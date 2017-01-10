Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jan 10, 2017 | 4:55pm EST

Winter playgrounds

An climber gets ready to ascends the Kadzielnia hill covered in ice near Kielce, Poland. REUTERS/Pawel Malecki/Agencja Gazeta

An climber gets ready to ascends the Kadzielnia hill covered in ice near Kielce, Poland. REUTERS/Pawel Malecki/Agencja Gazeta

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
An climber gets ready to ascends the Kadzielnia hill covered in ice near Kielce, Poland. REUTERS/Pawel Malecki/Agencja Gazeta
Close
1 / 18
Migrants throw snowballs during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants throw snowballs during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Migrants throw snowballs during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
2 / 18
A woman walks on a street during a heavy snowfall in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A woman walks on a street during a heavy snowfall in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
A woman walks on a street during a heavy snowfall in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
3 / 18
People enjoy a ride on their sledge on Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

People enjoy a ride on their sledge on Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
People enjoy a ride on their sledge on Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
4 / 18
Kids build snowmen near the Messeturm in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Kids build snowmen near the Messeturm in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Kids build snowmen near the Messeturm in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
5 / 18
A child shovels snow to make a small hockey rink on the frozen Trout Lake during a spell of cold weather in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A child shovels snow to make a small hockey rink on the frozen Trout Lake during a spell of cold weather in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Saturday, January 07, 2017
A child shovels snow to make a small hockey rink on the frozen Trout Lake during a spell of cold weather in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
6 / 18
People make their way during heavy snowfall at the seaside promenade of the northern port city of Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

People make their way during heavy snowfall at the seaside promenade of the northern port city of Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
People make their way during heavy snowfall at the seaside promenade of the northern port city of Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
7 / 18
A woman crosses the street as exhaust gasses are lit by early sunshine in Bucharest, Romania. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea/via REUTERS

A woman crosses the street as exhaust gasses are lit by early sunshine in Bucharest, Romania. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
A woman crosses the street as exhaust gasses are lit by early sunshine in Bucharest, Romania. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea/via REUTERS
Close
8 / 18
A stranded refugee boy rides his bicycle through a snowstorm at a refugee camp north of Athens. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A stranded refugee boy rides his bicycle through a snowstorm at a refugee camp north of Athens. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
A stranded refugee boy rides his bicycle through a snowstorm at a refugee camp north of Athens. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
9 / 18
Rowers practise at Main river in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Rowers practise at Main river in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Rowers practise at Main river in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
10 / 18
Joggers run along the Charles River past the Boston skyline on a sunny winter's day in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Joggers run along the Charles River past the Boston skyline on a sunny winter's day in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Joggers run along the Charles River past the Boston skyline on a sunny winter's day in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 18
People walk along ice covered pier in Sopot, Poland. REUTERS/Adam Stepien/Agencja Gazeta

People walk along ice covered pier in Sopot, Poland. REUTERS/Adam Stepien/Agencja Gazeta

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
People walk along ice covered pier in Sopot, Poland. REUTERS/Adam Stepien/Agencja Gazeta
Close
12 / 18
A woman is seen through a partially frosted tram window as temperatures fall to 5 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 15 degrees Celsius) in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A woman is seen through a partially frosted tram window as temperatures fall to 5 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 15 degrees Celsius) in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
A woman is seen through a partially frosted tram window as temperatures fall to 5 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 15 degrees Celsius) in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
13 / 18
A surfer catches a wave on a freezing water of the Eisbach in Munich's famous English garden, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

A surfer catches a wave on a freezing water of the Eisbach in Munich's famous English garden, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
A surfer catches a wave on a freezing water of the Eisbach in Munich's famous English garden, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
14 / 18
A man shovels snow off from a roof at around minus 15 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 26 degrees Celsius) in the village of Jezerc, Kosovo. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

A man shovels snow off from a roof at around minus 15 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 26 degrees Celsius) in the village of Jezerc, Kosovo. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
A man shovels snow off from a roof at around minus 15 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 26 degrees Celsius) in the village of Jezerc, Kosovo. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
Close
15 / 18
People pull their sledges after heavy snowfall in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

People pull their sledges after heavy snowfall in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
People pull their sledges after heavy snowfall in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
16 / 18
People take a selfie in Times Square on a snowy day in New York City. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

People take a selfie in Times Square on a snowy day in New York City. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

Reuters / Saturday, January 07, 2017
People take a selfie in Times Square on a snowy day in New York City. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Close
17 / 18
A man takes a dip in icy waters as the temperature dropped to around minus 15 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 26 degrees Celsius) in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A man takes a dip in icy waters as the temperature dropped to around minus 15 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 26 degrees Celsius) in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Saturday, January 07, 2017
A man takes a dip in icy waters as the temperature dropped to around minus 15 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 26 degrees Celsius) in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Coming of age in Japan

Coming of age in Japan

Next Slideshows

Coming of age in Japan

Coming of age in Japan

Young men and women turning 20 years old celebrate their Coming of Age Day in Tokyo.

Jan 09 2017
Best of CES

Best of CES

Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Jan 06 2017
New Year's calligraphy contest

New Year's calligraphy contest

Participants write down their resolutions and hopes using a traditional horse-hair brush and ink made of charcoal at a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo.

Jan 05 2017
Bidding for tuna at Tsukiji

Bidding for tuna at Tsukiji

Tokyo's Tsukiji market holds the first tuna auction of the year, believed to bring good luck for the New Year.

Jan 04 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast