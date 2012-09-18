Will & Kate's Asia tour
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, smiles to locals through the car window as she departs the cultural village in Honiara September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, waves to locals as she is surrounded by security at the cultural village in Honiara September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, ride a traditional war canoe as they arrive in Tavanipupu, Solomon Islands, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Rycroft/Pool
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, waits as her husband, Britain's Prince William, reviews an hounour guard at Honiara International Airport September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, smile as they watch women perform a shark ceremony during their arrival in Marapa Island, Solomon Islands, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Rycroft/Pool
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, chats with John Sullivan upon her arrival on the private Tavanipupu Island, Solomon Islands, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Rycroft/Pool
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, waves to locals as she departs the cultural village in Honiara September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Catherine (R), Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, is presented with a miniature canoe by two local children during a visit to the Commonwealth Youth Programme in Honiara September 17, 2012. REUTERS/William West/Pool
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, leave the Honiara International Airport September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, walk through a rainforest in Danum Valley Research Center in Danum Valley, Sabah, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Thian/Pool
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, shakes hands with well-wishers at KLCC Park in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, greets well-wishers at KLCC Park in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, are surrounded by well-wishers as they tour KLCC Park in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, take off their shoes before visiting the As-Syakirin Mosque at KLCC in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Samsul Said
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge looks at Prince William as he removes his shoes before entering As-Syakirin Mosque in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Samsul Said
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, shares a light moment with a boy and a woman at Hospis Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Malaysia Information Department/Handout
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, visits the Kranji Commonwealth War Cemetery in Singapore September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, lay a wreath to pay their respects during a visit to the Kranji Commonwealth War Cemetery in Singapore September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Pool
Prince William (L) and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, visit the Kranji Commonwealth War Cemetery in Singapore September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, make a toast in the honour of Queen Elisabeth's Diamond Jubilee at a British Gala reception at the Eden Hall in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Pool
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, smiles during a ceremony naming an orchid hybrid in honour of her and Prince William at the National Orchid Garden in the Singapore Botanic Gardens September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Morrison/Pool
Residents and fans look and take photos of Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, as they tour Strathmore Green at Queenstown public housing estate in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Pool
Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, watch a man practise taichi (R) during a tour in Strathmore Green at Queenstown public housing estate in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Pool
Fans look and take photos of Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, as they tour Strathmore Green at Queenstown public housing estate in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Pool
Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, receive gifts during a tour in Strathmore Green at Queenstown public housing estate in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Pool
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, receives a gift from a girl during a tour in Strathmore Green at Queenstown public housing estate in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Pool
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, receives flowers from a girl during a tour in Strathmore Green at Queenstown public housing estate in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Pool
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, gives the thumbs up to a student as she attends an art therapy session, part of the Rainbow Centre's special education programme curriculum for children with special needs, at the centre's Margaret Drive school in...more
Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, are welcomed at the Rolls-Royce Seletar campus in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, are welcomed by a lion dance troupe during their tour at Queenstown public housing estate in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a tour at Queenstown public housing estate in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leaves after greeting fans at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A fan holds a photo of Diana, Princess of Wales, as fans wait for the arrival of Prince Williams and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, greets fans at the Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Wong Maye-E/Pool
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, greets the crowd during a visit to the Gardens by the Bay in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Pool
