wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Villagers are seen next to their houses during a forest fire in the town of Santa Olga in the Maule region, south of Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A firefighter covers a baby with a mask next to his mother during a forest fire in the town of Penco in the Concepcion region, south of Chile, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez
Smoke from the forest fire is seen from the town of Penco in the Concepcion region, south of Chile, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez
Villagers are seen during a forest fire in the town of Litueche in the O'Higgins region, south of Chile, January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
A man covers his face with his shirt during a forest fire in the town of Penco in the Concepcion region, south of Chile, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez
A forest fire is seen in a hill of the town of Cajon del Maipo, on the outskirts of Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Villagers are seen with their belongings in the street, after they left their houses because of a forest fire in the town of Vichuquen in the Maule region, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Hernandez
A farmer is seen outside of his house during a forest fire in the town of Empedrado, in the Maule region, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Fire is seen along a road in the town of Hualane during a big forest fire, on the outskirts of the Curico city, south of Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Hernandez
Firefighters are pictured during a forest fire in the town of Florida in the Biobio region, south of Chile. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez
Smoke from forest fires is seen in a town called Pumanque in the O�Higgins region, south of Chile. Courtesy of Moises Catrilaf/National Institute of Agricultural Development(INDAP)/Handout via Reuters
Firefighters carry the calcined body of one of the three brigadiers of the Chilean National Forest Corporation who died fighting forest fires in the mountainous central Maule region, south of Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Hernandez
A helicopter dumps water during a forest fire in the town of Empedrado in the Maule region, south of Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Hernandez
