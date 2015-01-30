Wing-eating warriors

Patrick "Deep Dish" Bertoletti competes in the 23rd annual Wing Bowl at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania January 30, 2015. The professional competitive eater from Chicago downed 444 chicken wings in 30 minutes at the 23rd annual...more

Patrick "Deep Dish" Bertoletti competes in the 23rd annual Wing Bowl at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania January 30, 2015. The professional competitive eater from Chicago downed 444 chicken wings in 30 minutes at the 23rd annual Wing Bowl in Philadelphia, narrowly edging out his nearest rival and shattering the record of 363 wings set a year earlier. REUTERS/Mark Makela

