Winning a dream wedding
Xu Na (center L) hugs her new wife Xue Mengyao (center R) at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. Seven gay and lesbian couples from China were married in the Southern...more
Li Tao cries as he marries his partner of 11 years at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. The seven couples were selected from among more than 2,000 based on videos they...more
Xu Na (L) and her new wife Xue Mengyao display their rings after getting married at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. West Hollywood Mayor Lindsey Horvath officiated the...more
Groom Fu Zheng wears a silver bow tie at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. �We�re so honoured and happy to have them in West Hollywood,� Horvath said. �We�ve long been a...more
Couples kiss after getting married at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. Whilst these couples� marriages are recognized in California, which legalized gay marriage in...more
Hu Zhidong (L) adjusts the boutineer of his fiance Liu Xin at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. �We�ve been together for almost eight years, so we want to give each...more
Duan Rongfeng has make-up applied before marrying his partner of 11 years at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Duan Rongfeng (center R) lifts his new husband Li Tao (center L) at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. During the ceremony the couples recited their vows in both English...more
Xu Na (2nd L) marries Xue Mengyao (2nd R) at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. To Xu Na, 29, and Xue Meng Yao, 21, the only lesbian couple participating in the ceremony,...more
Duan Rongfeng (R) smiles at his new husband Li Tao at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. Geng Le, Blued�s founder and chief executive, said that whilst many online media...more
Xu Na (2nd R) wipes tears from the face of her new wife Xue Mengyao (R) at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Song Xiyang (L) touches the face of his new husband Fu Zheng at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Liu Yingjie, 33, (R) kisses his new husband and partner of 13 years, Cai Zhiguo, 33, at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A gay couple prepares to get married at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Liu Yingjie, 33, (R) cries after marrying his partner of 13 years, Cai Zhiguo, 33, at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Song Xiyang (L) touches the face of his new husband Fu Zheng at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Liu Xin (R) kisses his new husband Hu Zhidong at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Duan Rongfeng (R) marries Li Tao at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Xu Na (center L) hugs her new wife Xue Mengyao (center R) at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
