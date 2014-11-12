Edition:
United States
Wed Nov 12, 2014

Window washers rescued

Stranded window washers hang on the side of One World Trade Center, November 12, 2014.

Stranded window washers hang on the side of One World Trade Center, November 12, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Stranded window washers hang on the side of One World Trade Center, November 12, 2014.
A stranded window washer is pulled into 1 World Trade Center in New York, November 12, 2014.

A stranded window washer is pulled into 1 World Trade Center in New York, November 12, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
A stranded window washer is pulled into 1 World Trade Center in New York, November 12, 2014.
A man leans out of his car window to photograph stranded window washers hanging on the side of 1 World Trade Center in New York, November 12, 2014.

A man leans out of his car window to photograph stranded window washers hanging on the side of 1 World Trade Center in New York, November 12, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
A man leans out of his car window to photograph stranded window washers hanging on the side of 1 World Trade Center in New York, November 12, 2014.
Stranded window washers hang on the side of 1 World Trade Center in New York, November 12, 2014.

Stranded window washers hang on the side of 1 World Trade Center in New York, November 12, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Stranded window washers hang on the side of 1 World Trade Center in New York, November 12, 2014.
Stranded window washers hang on the side of One World Trade Center, November 12, 2014.

Stranded window washers hang on the side of One World Trade Center, November 12, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Stranded window washers hang on the side of One World Trade Center, November 12, 2014.
Workers look out at a broken scaffolding that had stranded window washers earlier on the side of 1 World Trade Center in New York, November 12, 2014.

Workers look out at a broken scaffolding that had stranded window washers earlier on the side of 1 World Trade Center in New York, November 12, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Workers look out at a broken scaffolding that had stranded window washers earlier on the side of 1 World Trade Center in New York, November 12, 2014.
A picture tweeted by the New York City Fire Department appears to show workers trapped on scaffolding outside 1 World Trade Center in New York.

A picture tweeted by the New York City Fire Department appears to show workers trapped on scaffolding outside 1 World Trade Center in New York.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
A picture tweeted by the New York City Fire Department appears to show workers trapped on scaffolding outside 1 World Trade Center in New York.
Workers look out at a broken scaffolding that had stranded window washers earlier on the side of 1 World Trade Center in New York.

Workers look out at a broken scaffolding that had stranded window washers earlier on the side of 1 World Trade Center in New York.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Workers look out at a broken scaffolding that had stranded window washers earlier on the side of 1 World Trade Center in New York.
A stranded window washer is pulled into 1 World Trade Center in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A stranded window washer is pulled into 1 World Trade Center in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
A stranded window washer is pulled into 1 World Trade Center in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Stranded window washers hang on the side of 1 World Trade Center in New York.

Stranded window washers hang on the side of 1 World Trade Center in New York.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Stranded window washers hang on the side of 1 World Trade Center in New York.
