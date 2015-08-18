Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Aug 18, 2015 | 3:30pm EDT

Wildfires roar through Northwest

A firefighter examines the remnants of a barn burnt by the Chelan Complex Fire in Chelan, Washington, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
Firefighters prepare to battle the Wolverine wildfire near Chelan, Washington, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/US Forest Service/Handout

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Smoke rising from the TePee Springs fire in the Payette National Forest is seen in an aerial picture near Riggins, Idaho August 17, 2015. REUTERS/US Forest Service/McCall Smokejumpers/Handout

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
The sun is seen through smoke from the Chelan Complex Fire, in Pateros, Washington, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
A speed limit sign damaged by the Chelan Complex Fire is pictured in Chelan, Washington, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
An automobile melted by heat from the Chelan Complex Fire is seen in Chelan, Washington, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
Railroad ties smolder in an area burnt by the Chelan Complex Fire in Chelan, Washington, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
Bicycles burnt by the Chelan Complex Fire are pictured at a destroyed home in Chelan, Washington, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
Horses graze in an area that was spared amidst a landscape burnt by the Chelan Complex Fire in Chelan, Washington, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
Connor Belmont (L) helps his cousin, Chance Belmont, extinguish hot spots left after the family's barn was burnt by the Chelan Complex Fire in Chelan, Washington, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
Soil and trees burnt by the Chelan Complex Fire are pictured in Chelan, Washington, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
The remains of a home burnt by the Chelan Complex Fire are seen in Chelan, Washington, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
A firefighting crew works along a road on the west side of the Canyon Creek Complex fire in the Malheur National Forest near John Day, Oregon, in this photo released August 18, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. Forest Service/Handout

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
The remnants of a structure burnt by the Chelan Complex Fire is seen in Chelan, Washington, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
Remnants of a truck and a home burnt by the Chelan Complex Fire are seen in Chelan, Washington, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
Firefighters assist homeowners in putting out hot spots amongst the remnants of a barn burnt by the Chelan Complex Fire in Chelan, Washington, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
Soil and trees burnt by the Chelan Complex Fire are pictured in Chelan, Washington, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
Smoke rising from the TePee Springs fire in the Payette National Forest is seen in an aerial picture near Riggins, Idaho August 17, 2015. REUTERS/US Forest Service/McCall Smokejumpers/Handout

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
A truck travels along a hillside burnt by the Chelan Complex Fire in Chelan, Washington, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
Remnants of a property burnt by the Chelan Complex Fire are seen in Chelan, Washington, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
