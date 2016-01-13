Edition:
Winter blues

A car covered with ice remains stranded on the waterfront in Hamburg, New York, January 12, 2016. The owner left his Mitsubushi Lancer parked overnight outside a restaurant and by the next day, spray from Lake Erie had encased it in ice. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
A woman, a member of the 'Cryophil' winter swimmers' club, and her 5-year-old son walk into the icy waters of the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about minus 27 degrees Celsius (minus 16.6 degrees Fahrenheit), in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
A fan of the Seattle Seahawks holds up a sign referencing the cold weather before their NFL Wild Card playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, January 10, 2016. Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
Police try to release a car trapped in a snow slide in Altay, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Herders ride horses on snow-covered field in Zhaosu County, Yili, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Two dogs jump during this winter's first snow at the Feldberg mountain, 20km west of Frankfurt, Germany, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
A family builds snowmen during this winter's first snow on top of the Feldberg mountain, 20km west of Frankfurt, Germany, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Laborers walk at a large snow sculpture ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Skiers are seen in a snow-covered landscape in Gausdal, northwest of Lillehammer, Norway, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Kleiven/NTB Scanpix

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
A vessel drives along the Spree river covered with ice floes in Berlin, Germany, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
A person takes photos of a snow coverd bank of the Spree river after heavy snowfall in Berlin, Germany, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Nikolai Bocharov, 77, a member of the Cryophile winter swimmers club, rubs snow on his body as he sits on a snowdrift after bathing in the icy water of the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, November 21, 2015. The air temperature was around minus 27 degrees Celsius. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
A person pushes a pushchair along a snow coverd bank of the Spree river after heavy snowfall in Berlin, Germany, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Passengers are seen in a bus through the frozen windows as the temperature dropped to around minus 21 degrees Celsius (minus 5.8 degrees Fahrenheit) in Minsk, Belarus, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
A woman poses while taking a selfie picture in a snowy wood on the bank of the Yenisei river, with the air temperature at about minus 21 degrees Celsius (minus 5.8 degrees Fahrenheit), outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
A man fishes on the ice-covered Moskva river near the Moscow International Business Center also known as "Moskva-City" in the capital Moscow, Russia, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
A wave crashes on the protecting wall at the fishing harbour in Pornic, France as stormy weather with high winds hits the French Atlanitic coast, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Liza Broverman, 6, and her sister Yulia Klimenkova, 16, members of the Cryophile winter swimmers club, play in the snow before bathing in the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, November 15, 2015. The air temperature was around minus 16 degrees Celsius. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Ricardo from Mexico City walks up a snowy hill with his sledge during this winter's first snow at the Feldberg mountain, 20km west of Frankfurt, Germany, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
A little snowman stands at the Gendarmenmarkt square after snow falls in Berlin, Germany, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
