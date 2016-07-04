Wildlife in jeopardy as river dries up
A cattle carcass is pictured on the Agropil ranch as the Pilcomayo river faces its worst drought in almost two decades, in Boqueron, on the border between Paraguay and Argentina. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Alligators and capybaras are pictured stuck in the mud of the dry Pilcomayo river, which is facing its worst drought in almost two decades, on the border between Paraguay and Argentina, in Boqueron. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Dead fish are pictured stuck in the mud of the dry Pilcomayo river, which is facing its worst drought in almost two decades, in Boqueron, on the border between Paraguay and Argentina. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Alligator is pictured stuck in the mud of the dry Pilcomayo river, which is facing its worst drought in almost two decades, on the border between Paraguay and Argentina, in Boqueron. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Alligators and capybaras are pictured stuck in the mud of the dry Pilcomayo river, which is facing its worst drought in almost two decades, in Boqueron, on the border between Paraguay and Argentina. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
An alligator is pictured stuck in the mud of the dry Pilcomayo river, which is facing its worst drought in almost two decades, on the border between Paraguay and Argentina, in Boqueron. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Alligators are pictured stuck in the mud of the dry Pilcomayo river, which is facing its worst drought in almost two decades, in Boqueron, on the border between Paraguay and Argentina. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Alligators and capybaras are pictured stuck in the mud of the dry Pilcomayo river, which is facing its worst drought in almost two decades, in Boqueron, on the border between Paraguay and Argentina. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
A cattle carcass is pictured on the Agropil ranch as the Pilcomayo river faces its worst drought in almost two decades, in Boqueron, on the border between Paraguay and Argentina, July 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Dead fish are pictured stuck in the mud of the dry Pilcomayo river, which is facing its worst drought in almost two decades, in Boqueron, on the border between Paraguay and Argentina. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Alligators are pictured stuck in the mud of the dry Pilcomayo river, which is facing its worst drought in almost two decades, in Boqueron, on the border between Paraguay and Argentina. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Alligators are pictured stuck in the mud of the dry Pilcomayo river, which is facing its worst drought in almost two decades, on the border between Paraguay and Argentina, in Boqueron. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Alligators and capybaras are pictured stuck in the mud of the dry Pilcomayo river, which is facing its worst drought in almost two decades, on the border between Paraguay and Argentina, in Boqueron. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Alligators are pictured stuck in the mud of the dry Pilcomayo river, which is facing its worst drought in almost two decades, in Boqueron, on the border between Paraguay and Argentina, July 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Crows perch on tree branches as alligators are seen stuck in the mud of the dry Pilcomayo river, which is facing its worst drought in almost two decades, in Boqueron, on the border between Paraguay and Argentina. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
