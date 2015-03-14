Edition:
Pictures | Fri Mar 13, 2015 | 9:05pm EDT

Wings of a butterfly

The wing of a Giant Owl butterfly is shown as it and hundreds of other butterflies from around the world fill the bird aviary for the next month at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in San Diego. Called the Butterfly Jungle, the exhibit has over 30 species of butterflies. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
A Common Blue Morpho butterfly floats through the air at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
An Orange Julia butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
A Tiger Longwing butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
A Common Blue Morpho butterfly lands on the arm of Garbiella at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
A postman butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Common Blue Morpho butterflies float through the air at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
A paper kite butterfly lands on a man's back at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
A Mexican Sister butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Common Blue Morpho butterflies land on a no-touch warning sign at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
A Golden Bird Wing butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Multiple species of butterflies from around the world fill the bird aviary at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
A Zebra Longwing butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
A common blue morpho butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
A Postman butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
An Orange Julia butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
