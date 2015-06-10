Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 9, 2015 | 10:25pm EDT

Winning a dream wedding

Xu Na (center L) hugs her new wife Xue Mengyao (center R) at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. Seven gay and lesbian couples from China were married in the Southern California gay capital of West Hollywood on Tuesday after winning a contest sponsored by a pair of Chinese Internet companies. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Xu Na (center L) hugs her new wife Xue Mengyao (center R) at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. Seven gay and lesbian couples from China were married in the Southern...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Xu Na (center L) hugs her new wife Xue Mengyao (center R) at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. Seven gay and lesbian couples from China were married in the Southern California gay capital of West Hollywood on Tuesday after winning a contest sponsored by a pair of Chinese Internet companies. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 19
Li Tao cries as he marries his partner of 11 years at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. The seven couples were selected from among more than 2,000 based on videos they submitted detailing their love storeys, after Internet users voted for their top 10 favourites on Taobao, Alibaba�s popular e-commerce site. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Li Tao cries as he marries his partner of 11 years at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. The seven couples were selected from among more than 2,000 based on videos they...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Li Tao cries as he marries his partner of 11 years at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. The seven couples were selected from among more than 2,000 based on videos they submitted detailing their love storeys, after Internet users voted for their top 10 favourites on Taobao, Alibaba�s popular e-commerce site. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 19
Xu Na (L) and her new wife Xue Mengyao display their rings after getting married at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. West Hollywood Mayor Lindsey Horvath officiated the wedding ceremonies at a city library for six gay and one lesbian couple who managed to get U.S. visas. The contest was also sponsored by Blued, a social media app popular with gays in China. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Xu Na (L) and her new wife Xue Mengyao display their rings after getting married at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. West Hollywood Mayor Lindsey Horvath officiated the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Xu Na (L) and her new wife Xue Mengyao display their rings after getting married at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. West Hollywood Mayor Lindsey Horvath officiated the wedding ceremonies at a city library for six gay and one lesbian couple who managed to get U.S. visas. The contest was also sponsored by Blued, a social media app popular with gays in China. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 19
Groom Fu Zheng wears a silver bow tie at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. �We�re so honoured and happy to have them in West Hollywood,� Horvath said. �We�ve long been a community committed to equal rights for all people, and advancing and protecting the rights especially of our LGBT community.� REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Groom Fu Zheng wears a silver bow tie at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. �We�re so honoured and happy to have them in West Hollywood,� Horvath said. �We�ve long been a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Groom Fu Zheng wears a silver bow tie at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. �We�re so honoured and happy to have them in West Hollywood,� Horvath said. �We�ve long been a community committed to equal rights for all people, and advancing and protecting the rights especially of our LGBT community.� REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 19
Couples kiss after getting married at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. Whilst these couples� marriages are recognized in California, which legalized gay marriage in 2013, their unions will not be legal in China. China decriminalized homosexuality in 1997, but does still not allow gay marriage. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Couples kiss after getting married at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. Whilst these couples� marriages are recognized in California, which legalized gay marriage in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Couples kiss after getting married at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. Whilst these couples� marriages are recognized in California, which legalized gay marriage in 2013, their unions will not be legal in China. China decriminalized homosexuality in 1997, but does still not allow gay marriage. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 19
Hu Zhidong (L) adjusts the boutineer of his fiance Liu Xin at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. �We�ve been together for almost eight years, so we want to give each other a promise or a commitment for life,� said Hu Zhidong, 32, who met his partner, Liu Xin, also 32, at a party, where they found out they shared the same birthday. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Hu Zhidong (L) adjusts the boutineer of his fiance Liu Xin at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. �We�ve been together for almost eight years, so we want to give each...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Hu Zhidong (L) adjusts the boutineer of his fiance Liu Xin at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. �We�ve been together for almost eight years, so we want to give each other a promise or a commitment for life,� said Hu Zhidong, 32, who met his partner, Liu Xin, also 32, at a party, where they found out they shared the same birthday. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 19
Duan Rongfeng has make-up applied before marrying his partner of 11 years at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Duan Rongfeng has make-up applied before marrying his partner of 11 years at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Duan Rongfeng has make-up applied before marrying his partner of 11 years at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 19
Duan Rongfeng (center R) lifts his new husband Li Tao (center L) at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. During the ceremony the couples recited their vows in both English and Chinese, often whilst shedding tears. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Duan Rongfeng (center R) lifts his new husband Li Tao (center L) at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. During the ceremony the couples recited their vows in both English...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Duan Rongfeng (center R) lifts his new husband Li Tao (center L) at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. During the ceremony the couples recited their vows in both English and Chinese, often whilst shedding tears. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 19
Xu Na (2nd L) marries Xue Mengyao (2nd R) at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. To Xu Na, 29, and Xue Meng Yao, 21, the only lesbian couple participating in the ceremony, the opportunity to use this event to come out was also important. �We want to find a proper time to tell our parents,� Xu said. �This could be a good chance for them to see a lot of positive exposure.� REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Xu Na (2nd L) marries Xue Mengyao (2nd R) at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. To Xu Na, 29, and Xue Meng Yao, 21, the only lesbian couple participating in the ceremony,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Xu Na (2nd L) marries Xue Mengyao (2nd R) at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. To Xu Na, 29, and Xue Meng Yao, 21, the only lesbian couple participating in the ceremony, the opportunity to use this event to come out was also important. �We want to find a proper time to tell our parents,� Xu said. �This could be a good chance for them to see a lot of positive exposure.� REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 19
Duan Rongfeng (R) smiles at his new husband Li Tao at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. Geng Le, Blued�s founder and chief executive, said that whilst many online media outlets in China were interested in covering this event, Chinese television stations might hesitate, because homosexuality was still a sensitive topic there. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Duan Rongfeng (R) smiles at his new husband Li Tao at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. Geng Le, Blued�s founder and chief executive, said that whilst many online media...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Duan Rongfeng (R) smiles at his new husband Li Tao at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. Geng Le, Blued�s founder and chief executive, said that whilst many online media outlets in China were interested in covering this event, Chinese television stations might hesitate, because homosexuality was still a sensitive topic there. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 19
Xu Na (2nd R) wipes tears from the face of her new wife Xue Mengyao (R) at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Xu Na (2nd R) wipes tears from the face of her new wife Xue Mengyao (R) at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Xu Na (2nd R) wipes tears from the face of her new wife Xue Mengyao (R) at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
11 / 19
Song Xiyang (L) touches the face of his new husband Fu Zheng at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Song Xiyang (L) touches the face of his new husband Fu Zheng at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Song Xiyang (L) touches the face of his new husband Fu Zheng at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
12 / 19
Liu Yingjie, 33, (R) kisses his new husband and partner of 13 years, Cai Zhiguo, 33, at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Liu Yingjie, 33, (R) kisses his new husband and partner of 13 years, Cai Zhiguo, 33, at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Liu Yingjie, 33, (R) kisses his new husband and partner of 13 years, Cai Zhiguo, 33, at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
13 / 19
A gay couple prepares to get married at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A gay couple prepares to get married at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
A gay couple prepares to get married at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
14 / 19
Liu Yingjie, 33, (R) cries after marrying his partner of 13 years, Cai Zhiguo, 33, at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Liu Yingjie, 33, (R) cries after marrying his partner of 13 years, Cai Zhiguo, 33, at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Liu Yingjie, 33, (R) cries after marrying his partner of 13 years, Cai Zhiguo, 33, at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
15 / 19
Song Xiyang (L) touches the face of his new husband Fu Zheng at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Song Xiyang (L) touches the face of his new husband Fu Zheng at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Song Xiyang (L) touches the face of his new husband Fu Zheng at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
16 / 19
Liu Xin (R) kisses his new husband Hu Zhidong at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Liu Xin (R) kisses his new husband Hu Zhidong at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Liu Xin (R) kisses his new husband Hu Zhidong at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
17 / 19
Duan Rongfeng (R) marries Li Tao at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Duan Rongfeng (R) marries Li Tao at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Duan Rongfeng (R) marries Li Tao at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
18 / 19
Xu Na (center L) hugs her new wife Xue Mengyao (center R) at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Xu Na (center L) hugs her new wife Xue Mengyao (center R) at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Xu Na (center L) hugs her new wife Xue Mengyao (center R) at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Cleared for landing

Cleared for landing

Next Slideshows

Cleared for landing

Cleared for landing

Bracing for the downdraft during takeoffs and landings.

Jun 09 2015
India's deadly heatwave

India's deadly heatwave

Hundreds have died as temperatures soar in parts of India during the month long heatwave.

Jun 09 2015
Nice beach

Nice beach

More than three million tourists don sandals and make their way onto the rocky beaches of Nice, France.

Jun 09 2015
The future of space

The future of space

Prototypes of space equipment in development.

Jun 08 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast