Pictures | Tue Oct 21, 2014

Wingsuit daredevils

Wingsuit flyer contestants jump off a mountain at Tianmen Mountain National Park in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China October 19, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Wingsuit flyer contestants jump off a mountain at Tianmen Mountain National Park in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China October 19, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Wingsuit flyer contestants jump off a mountain at Tianmen Mountain National Park in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China October 19, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Stuntman Gary Connery is seen in the sky wearing a specially developed wingsuit near Henley-on-Thames, west of London May 23, 2012. He had jumped from a helicopter at 2,400 feet and successfully landed without the use of a parachute. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Stuntman Gary Connery is seen in the sky wearing a specially developed wingsuit near Henley-on-Thames, west of London May 23, 2012. He had jumped from a helicopter at 2,400 feet and successfully landed without the use of a parachute. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Stuntman Gary Connery is seen in the sky wearing a specially developed wingsuit near Henley-on-Thames, west of London May 23, 2012. He had jumped from a helicopter at 2,400 feet and successfully landed without the use of a parachute. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Wingsuit flyer Jeb Corliss of the U.S. flies through the cave on Tianmen Mountain near Zhangjiajie, Hunan province September 24, 2011. Corliss succeeded on his second attempt. REUTERS/China Daily

Wingsuit flyer Jeb Corliss of the U.S. flies through the cave on Tianmen Mountain near Zhangjiajie, Hunan province September 24, 2011. Corliss succeeded on his second attempt. REUTERS/China Daily

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Wingsuit flyer Jeb Corliss of the U.S. flies through the cave on Tianmen Mountain near Zhangjiajie, Hunan province September 24, 2011. Corliss succeeded on his second attempt. REUTERS/China Daily
An airplane loops past wingsuit jumpers on rehearsal day for the Los Angeles County Air Show at the General William J. Fox Airfield in Lancaster, California, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

An airplane loops past wingsuit jumpers on rehearsal day for the Los Angeles County Air Show at the General William J. Fox Airfield in Lancaster, California, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
An airplane loops past wingsuit jumpers on rehearsal day for the Los Angeles County Air Show at the General William J. Fox Airfield in Lancaster, California, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Colombian wingsuit flyer Jonathan Florez, champion of the second Wingsuit Flying World Championship, spreads his wings over a mountain at Tianmen Mountain National Park in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province October 12, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Colombian wingsuit flyer Jonathan Florez, champion of the second Wingsuit Flying World Championship, spreads his wings over a mountain at Tianmen Mountain National Park in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province October 12, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Colombian wingsuit flyer Jonathan Florez, champion of the second Wingsuit Flying World Championship, spreads his wings over a mountain at Tianmen Mountain National Park in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province October 12, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Wingsuit flyer Jeb Corliss of the U.S. glides through a narrow valley in the Langshan Mountain in Quzhou, Jiangsu province September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wingsuit flyer Jeb Corliss of the U.S. glides through a narrow valley in the Langshan Mountain in Quzhou, Jiangsu province September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Wingsuit flyer Jeb Corliss of the U.S. glides through a narrow valley in the Langshan Mountain in Quzhou, Jiangsu province September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Wingsuit jumper Joby Ogwyn (L) glides during a practice jump wearing a prototype wingsuit, followed by a wingsuited cameraman, as he prepares to attempt the first wingsuit jump off the summit of Mount Everest in May near Perris, California, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Wingsuit jumper Joby Ogwyn (L) glides during a practice jump wearing a prototype wingsuit, followed by a wingsuited cameraman, as he prepares to attempt the first wingsuit jump off the summit of Mount Everest in May near Perris, California, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Wingsuit jumper Joby Ogwyn (L) glides during a practice jump wearing a prototype wingsuit, followed by a wingsuited cameraman, as he prepares to attempt the first wingsuit jump off the summit of Mount Everest in May near Perris, California, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
A contestant flies during a World Wingsuit Championship at Tianmen Mountain near Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

A contestant flies during a World Wingsuit Championship at Tianmen Mountain near Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
A contestant flies during a World Wingsuit Championship at Tianmen Mountain near Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Colombian wingsuit flyer Jonathan Florez (L) is pictured with his cameraman during a jump from a helicopter some 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) above the sanctuary of Monserrate, in Bogota October 31, 2013. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Colombian wingsuit flyer Jonathan Florez (L) is pictured with his cameraman during a jump from a helicopter some 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) above the sanctuary of Monserrate, in Bogota October 31, 2013. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Colombian wingsuit flyer Jonathan Florez (L) is pictured with his cameraman during a jump from a helicopter some 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) above the sanctuary of Monserrate, in Bogota October 31, 2013. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Stuntman Gary Connery is seen in the sky wearing a specially developed wingsuit near Henley-on-Thames, west of London May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Stuntman Gary Connery is seen in the sky wearing a specially developed wingsuit near Henley-on-Thames, west of London May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Stuntman Gary Connery is seen in the sky wearing a specially developed wingsuit near Henley-on-Thames, west of London May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Wingsuit flyer Jeb Corliss of the U.S. flies past Tianmen Mountain near Zhangjiajie, Hunan province September 24, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Wingsuit flyer Jeb Corliss of the U.S. flies past Tianmen Mountain near Zhangjiajie, Hunan province September 24, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Wingsuit flyer Jeb Corliss of the U.S. flies past Tianmen Mountain near Zhangjiajie, Hunan province September 24, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
Stuntman Gary Connery, wearing a specially developed wingsuit, prepares to land among cardboard boxes in Henley-on-Thames, west of London May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Stuntman Gary Connery, wearing a specially developed wingsuit, prepares to land among cardboard boxes in Henley-on-Thames, west of London May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Stuntman Gary Connery, wearing a specially developed wingsuit, prepares to land among cardboard boxes in Henley-on-Thames, west of London May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Stuntman Gary Connery (R) hugs his wife Vivienne before he boards a helicopter in Henley-on-Thames, west of London May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Stuntman Gary Connery (R) hugs his wife Vivienne before he boards a helicopter in Henley-on-Thames, west of London May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Stuntman Gary Connery (R) hugs his wife Vivienne before he boards a helicopter in Henley-on-Thames, west of London May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Wingsuit jumper Joby Ogwyn wears a prototype wingsuit and carries a deployed parachute from an airplane after taking a practice jump as he prepares to attempt the first wingsuit jump off the summit of Mount Everest near Perris, California, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Wingsuit jumper Joby Ogwyn wears a prototype wingsuit and carries a deployed parachute from an airplane after taking a practice jump as he prepares to attempt the first wingsuit jump off the summit of Mount Everest near Perris, California, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Wingsuit jumper Joby Ogwyn wears a prototype wingsuit and carries a deployed parachute from an airplane after taking a practice jump as he prepares to attempt the first wingsuit jump off the summit of Mount Everest near Perris, California, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Oscar de la Renta: 1932 - 2014

Oscar de la Renta: 1932 - 2014

Oscar de la Renta: 1932 - 2014

Oscar de la Renta: 1932 - 2014

The renowned fashion designer passes away.

Oct 20 2014
Fall colors

Fall colors

Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.

Oct 20 2014
Oldest marionette theater may close

Oldest marionette theater may close

The oldest continually running marionette theater in the U.S. faces closure with the landmark being turned into an apartment complex.

Oct 19 2014
Catskills in decline

Catskills in decline

The once-bustling vacation community north of New York City has been in steady decline since the 1980s.

Oct 17 2014

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

