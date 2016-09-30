Edition:
Will and Kate visit Canada

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince George look at bubbles at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte (R) arrive at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Prince William and Princess Charlotte look on as Prince George plays with a bubble gun at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, looks on as Princess Charlotte meets a rabbit at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
The Duchess of Cambridge holds Princess Charlotte during a children's party in Victoria, British Columbia. REUTERS/Jonathan Hayward/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Prince George plays with a bubble gun at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Prince George watches as bubbles are blown at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, wave as they arrive at the airport in Whitehorse, Yukon. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Britain's Prince William talks with a member of the Canadian Rangers at the airport in Whitehorse, Yukon. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Britain's Prince William cuts grapes from the vine at Mission Hill winery in Kelowna, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, samples sushi during the Taste of British Columbia event at Mission Hill winery in Kelowna, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, talks with children during the Taste of British Columbia event at Mission Hill winery in Kelowna, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, smells food during the Taste of British Columbia event at Mission Hill winery in Kelowna, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leave the MacBride Museum in Whitehorse, Yukon. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pose for a photo with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau at the start of a meeting in Victoria, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, walk after arriving by float plane in Vancouver. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, speaks with aboriginal leaders at the British Columbia Legislature in Victoria. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a reception to celebrate young Canadian leaders at the Telus Gardens, where he met some of Canada's Olympic gold medalists in Vancouver. REUTERS/Mark Large/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, greets people at Jack Poole Plaza in Vancouver. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, lay a wreath at the cenotaph at the British Columbia Legislature in Victoria. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Prince William, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attend a welcome ceremony at the British Columbia Legislature in Victoria. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, react while watching children play during a visit to the Immigrant Services Society in Vancouver. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
A brooch worn by Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, during a meeting in Victoria. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Prince George holds the hand of his mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge after his family arrived at the Victoria International Airport for the start of their eight day royal tour to Canada in Victoria. REUTERS/Kevin Light

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holds the hand of her son Prince George while carrying Princess Charlotte as Prince William speaks with officials as they arrive at the Victoria International Airport. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau walk during a visit to the Immigrant Services Society in Vancouver. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
The Duke of Cambridge and his wife look�at a baby during a tour of Sheway, a centre that provides support for native women in Vancouver. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/POOL

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Britain's Prince William speak to Canadian Olympic athletes during an event in Vancouver. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, meet with a family from Syria during a visit to the Immigrant Services Society in Vancouver. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge receive teddy bears from five-year-old Hailey Cain during a tour of Sheway, a centre that provides support for native women, in Vancouver. REUTERS/Jonathan Hayward/POOL

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Prince William receives an umbrella while arriving at a community hall for an event in Bella Bella, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Crowds wait in anticipation for the arrival of Britain's Prince William, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the Victoria Parliament Buildings for the start of their eight day royal tour to Canada in Victoria. REUTERS/Kevin Light

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a reception to celebrate young Canadian leaders at the Telus Gardens, where he met some of Canada's Olympic athletes in Vancouver. REUTERS/Mark Large/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Prince William's flag flies from the cockpit upon his arrival at the Victoria International Airport for the start of their eight day royal tour to Canada in Victoria. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
