Winter is coming
An automobile is damaged by a Mercedes-Benz dealership sign following a winter storm in Mobile, Alabama, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Hauge
An automobile is damaged by a Mercedes-Benz dealership sign following a winter storm in Mobile, Alabama, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Hauge
Cars and semi trucks are seen damaged after an accident on Interstate 35 near Hamilton/Wright County line in Iowa, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Iowa State Patrol
Cars and semi trucks are seen damaged after an accident on Interstate 35 near Hamilton/Wright County line in Iowa, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Iowa State Patrol
Michael Tweedt (C) directs Hailey Pettit (in car) as Kimberlee Taylor helps push the car free from the snow Cedar Falls, Iowa, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Putney/The Waterloo Courier/Handout
Michael Tweedt (C) directs Hailey Pettit (in car) as Kimberlee Taylor helps push the car free from the snow Cedar Falls, Iowa, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Putney/The Waterloo Courier/Handout
An Iowa Department of Transportation snowplow clears the southbound lane of US Highway 218 as near whiteout conditions begin in Waterloo, Iowa, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Putney/The Waterloo Courier
An Iowa Department of Transportation snowplow clears the southbound lane of US Highway 218 as near whiteout conditions begin in Waterloo, Iowa, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Putney/The Waterloo Courier
Snow blows over cars on Seerley Boulevard Cedar Falls, Iowa, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Putney/The Waterloo Courier/Handout
Snow blows over cars on Seerley Boulevard Cedar Falls, Iowa, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Putney/The Waterloo Courier/Handout
A semi truck sits on its side off the road on Interstate 94 near in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin, in this handout photo from the Wisconsin State Patrol taken on December 20, 2012. The first major winter storm of the year took aim at the U.S. Midwest...more
A semi truck sits on its side off the road on Interstate 94 near in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin, in this handout photo from the Wisconsin State Patrol taken on December 20, 2012. The first major winter storm of the year took aim at the U.S. Midwest on Thursday, triggering high wind and blizzard warnings across a widespread area, and a threat of tornadoes in Gulf Coast states to the south. REUTERS/Wisconsin State Patrol/Handout (UNITED STATES - Tags: TRANSPORT ENVIRONMENT DISASTER) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
Mail carrier Mike Perkins delivers mail in the snow along Elston Avenue in Waterloo, Iowa, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Putney/The Waterloo Courier/Handout
Mail carrier Mike Perkins delivers mail in the snow along Elston Avenue in Waterloo, Iowa, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Putney/The Waterloo Courier/Handout
Northern Iowa junior Kirk Bremner uses a snowblower to clear his sidewalk on campus in Cedar Falls, Iowa, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Putney/The Waterloo Courier/Handout
Northern Iowa junior Kirk Bremner uses a snowblower to clear his sidewalk on campus in Cedar Falls, Iowa, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Putney/The Waterloo Courier/Handout
A broken tree branch is seen on a snow covered residential street following a winter storm in Omaha, Nebraska, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A broken tree branch is seen on a snow covered residential street following a winter storm in Omaha, Nebraska, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Russian soldiers walk during snowfall in central St. Petersburg November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Russian soldiers walk during snowfall in central St. Petersburg November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
People walk across Palace Square in front of the Winter Palace during snowfall in St. Petersburg November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
People walk across Palace Square in front of the Winter Palace during snowfall in St. Petersburg November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Vehicles drive during a heavy snowfall in Moscow November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Vehicles drive during a heavy snowfall in Moscow November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A worker removes snow in front of a statue of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev at the park of the First President on the eve of Day of the First President, in Almaty November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A worker removes snow in front of a statue of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev at the park of the First President on the eve of Day of the First President, in Almaty November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Cross country skiers ski on a track in the western Austrian village of Seefeld, some 30km (19 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 29, 2012, after the first snowfall of the season. REUTERS/ Dominic Ebenbichler
Cross country skiers ski on a track in the western Austrian village of Seefeld, some 30km (19 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 29, 2012, after the first snowfall of the season. REUTERS/ Dominic Ebenbichler
A cross country skier skis on a track in the western Austrian village of Seefeld, some 30km (19 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 29, 2012, following the first snowfall of the season. REUTERS/ Dominic Ebenbichler
A cross country skier skis on a track in the western Austrian village of Seefeld, some 30km (19 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 29, 2012, following the first snowfall of the season. REUTERS/ Dominic Ebenbichler
Honour guards march at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall during a heavy snowfall in central Moscow, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Honour guards march at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall during a heavy snowfall in central Moscow, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A woman walk her dog on a snow covered street in central Stockholm November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix
A woman walk her dog on a snow covered street in central Stockholm November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix
A worker removes snow near Red Square, with St. Basil's Cathedral seen in the background, during heavy snowfall in central Moscow, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A worker removes snow near Red Square, with St. Basil's Cathedral seen in the background, during heavy snowfall in central Moscow, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A car travels down a snow covered road in Banff National Park near Lake Louise, Alberta, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A car travels down a snow covered road in Banff National Park near Lake Louise, Alberta, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Afghan boys push their handcart along a street during the first fall snow in Ghazni province November 28, 2012. REUTERS/ Mustafa Andaleb
Afghan boys push their handcart along a street during the first fall snow in Ghazni province November 28, 2012. REUTERS/ Mustafa Andaleb
Skiers look out over fresh snow as they ski in Lake Louise November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Skiers look out over fresh snow as they ski in Lake Louise November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An elk searches in deep snow for food on the wooded edge of a meadow in Banff National Park near Lake Louise, Alberta November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark
An elk searches in deep snow for food on the wooded edge of a meadow in Banff National Park near Lake Louise, Alberta November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Shoppers walk through fake snow on Oxford Street during a traffic-free pre-Christmas shopping day in central London November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Shoppers walk through fake snow on Oxford Street during a traffic-free pre-Christmas shopping day in central London November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Competitors head up the chair lift during training for the Men's World Cup Downhill skiing in Lake Louise, Alberta November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Competitors head up the chair lift during training for the Men's World Cup Downhill skiing in Lake Louise, Alberta November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Ice, a 5-month-old North American Puma female cub, plays in the snow at the Royev Ruchey zoo in a surburb of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Ice, a 5-month-old North American Puma female cub, plays in the snow at the Royev Ruchey zoo in a surburb of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Members of the "Krepysh" winter swimming club rub snow on each other after bathing in the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about -1 Degrees Celsius (30.2 degrees Fahrenheit), in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, November 18, 2012. The...more
Members of the "Krepysh" winter swimming club rub snow on each other after bathing in the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about -1 Degrees Celsius (30.2 degrees Fahrenheit), in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, November 18, 2012. The word "krepysh" can be translated as a sturdy person. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Over four inches of snow covers the ground around the Bethesda Fountain in Central Park, as seen through the terrace, after a nor'easter struck with high winds and heavy precipitation in many of the same communities affected by Hurricane Sandy, in...more
Over four inches of snow covers the ground around the Bethesda Fountain in Central Park, as seen through the terrace, after a nor'easter struck with high winds and heavy precipitation in many of the same communities affected by Hurricane Sandy, in New York November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Chip East
Next Slideshows
Sixth Street, Austin, TX
The party is always raging along Austin's hedonistic Sixth Street.
South Korea's "Exam Village"
There are 30,000 residents of a drab neighborhood in Seoul known as Exam Village, where people preparing for tests for low-level civil service jobs have...
Roofless in Brazil
Thousands have joined a growing Roofless Movement who find shelter in abandoned or vacant buildings in Sao Paulo.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.