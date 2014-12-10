Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Dec 9, 2014 | 11:35pm EST

Will and Kate do America

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge take a tour of the lobby of One World Trade Center after a visit to the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge take a tour of the lobby of One World Trade Center after a visit to the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge take a tour of the lobby of One World Trade Center after a visit to the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
1 / 34
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to attend the St. Andrews 600th Anniversary Dinner in New York, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to attend the St. Andrews 600th Anniversary Dinner in New York, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to attend the St. Andrews 600th Anniversary Dinner in New York, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 34
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the St. Andrews 600th Anniversary Dinner at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jason DeCrow/Pool

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the St. Andrews 600th Anniversary Dinner at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jason DeCrow/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the St. Andrews 600th Anniversary Dinner at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jason DeCrow/Pool
Close
3 / 34
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, tours the observation deck of the Empire State Building with Anthony Malkin, Chairman, President and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (C ) in New York December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, tours the observation deck of the Empire State Building with Anthony Malkin, Chairman, President and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (C ) in New York December 9, 2014....more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, tours the observation deck of the Empire State Building with Anthony Malkin, Chairman, President and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (C ) in New York December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
4 / 34
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, tours the observation deck of the Empire State Building with Anthony Malkin, Chairman, President and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (L) in New York December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, tours the observation deck of the Empire State Building with Anthony Malkin, Chairman, President and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (L) in New York December 9,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, tours the observation deck of the Empire State Building with Anthony Malkin, Chairman, President and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (L) in New York December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
5 / 34
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visit the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Sabo/Pool

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visit the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Sabo/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visit the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Sabo/Pool
Close
6 / 34
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge waves to onlookers as she walks with her husband Prince William, Duke of Cambridge near the South pool of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum at the World Trade Center site in New York, December 9, 2014. At right is National September 11 Memorial & Museum President and CEO Joseph Daniels who was touring the site with the royal couple. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge waves to onlookers as she walks with her husband Prince William, Duke of Cambridge near the South pool of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum at the World Trade Center site in New York, December 9, 2014. At...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge waves to onlookers as she walks with her husband Prince William, Duke of Cambridge near the South pool of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum at the World Trade Center site in New York, December 9, 2014. At right is National September 11 Memorial & Museum President and CEO Joseph Daniels who was touring the site with the royal couple. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 34
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge smiles while she listens to her husband Prince William, Duke of Cambridge as he talks to guests during a reception co-hosted by the Royal Foundation and the Clinton Foundation at British Consul General's Residence in New York, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Pool

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge smiles while she listens to her husband Prince William, Duke of Cambridge as he talks to guests during a reception co-hosted by the Royal Foundation and the Clinton Foundation at British Consul General's Residence in...more

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge smiles while she listens to her husband Prince William, Duke of Cambridge as he talks to guests during a reception co-hosted by the Royal Foundation and the Clinton Foundation at British Consul General's Residence in New York, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Pool
Close
8 / 34
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose with LeBron James backstage as they attend the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neilson Barnard/Pool

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose with LeBron James backstage as they attend the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neilson...more

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose with LeBron James backstage as they attend the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neilson Barnard/Pool
Close
9 / 34
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge shake hands with former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton as Chelsea Clinton's husband husband Marc Mezvinsky looks on while attending a reception co-hosted by the Royal Foundation and the Clinton Foundation at British Consul General's Residence in New York, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge shake hands with former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton as Chelsea Clinton's husband husband Marc Mezvinsky looks on while attending a...more

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge shake hands with former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton as Chelsea Clinton's husband husband Marc Mezvinsky looks on while attending a reception co-hosted by the Royal Foundation and the Clinton Foundation at British Consul General's Residence in New York, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool
Close
10 / 34
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with Dikembe Mutombo watch the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with Dikembe Mutombo watch the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA...more

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with Dikembe Mutombo watch the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
11 / 34
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at Barclays Center for the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Brooklyn, New York, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at Barclays Center for the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Brooklyn, New York, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at Barclays Center for the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Brooklyn, New York, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
12 / 34
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge wraps presents for children with volunteer Mary Dawkins at the Northside Center for Childhood Development in New York, December 8, 2014. REUTER/Seth Wenig/Pool

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge wraps presents for children with volunteer Mary Dawkins at the Northside Center for Childhood Development in New York, December 8, 2014. REUTER/Seth Wenig/Pool

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge wraps presents for children with volunteer Mary Dawkins at the Northside Center for Childhood Development in New York, December 8, 2014. REUTER/Seth Wenig/Pool
Close
13 / 34
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is greeted by children after an event at the Northside Center for Child Development in Harlem, New York, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is greeted by children after an event at the Northside Center for Child Development in Harlem, New York, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is greeted by children after an event at the Northside Center for Child Development in Harlem, New York, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
14 / 34
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge helps wraps presents for children at the Northside Center for Childhood Development in New York, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Seth Wenig/Pool

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge helps wraps presents for children at the Northside Center for Childhood Development in New York, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Seth Wenig/Pool

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge helps wraps presents for children at the Northside Center for Childhood Development in New York, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Seth Wenig/Pool
Close
15 / 34
President Barack Obama meets Prince William in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama meets Prince William in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
President Barack Obama meets Prince William in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
16 / 34
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and New York City's first lady Chirlane McCray are greeted by children after an event at the Northside Center for Child Development in Harlem, New York, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and New York City's first lady Chirlane McCray are greeted by children after an event at the Northside Center for Child Development in Harlem, New York, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and New York City's first lady Chirlane McCray are greeted by children after an event at the Northside Center for Child Development in Harlem, New York, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
17 / 34
World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim greets Prince William, Duke of Cambridge as he arrives to participate in the International Corruption Hunters Alliance conference at World Bank headquarters in Washington December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim greets Prince William, Duke of Cambridge as he arrives to participate in the International Corruption Hunters Alliance conference at World Bank headquarters in Washington December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan...more

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim greets Prince William, Duke of Cambridge as he arrives to participate in the International Corruption Hunters Alliance conference at World Bank headquarters in Washington December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
18 / 34
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, sits next to April, 4, (L), and Sammy, 4, in a pre-school class at the Northside Center for Childhood Development in New York, December 8, 2014. REUTER/Seth Wenig/Pool

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, sits next to April, 4, (L), and Sammy, 4, in a pre-school class at the Northside Center for Childhood Development in New York, December 8, 2014. REUTER/Seth Wenig/Pool

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, sits next to April, 4, (L), and Sammy, 4, in a pre-school class at the Northside Center for Childhood Development in New York, December 8, 2014. REUTER/Seth Wenig/Pool
Close
19 / 34
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive at the Carlyle hotel in New York, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Neilson Barnard/Pool

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive at the Carlyle hotel in New York, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Neilson Barnard/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, December 07, 2014
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive at the Carlyle hotel in New York, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Neilson Barnard/Pool
Close
20 / 34
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge chats with members of the British community from culture, arts, hospitality, and business before a luncheon at the residence of the British Consul General Danny Lopez (R) in New York, December 8, 2014. At left is Ambarish Mitra, CEO of Blipper. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge chats with members of the British community from culture, arts, hospitality, and business before a luncheon at the residence of the British Consul General Danny Lopez (R) in New York, December 8, 2014. At left is...more

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge chats with members of the British community from culture, arts, hospitality, and business before a luncheon at the residence of the British Consul General Danny Lopez (R) in New York, December 8, 2014. At left is Ambarish Mitra, CEO of Blipper. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
21 / 34
People watch as Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, departs after participating in the International Corruption Hunters Alliance conference at World Bank headquarters in Washington December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

People watch as Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, departs after participating in the International Corruption Hunters Alliance conference at World Bank headquarters in Washington December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
People watch as Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, departs after participating in the International Corruption Hunters Alliance conference at World Bank headquarters in Washington December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
22 / 34
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, delivers remarks to the International Corruption Hunters Alliance conference at World Bank headquarters in Washington December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, delivers remarks to the International Corruption Hunters Alliance conference at World Bank headquarters in Washington December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, delivers remarks to the International Corruption Hunters Alliance conference at World Bank headquarters in Washington December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
23 / 34
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge wraps presents for children with Chirlane McCray, the wife of the mayor of New York City, at the Northside Center for Childhood Development in New York, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Seth Wenig/Pool

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge wraps presents for children with Chirlane McCray, the wife of the mayor of New York City, at the Northside Center for Childhood Development in New York, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Seth Wenig/Pool

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge wraps presents for children with Chirlane McCray, the wife of the mayor of New York City, at the Northside Center for Childhood Development in New York, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Seth Wenig/Pool
Close
24 / 34
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and his wife Catherine, arrive at the Carlyle Hotel in New York, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and his wife Catherine, arrive at the Carlyle Hotel in New York, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, December 07, 2014
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and his wife Catherine, arrive at the Carlyle Hotel in New York, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
25 / 34
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is greeted by New York City's first lady Chirlane McCray at the Northside Center for Child Development in Harlem, New York, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is greeted by New York City's first lady Chirlane McCray at the Northside Center for Child Development in Harlem, New York, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is greeted by New York City's first lady Chirlane McCray at the Northside Center for Child Development in Harlem, New York, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
26 / 34
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, visits a classroom at the Northside Center for Childhood Development in New York, December 8, 2014. REUTER/Seth Wenig/Pool

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, visits a classroom at the Northside Center for Childhood Development in New York, December 8, 2014. REUTER/Seth Wenig/Pool

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, visits a classroom at the Northside Center for Childhood Development in New York, December 8, 2014. REUTER/Seth Wenig/Pool
Close
27 / 34
A local resident holds a cut-out of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and his wife, Catherine, outside the Carlyle Hotel in New York, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A local resident holds a cut-out of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and his wife, Catherine, outside the Carlyle Hotel in New York, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, December 07, 2014
A local resident holds a cut-out of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and his wife, Catherine, outside the Carlyle Hotel in New York, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
28 / 34
New York resident Pearl Parnes (C) awaits the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and his wife, Catherine, at the Carlyle Hotel in New York, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

New York resident Pearl Parnes (C) awaits the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and his wife, Catherine, at the Carlyle Hotel in New York, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, December 07, 2014
New York resident Pearl Parnes (C) awaits the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and his wife, Catherine, at the Carlyle Hotel in New York, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
29 / 34
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to Patrick Stewart and Sunny Ozell at the Creativity is GREAT Britain's event in honour of the Duke and Duchess at NeueHouse in New York, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Mazur/Pool

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to Patrick Stewart and Sunny Ozell at the Creativity is GREAT Britain's event in honour of the Duke and Duchess at NeueHouse in New York, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Mazur/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to Patrick Stewart and Sunny Ozell at the Creativity is GREAT Britain's event in honour of the Duke and Duchess at NeueHouse in New York, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Mazur/Pool
Close
30 / 34
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the Creativity is GREAT Britain's event in honour of the Duke and Duchess at NeueHouse in New York, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Wahl/Pool

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the Creativity is GREAT Britain's event in honour of the Duke and Duchess at NeueHouse in New York, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Wahl/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the Creativity is GREAT Britain's event in honour of the Duke and Duchess at NeueHouse in New York, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Wahl/Pool
Close
31 / 34
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch a song and dance performance during a visit to The Door, a service provider to disadvantaged young people in New York, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kena Betancur/Pool

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch a song and dance performance during a visit to The Door, a service provider to disadvantaged young people in New York, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kena...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch a song and dance performance during a visit to The Door, a service provider to disadvantaged young people in New York, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kena Betancur/Pool
Close
32 / 34
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge virtually sign the South Tower Column, during their visit of the National September 11 Memorial Museum, in New York, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Drew/Pool

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge virtually sign the South Tower Column, during their visit of the National September 11 Memorial Museum, in New York, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Richard...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge virtually sign the South Tower Column, during their visit of the National September 11 Memorial Museum, in New York, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Drew/Pool
Close
33 / 34
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are escorted by Joe Daniels (L), President & CEO of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in the Hall of Faces, during their visit of the National September 11 Memorial Museum, in New York, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Drew/Pool

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are escorted by Joe Daniels (L), President & CEO of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in the Hall of Faces, during their visit of the National...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are escorted by Joe Daniels (L), President & CEO of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in the Hall of Faces, during their visit of the National September 11 Memorial Museum, in New York, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Drew/Pool
Close
34 / 34
View Again
View Next
IKEA cinema makeover

IKEA cinema makeover

Next Slideshows

IKEA cinema makeover

IKEA cinema makeover

IKEA completely converts a cinema by replacing standard seats with beds.

Dec 08 2014
Lighting up Lyon

Lighting up Lyon

The Festival of Lights in Lyon, France.

Dec 05 2014
Christmas in Washington

Christmas in Washington

The nation's capital gets decked out for the holidays.

Dec 05 2014
Lighting the Rockefeller Christmas tree

Lighting the Rockefeller Christmas tree

People watch as the Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center is raised and lit in New York.

Dec 04 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast