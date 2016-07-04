Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 4, 2016 | 11:30am EDT

Wildlife in jeopardy as river dries up

A cattle carcass is pictured on the Agropil ranch as the Pilcomayo river faces its worst drought in almost two decades, in Boqueron, on the border between Paraguay and Argentina. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
Alligators and capybaras are pictured stuck in the mud of the dry Pilcomayo river, which is facing its worst drought in almost two decades, on the border between Paraguay and Argentina, in Boqueron. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
Dead fish are pictured stuck in the mud of the dry Pilcomayo river, which is facing its worst drought in almost two decades, in Boqueron, on the border between Paraguay and Argentina. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
Alligator is pictured stuck in the mud of the dry Pilcomayo river, which is facing its worst drought in almost two decades, on the border between Paraguay and Argentina, in Boqueron. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
Alligators and capybaras are pictured stuck in the mud of the dry Pilcomayo river, which is facing its worst drought in almost two decades, in Boqueron, on the border between Paraguay and Argentina. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
An alligator is pictured stuck in the mud of the dry Pilcomayo river, which is facing its worst drought in almost two decades, on the border between Paraguay and Argentina, in Boqueron. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
Alligators are pictured stuck in the mud of the dry Pilcomayo river, which is facing its worst drought in almost two decades, in Boqueron, on the border between Paraguay and Argentina. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
Alligators and capybaras are pictured stuck in the mud of the dry Pilcomayo river, which is facing its worst drought in almost two decades, in Boqueron, on the border between Paraguay and Argentina. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
A cattle carcass is pictured on the Agropil ranch as the Pilcomayo river faces its worst drought in almost two decades, in Boqueron, on the border between Paraguay and Argentina, July 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
Dead fish are pictured stuck in the mud of the dry Pilcomayo river, which is facing its worst drought in almost two decades, in Boqueron, on the border between Paraguay and Argentina. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
Alligators are pictured stuck in the mud of the dry Pilcomayo river, which is facing its worst drought in almost two decades, in Boqueron, on the border between Paraguay and Argentina. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
Alligators are pictured stuck in the mud of the dry Pilcomayo river, which is facing its worst drought in almost two decades, on the border between Paraguay and Argentina, in Boqueron. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
Alligators and capybaras are pictured stuck in the mud of the dry Pilcomayo river, which is facing its worst drought in almost two decades, on the border between Paraguay and Argentina, in Boqueron. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
Alligators are pictured stuck in the mud of the dry Pilcomayo river, which is facing its worst drought in almost two decades, in Boqueron, on the border between Paraguay and Argentina, July 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
Crows perch on tree branches as alligators are seen stuck in the mud of the dry Pilcomayo river, which is facing its worst drought in almost two decades, in Boqueron, on the border between Paraguay and Argentina. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
