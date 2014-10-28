Wilds of the Yukon
The Yakutat Glacier is seen during a flight over southeastern Alaska near the town of Yakutat, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong
The Tsirku River winds through forest as seen in an aerial view near Haines, in southwestern Alaska, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A river flows from a lake fed by the Melburn Glacier in Tatshenshini-Alsek Park, as seen during a flight over northwest British Columbia, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A coastal brown bear eats a salmon in the Chilkoot River near Haines, Alaska, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Icebergs are seen floating in Harlequin Lake near Yakutat, in southeastern Alaska, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Fishermen cast their lines on the banks of the Chilkoot River near Haines, Alaska, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong
The Malaspina Glacier, a prime example of a piedmont glacier which expands out from its center, winds towards the ocean as seen during a flight near Yakutat, in southeastern Alaska, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A bald eagle stretches its talons as it sits in a tree in the Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve near Haines, Alaska, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong
The Yakutat Glacier feeds into Harlequin Lake near Yakutat, as seen during a flight over southeastern Alaska, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A coastal brown bear walks down a road in the rain next to the Chilkoot River near Haines, Alaska, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Tatshenshini-Alsek Park is seen during a flight over northwest British Columbia, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Fort William H. Seward, a military post established during the Gold Rush and decommissioned in 1945, is seen near the town of Haines, Alaska, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Early morning fishermen paddle across Chilkoot Lake near Haines, Alaska, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong
The Novatek Glacier is seen during a flight over southeastern Alaska near Yakutat, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Snow-covered mountains are seen during a flight over the Kluane National Park and Reserve in southwestern Yukon Territory, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Snow-covered mountains and glaciers are seen during a flight over the Kluane National Park and Reserve in southwestern Yukon Territory, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Icebergs are seen floating in Harlequin Lake near Yakutat, in southeastern Alaska, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Rocks and gravel are seen on the surface of the Malaspina Glacier, a prime example of a piedmont glacier which expands out from its center, during a flight near Yakutat, in southeastern Alaska, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Mt. Logan, Canada's highest peak at 19550 ft (5959 m), is seen during a flight over the Kluane National Park and Reserve in southwestern Yukon Territory, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A bald eagle flies near a rainbow over Chilkoot Inlet near Haines, in southeastern Alaska, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A coastal brown bear walks along the banks of the Chilkoot River near Haines, Alaska, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A bald eagle sits in a tree in the Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve near Haines, Alaska, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A highway signpost on the Alaskan Highway is seen at Haines Junction in the Yukon Territory, October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A bald eagle sits in a tree in the Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve near Haines, Alaska, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Next Slideshows
Hawaii's creeping lava
Lava from the Kilauea volcano moves toward inhabited areas.
Funeral in Canada
Thousands line the streets for the funeral of Corporal Nathan Cirillo.
Brazil's severe drought
The worst drought in 80 years leaves Sao Paulo with the lowest water levels on record.
Real-life superheros
Founded by Mr. Xtreme in 2006, the Xtreme Justice League is a group of volunteers who create their own superhero identities and patrol the streets of San Diego...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.