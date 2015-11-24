Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 24, 2015 | 12:00am EST

Winter is coming

A train travels through hills covered by snow after heavy snowfall on the outskirts of Beijing, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

A train travels through hills covered by snow after heavy snowfall on the outskirts of Beijing, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
A train travels through hills covered by snow after heavy snowfall on the outskirts of Beijing, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
1 / 17
A winter swimmer (front R) stretches after swimming in the Shichahai Lake amid heavy snowfall in Beijing, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

A winter swimmer (front R) stretches after swimming in the Shichahai Lake amid heavy snowfall in Beijing, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
A winter swimmer (front R) stretches after swimming in the Shichahai Lake amid heavy snowfall in Beijing, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
2 / 17
Passenger planes are seen parked at the Beijing Capital International Airport amid heavy snowfall, in Beijing, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Passenger planes are seen parked at the Beijing Capital International Airport amid heavy snowfall, in Beijing, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
Passenger planes are seen parked at the Beijing Capital International Airport amid heavy snowfall, in Beijing, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 17
Snow falls on a tower of the Wumen Gate at the Forbidden City, at night in central Beijing, China, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Snow falls on a tower of the Wumen Gate at the Forbidden City, at night in central Beijing, China, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
Snow falls on a tower of the Wumen Gate at the Forbidden City, at night in central Beijing, China, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
4 / 17
A person holds an umbrella while walking past parked vehicles as it snows in Beijing, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A person holds an umbrella while walking past parked vehicles as it snows in Beijing, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
A person holds an umbrella while walking past parked vehicles as it snows in Beijing, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 17
Swiss snowboarder Jonas Boesiger takes a jump in the freshly fallen snow at Ibergeregg mountain pass in the Alps, Switzerland, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Swiss snowboarder Jonas Boesiger takes a jump in the freshly fallen snow at Ibergeregg mountain pass in the Alps, Switzerland, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Saturday, November 21, 2015
Swiss snowboarder Jonas Boesiger takes a jump in the freshly fallen snow at Ibergeregg mountain pass in the Alps, Switzerland, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
6 / 17
A herd of red deer search for food in the snow covered hills in Perthshire, Scotland, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A herd of red deer search for food in the snow covered hills in Perthshire, Scotland, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Saturday, November 21, 2015
A herd of red deer search for food in the snow covered hills in Perthshire, Scotland, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
7 / 17
Aymara people prepare offerings during a snowstorm in La Cumbre, near La Paz, Bolivia, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/David Mercado

Aymara people prepare offerings during a snowstorm in La Cumbre, near La Paz, Bolivia, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Aymara people prepare offerings during a snowstorm in La Cumbre, near La Paz, Bolivia, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
8 / 17
Residents ride their electric bicycles in heavy snowfall at Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Residents ride their electric bicycles in heavy snowfall at Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Residents ride their electric bicycles in heavy snowfall at Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
9 / 17
A man and snow-covered trees are reflected in Lake Louise as he take a "selfie" photograph in Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A man and snow-covered trees are reflected in Lake Louise as he take a "selfie" photograph in Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
A man and snow-covered trees are reflected in Lake Louise as he take a "selfie" photograph in Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
10 / 17
Snow is seen covering a bunch of ashberry after snowfall in Almaty, Kazakhstan, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Snow is seen covering a bunch of ashberry after snowfall in Almaty, Kazakhstan, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Snow is seen covering a bunch of ashberry after snowfall in Almaty, Kazakhstan, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
11 / 17
A cyclist rides his bike across a snow covered field in the Basque mountain port of Opakoa, northern Spain, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

A cyclist rides his bike across a snow covered field in the Basque mountain port of Opakoa, northern Spain, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
A cyclist rides his bike across a snow covered field in the Basque mountain port of Opakoa, northern Spain, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
12 / 17
General view of the street as it snows for the first time in autumn, in Krakow, southern Poland, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michal Lepecki/Agencja Gazeta

General view of the street as it snows for the first time in autumn, in Krakow, southern Poland, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michal Lepecki/Agencja Gazeta

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
General view of the street as it snows for the first time in autumn, in Krakow, southern Poland, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michal Lepecki/Agencja Gazeta
Close
13 / 17
A flight attendant is seen in an opened hatch of a passenger plane docked at the Beijing Capital International Airport, amid heavy snowfall, in Beijing, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A flight attendant is seen in an opened hatch of a passenger plane docked at the Beijing Capital International Airport, amid heavy snowfall, in Beijing, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
A flight attendant is seen in an opened hatch of a passenger plane docked at the Beijing Capital International Airport, amid heavy snowfall, in Beijing, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 17
Snow is seen on a plant as the first snow of the season falls near the town of Soest, Germany, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Snow is seen on a plant as the first snow of the season falls near the town of Soest, Germany, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Snow is seen on a plant as the first snow of the season falls near the town of Soest, Germany, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
15 / 17
A winter swimmer pours water on his body to clean up after swimming in the Shichahai Lake amid heavy snowfall in Beijing, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

A winter swimmer pours water on his body to clean up after swimming in the Shichahai Lake amid heavy snowfall in Beijing, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
A winter swimmer pours water on his body to clean up after swimming in the Shichahai Lake amid heavy snowfall in Beijing, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
16 / 17
Migrants play in the snow before passing the Austrian-German border in Wegscheid in Austria, near Passau, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Migrants play in the snow before passing the Austrian-German border in Wegscheid in Austria, near Passau, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
Migrants play in the snow before passing the Austrian-German border in Wegscheid in Austria, near Passau, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
The rise of Rubio

The rise of Rubio

Next Slideshows

The rise of Rubio

The rise of Rubio

Marco Rubio's ascent from Florida house speaker to presidential candidate.

Nov 23 2015
Syria's children: Caught in the crossfire

Syria's children: Caught in the crossfire

Children in Syria face shelling, air strikes, barrel bombs and militant attacks as the civil war that has decimated the nation continues to rage.

Nov 23 2015
Vigilantes patrol Burundi

Vigilantes patrol Burundi

Vigilantes armed with automatic rifles patrol the streets of Bujumbura, a city plagued by killings and violence as Burundi's crisis deepens.

Nov 23 2015
Lights off in Crimea

Lights off in Crimea

Pro-Ukraine activists block repair of sabotaged power lines leading to the Russian-annexed peninsula.

Nov 23 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast