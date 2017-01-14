Winter grips Europe
People walk past icicles, which hang from the roof of a building in a street in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People stroll in St. Mark square during snowfall in the Venice lagoon, northern Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People walk near St. Mark square during snowfall in the Venice lagoon, northern Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A fisherman walks next to the boat stuck in the frozen Dojran lake, Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
People are seen in St.Mark square during snowfall in the Venice lagoon, northern Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Gondolas are seen during snowfall in the Venice lagoon, northern Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A man climbs an artificial wall of ice in the city of Liberec, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A tractor with a snow plough clears snow from the closed A93 at Spittal of Glenshee, in Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A farmer inspects a taxi after it crashed onto his land in icy conditions near Coalville in Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Snow-covered houses are seen in Tropoja region, northern Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga
A boy plays with a sledge in Tropoja region, northern Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga
A fisherman frees a frozen bird from the ice of the frozen Dojran lake, Macedonia as icy weather continues across Europe. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Next Slideshows
Vevcani Carnival
Masked revelers parade the streets of Vevcani village as they mark Orthodox St. Vasilij Day. The annual celebration has 1,400 year-old pagan roots.
Elvis Down Under
Australian enthusiasts of Elvis Presley put on their blue suede shoes for the 25th annual Parkes Elvis Festival.
Winter playgrounds
From snowball fights with migrants to winter surfing in Germany, people make the best of the icy weather.
Coming of age in Japan
Young men and women turning 20 years old celebrate their Coming of Age Day in Tokyo.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.