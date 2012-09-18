Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Sep 18, 2012 | 2:05pm EDT

Will & Kate's Asia tour

<p>Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, smiles to locals through the car window as she departs the cultural village in Honiara September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz </p>

Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, smiles to locals through the car window as she departs the cultural village in Honiara September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, smiles to locals through the car window as she departs the cultural village in Honiara September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
1 / 35
<p>Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, waves to locals as she is surrounded by security at the cultural village in Honiara September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz </p>

Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, waves to locals as she is surrounded by security at the cultural village in Honiara September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, waves to locals as she is surrounded by security at the cultural village in Honiara September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
2 / 35
<p>Britain's Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, ride a traditional war canoe as they arrive in Tavanipupu, Solomon Islands, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Rycroft/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, ride a traditional war canoe as they arrive in Tavanipupu, Solomon Islands, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Rycroft/Pool

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, ride a traditional war canoe as they arrive in Tavanipupu, Solomon Islands, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Rycroft/Pool

Close
3 / 35
<p>Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, waits as her husband, Britain's Prince William, reviews an hounour guard at Honiara International Airport September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz </p>

Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, waits as her husband, Britain's Prince William, reviews an hounour guard at Honiara International Airport September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, waits as her husband, Britain's Prince William, reviews an hounour guard at Honiara International Airport September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
4 / 35
<p>Britain's Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, smile as they watch women perform a shark ceremony during their arrival in Marapa Island, Solomon Islands, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Rycroft/Pool </p>

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, smile as they watch women perform a shark ceremony during their arrival in Marapa Island, Solomon Islands, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Rycroft/Pool

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, smile as they watch women perform a shark ceremony during their arrival in Marapa Island, Solomon Islands, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Rycroft/Pool

Close
5 / 35
<p>Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, chats with John Sullivan upon her arrival on the private Tavanipupu Island, Solomon Islands, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Rycroft/Pool </p>

Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, chats with John Sullivan upon her arrival on the private Tavanipupu Island, Solomon Islands, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Rycroft/Pool

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, chats with John Sullivan upon her arrival on the private Tavanipupu Island, Solomon Islands, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Rycroft/Pool

Close
6 / 35
<p>Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, waves to locals as she departs the cultural village in Honiara September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, waves to locals as she departs the cultural village in Honiara September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, waves to locals as she departs the cultural village in Honiara September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
7 / 35
<p>Catherine (R), Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, is presented with a miniature canoe by two local children during a visit to the Commonwealth Youth Programme in Honiara September 17, 2012. REUTERS/William West/Pool</p>

Catherine (R), Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, is presented with a miniature canoe by two local children during a visit to the Commonwealth Youth Programme in Honiara September 17, 2012. REUTERS/William West/Pool

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Catherine (R), Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, is presented with a miniature canoe by two local children during a visit to the Commonwealth Youth Programme in Honiara September 17, 2012. REUTERS/William West/Pool

Close
8 / 35
<p>Britain's Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, leave the Honiara International Airport September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz </p>

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, leave the Honiara International Airport September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, leave the Honiara International Airport September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
9 / 35
<p>Britain's Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, walk through a rainforest in Danum Valley Research Center in Danum Valley, Sabah, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Thian/Pool </p>

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, walk through a rainforest in Danum Valley Research Center in Danum Valley, Sabah, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Thian/Pool

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, walk through a rainforest in Danum Valley Research Center in Danum Valley, Sabah, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Thian/Pool

Close
10 / 35
<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, shakes hands with well-wishers at KLCC Park in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, shakes hands with well-wishers at KLCC Park in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, shakes hands with well-wishers at KLCC Park in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
11 / 35
<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, greets well-wishers at KLCC Park in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, greets well-wishers at KLCC Park in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, greets well-wishers at KLCC Park in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
12 / 35
<p>Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, are surrounded by well-wishers as they tour KLCC Park in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, are surrounded by well-wishers as they tour KLCC Park in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, are surrounded by well-wishers as they tour KLCC Park in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
13 / 35
<p>Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, take off their shoes before visiting the As-Syakirin Mosque at KLCC in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, take off their shoes before visiting the As-Syakirin Mosque at KLCC in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, take off their shoes before visiting the As-Syakirin Mosque at KLCC in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Close
14 / 35
<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge looks at Prince William as he removes his shoes before entering As-Syakirin Mosque in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge looks at Prince William as he removes his shoes before entering As-Syakirin Mosque in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge looks at Prince William as he removes his shoes before entering As-Syakirin Mosque in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Close
15 / 35
<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, shares a light moment with a boy and a woman at Hospis Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Malaysia Information Department/Handout</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, shares a light moment with a boy and a woman at Hospis Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Malaysia Information Department/Handout

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, shares a light moment with a boy and a woman at Hospis Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Malaysia Information Department/Handout

Close
16 / 35
<p>Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, visits the Kranji Commonwealth War Cemetery in Singapore September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, visits the Kranji Commonwealth War Cemetery in Singapore September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, visits the Kranji Commonwealth War Cemetery in Singapore September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
17 / 35
<p>Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, lay a wreath to pay their respects during a visit to the Kranji Commonwealth War Cemetery in Singapore September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Pool</p>

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, lay a wreath to pay their respects during a visit to the Kranji Commonwealth War Cemetery in Singapore September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Pool

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, lay a wreath to pay their respects during a visit to the Kranji Commonwealth War Cemetery in Singapore September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Pool

Close
18 / 35
<p>Prince William (L) and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, visit the Kranji Commonwealth War Cemetery in Singapore September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

Prince William (L) and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, visit the Kranji Commonwealth War Cemetery in Singapore September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Prince William (L) and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, visit the Kranji Commonwealth War Cemetery in Singapore September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
19 / 35
<p>Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, make a toast in the honour of Queen Elisabeth's Diamond Jubilee at a British Gala reception at the Eden Hall in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Pool</p>

Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, make a toast in the honour of Queen Elisabeth's Diamond Jubilee at a British Gala reception at the Eden Hall in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Pool

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, make a toast in the honour of Queen Elisabeth's Diamond Jubilee at a British Gala reception at the Eden Hall in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Pool

Close
20 / 35
<p>Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, smiles during a ceremony naming an orchid hybrid in honour of her and Prince William at the National Orchid Garden in the Singapore Botanic Gardens September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Morrison/Pool</p>

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, smiles during a ceremony naming an orchid hybrid in honour of her and Prince William at the National Orchid Garden in the Singapore Botanic Gardens September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Morrison/Pool

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, smiles during a ceremony naming an orchid hybrid in honour of her and Prince William at the National Orchid Garden in the Singapore Botanic Gardens September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Morrison/Pool

Close
21 / 35
<p>Residents and fans look and take photos of Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, as they tour Strathmore Green at Queenstown public housing estate in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Pool</p>

Residents and fans look and take photos of Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, as they tour Strathmore Green at Queenstown public housing estate in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Pool

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Residents and fans look and take photos of Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, as they tour Strathmore Green at Queenstown public housing estate in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Pool

Close
22 / 35
<p>Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, watch a man practise taichi (R) during a tour in Strathmore Green at Queenstown public housing estate in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Pool</p>

Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, watch a man practise taichi (R) during a tour in Strathmore Green at Queenstown public housing estate in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Pool

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, watch a man practise taichi (R) during a tour in Strathmore Green at Queenstown public housing estate in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Pool

Close
23 / 35
<p>Fans look and take photos of Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, as they tour Strathmore Green at Queenstown public housing estate in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Pool</p>

Fans look and take photos of Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, as they tour Strathmore Green at Queenstown public housing estate in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Pool

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Fans look and take photos of Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, as they tour Strathmore Green at Queenstown public housing estate in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Pool

Close
24 / 35
<p>Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, receive gifts during a tour in Strathmore Green at Queenstown public housing estate in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Pool</p>

Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, receive gifts during a tour in Strathmore Green at Queenstown public housing estate in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Pool

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, receive gifts during a tour in Strathmore Green at Queenstown public housing estate in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Pool

Close
25 / 35
<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, receives a gift from a girl during a tour in Strathmore Green at Queenstown public housing estate in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Pool</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, receives a gift from a girl during a tour in Strathmore Green at Queenstown public housing estate in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Pool

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, receives a gift from a girl during a tour in Strathmore Green at Queenstown public housing estate in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Pool

Close
26 / 35
<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, receives flowers from a girl during a tour in Strathmore Green at Queenstown public housing estate in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Pool</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, receives flowers from a girl during a tour in Strathmore Green at Queenstown public housing estate in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Pool

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, receives flowers from a girl during a tour in Strathmore Green at Queenstown public housing estate in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Pool

Close
27 / 35
<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, gives the thumbs up to a student as she attends an art therapy session, part of the Rainbow Centre's special education programme curriculum for children with special needs, at the centre's Margaret Drive school in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, gives the thumbs up to a student as she attends an art therapy session, part of the Rainbow Centre's special education programme curriculum for children with special needs, at the centre's Margaret Drive school in...more

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, gives the thumbs up to a student as she attends an art therapy session, part of the Rainbow Centre's special education programme curriculum for children with special needs, at the centre's Margaret Drive school in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
28 / 35
<p>Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, are welcomed at the Rolls-Royce Seletar campus in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, are welcomed at the Rolls-Royce Seletar campus in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, are welcomed at the Rolls-Royce Seletar campus in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
29 / 35
<p>Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, are welcomed by a lion dance troupe during their tour at Queenstown public housing estate in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, are welcomed by a lion dance troupe during their tour at Queenstown public housing estate in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, are welcomed by a lion dance troupe during their tour at Queenstown public housing estate in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
30 / 35
<p>Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a tour at Queenstown public housing estate in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a tour at Queenstown public housing estate in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a tour at Queenstown public housing estate in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
31 / 35
<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leaves after greeting fans at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leaves after greeting fans at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leaves after greeting fans at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
32 / 35
<p>A fan holds a photo of Diana, Princess of Wales, as fans wait for the arrival of Prince Williams and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

A fan holds a photo of Diana, Princess of Wales, as fans wait for the arrival of Prince Williams and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

A fan holds a photo of Diana, Princess of Wales, as fans wait for the arrival of Prince Williams and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
33 / 35
<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, greets fans at the Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Wong Maye-E/Pool</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, greets fans at the Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Wong Maye-E/Pool

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, greets fans at the Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Wong Maye-E/Pool

Close
34 / 35
<p>Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, greets the crowd during a visit to the Gardens by the Bay in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Pool</p>

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, greets the crowd during a visit to the Gardens by the Bay in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Pool

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, greets the crowd during a visit to the Gardens by the Bay in Singapore September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Pool

Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Unemployed family wins vacation

Unemployed family wins vacation

Next Slideshows

Unemployed family wins vacation

Unemployed family wins vacation

The jobless Guerrero-Diaz family wins an all-paid, week-long free vacation in Los Alcazares, Spain.

Sep 17 2012
Music of Silence

Music of Silence

A band made up of deaf music students has received an invitation to play alongside the country's top musicians in the opening ceremony of the 2014 World Cup.

Sep 17 2012
Inside Mali

Inside Mali

A look at life inside the west African country of Mali, months after Islamist rebels took control of much of the north.

Sep 17 2012
China's Christmas factories

China's Christmas factories

Christmas comes but once a year, but for Christmas decoration factories and retailers in China, it starts as earliest as July and ends in late September.

Sep 14 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast