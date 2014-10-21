Wingsuit daredevils
Wingsuit flyer contestants jump off a mountain at Tianmen Mountain National Park in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China October 19, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Stuntman Gary Connery is seen in the sky wearing a specially developed wingsuit near Henley-on-Thames, west of London May 23, 2012. He had jumped from a helicopter at 2,400 feet and successfully landed without the use of a parachute. REUTERS/Eddie...more
Wingsuit flyer Jeb Corliss of the U.S. flies through the cave on Tianmen Mountain near Zhangjiajie, Hunan province September 24, 2011. Corliss succeeded on his second attempt. REUTERS/China Daily
An airplane loops past wingsuit jumpers on rehearsal day for the Los Angeles County Air Show at the General William J. Fox Airfield in Lancaster, California, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Colombian wingsuit flyer Jonathan Florez, champion of the second Wingsuit Flying World Championship, spreads his wings over a mountain at Tianmen Mountain National Park in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province October 12, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Wingsuit flyer Jeb Corliss of the U.S. glides through a narrow valley in the Langshan Mountain in Quzhou, Jiangsu province September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Wingsuit jumper Joby Ogwyn (L) glides during a practice jump wearing a prototype wingsuit, followed by a wingsuited cameraman, as he prepares to attempt the first wingsuit jump off the summit of Mount Everest in May near Perris, California, February...more
A contestant flies during a World Wingsuit Championship at Tianmen Mountain near Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Colombian wingsuit flyer Jonathan Florez (L) is pictured with his cameraman during a jump from a helicopter some 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) above the sanctuary of Monserrate, in Bogota October 31, 2013. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Stuntman Gary Connery is seen in the sky wearing a specially developed wingsuit near Henley-on-Thames, west of London May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Wingsuit flyer Jeb Corliss of the U.S. flies past Tianmen Mountain near Zhangjiajie, Hunan province September 24, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
Stuntman Gary Connery, wearing a specially developed wingsuit, prepares to land among cardboard boxes in Henley-on-Thames, west of London May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Stuntman Gary Connery (R) hugs his wife Vivienne before he boards a helicopter in Henley-on-Thames, west of London May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Wingsuit jumper Joby Ogwyn wears a prototype wingsuit and carries a deployed parachute from an airplane after taking a practice jump as he prepares to attempt the first wingsuit jump off the summit of Mount Everest near Perris, California, February...more
Next Slideshows
Oscar de la Renta: 1932 - 2014
The renowned fashion designer passes away.
Fall colors
Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.
Oldest marionette theater may close
The oldest continually running marionette theater in the U.S. faces closure with the landmark being turned into an apartment complex.
Catskills in decline
The once-bustling vacation community north of New York City has been in steady decline since the 1980s.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.