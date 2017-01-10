Winter playgrounds
An climber gets ready to ascends the Kadzielnia hill covered in ice near Kielce, Poland. REUTERS/Pawel Malecki/Agencja Gazeta
Migrants throw snowballs during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman walks on a street during a heavy snowfall in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
People enjoy a ride on their sledge on Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Kids build snowmen near the Messeturm in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A child shovels snow to make a small hockey rink on the frozen Trout Lake during a spell of cold weather in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
People make their way during heavy snowfall at the seaside promenade of the northern port city of Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A woman crosses the street as exhaust gasses are lit by early sunshine in Bucharest, Romania. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea/via REUTERS
A stranded refugee boy rides his bicycle through a snowstorm at a refugee camp north of Athens. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Rowers practise at Main river in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Joggers run along the Charles River past the Boston skyline on a sunny winter's day in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People walk along ice covered pier in Sopot, Poland. REUTERS/Adam Stepien/Agencja Gazeta
A woman is seen through a partially frosted tram window as temperatures fall to 5 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 15 degrees Celsius) in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A surfer catches a wave on a freezing water of the Eisbach in Munich's famous English garden, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A man shovels snow off from a roof at around minus 15 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 26 degrees Celsius) in the village of Jezerc, Kosovo. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
People pull their sledges after heavy snowfall in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
People take a selfie in Times Square on a snowy day in New York City. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
A man takes a dip in icy waters as the temperature dropped to around minus 15 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 26 degrees Celsius) in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
