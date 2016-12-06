Edition:
Winter sets in on the North Dakota Pipeline Protest

Veterans join activists in a march to Backwater Bridge just outside the Oceti Sakowin camp during a snow fall as "water protectors" continue to demonstrate against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline adjacent to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
A young Native American man rides his horse through the snow near the Oceti Sakowin camp as "water protectors" continue to demonstrate against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
A sign stands over a pile of firewood inside of the Oceti Sakowin camp during a snow fall as "water protectors" continue to demonstrate against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline adjacent to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
A man makes a sign that reads "vet check in" in Oceti Sakowin camp as "water protectors" continue to demonstrate against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, December 03, 2016
North Dakota National Guard vehicles are parked on Highway 1806 during a march against the Dakota Access Oil Pipeline north of Backwater Bridge and the Oceti Sakowin Camp, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
A Native American man stands in the snow during a march with veterans near Backwater Bridge just outside of the Oceti Sakowin camp during a snow fall as "water protectors" continue to demonstrate against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline adjacent to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
Veterans join activists in a march just outside the Oceti Sakowin camp during a snow fall as "water protectors" continue to demonstrate against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline adjacent to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
A man takes part in a march with veterans to Backwater Bridge just outside of the Oceti Sakowin camp during a snow fall as "water protectors" continue to demonstrate against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline adjacent to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
Horses are seen in a mirror in Oceti Sakowin camp as "water protectors" continue to demonstrate against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, December 03, 2016
Veterans march with activists near Backwater Bridge just outside the Oceti Sakowin camp during a snow fall as "water protectors" continue to demonstrate against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline adjacent to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
A person walks a horse past the Oceti Sakowin camp in a snow storm during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Veterans march with activists near Backwater Bridge just outside the Oceti Sakowin camp during a snow fall as "water protectors" continue to demonstrate against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline adjacent to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
Healer Angie Spencer uses sage to perform an "energy smudging" ceremony with a veteran inside the Oceti Sakowin camp as "water protectors" continue to demonstrate against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, December 03, 2016
Campers cook lunch inside of the Oceti Sakowin camp as "water protectors" continue to demonstrate against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, December 03, 2016
The Oceti Sakowin camp is seen in a snow storm during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
An activist on horseback marches with veterans near Backwater Bridge just outside of the Oceti Sakowin camp during a snow fall as "water protectors" continue to demonstrate against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline adjacent to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
A man takes part in a march with veterans to Backwater Bridge just outside the Oceti Sakowin camp during a snow fall as "water protectors" continue to demonstrate against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline adjacent to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
A Native American man stands in the snow during a march with veterans near Backwater Bridge just outside the Oceti Sakowin camp during a snow fall as "water protectors" continue to demonstrate against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline adjacent to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
Veterans and activists march away from Backwater Bridge just outside the Oceti Sakowin camp during a snow fall as "water protectors" continue to demonstrate against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline adjacent to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
Veterans and activists march to Backwater Bridge just outside the Oceti Sakowin camp during a snow fall as "water protectors" continue to demonstrate against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline adjacent to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
A man stands on Highway 1806 just outside of the Oceti Sakowin camp during a snow fall as "water protectors" continue to demonstrate against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline adjacent to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
Traditional canoes approach the shore in the Oceti Sakowin camp during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Veterans march with activists near Backwater Bridge just outside of the Oceti Sakowin camp during a snow fall as "water protectors" continue to demonstrate against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline adjacent to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
Veterans work to prepare a large sleeping tent inside of the Oceti Sakowin camp as "water protectors" continue to demonstrate against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, December 03, 2016
Activists build a shelter inside of the Oceti Sakowin camp during a snow fall as "water protectors" continue to demonstrate against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline adjacent to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
Tony Dujan plays the trumpet as the sun rises inside the Oceti Sakowin camp as "water protectors" continue to demonstrate against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, December 03, 2016
