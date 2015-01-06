Winter weather
The White House is seen under first winter snowfall in Washington, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A light snow blankets the east front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Police block off traffic on Wilson Boulevard in Arlington, Virginia, due to snow and ice. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A light snow blankets the sidewalks in the Capitol Hill neighborhood in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
School children pass by buses immobilized by snow and ice on Wilson Boulevard in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Cars try to make their way up a hill as they pass by buses stopped after police closed Wilson Boulevard due to icy conditions in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A woman and a child walk under first winter snowfall in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A light snow blankets the east front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Charles Martinez looks over the partially frozen Lake Michigan and the Chicago skyline. REUTERS/Jim Young
People knock fresh snow off tree branches after a storm brought snow to many southern California locales, near Yucaipa. REUTERS/David McNew
Snow clings to palm trees at a subdivision home after a storm brought snow to many southern California locales, in Yucaipa. REUTERS/David McNew
Snow is plowed from a parking lot following a winter storm in Joshua Tree National Park, California. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Sage Quinn, 7, breaks off icicles from rocks following a winter storm in Joshua Tree National Park, California. REUTERS/Lee Celano
A camper rides a bicycle through a snow-coverd campground following a winter storm in Joshua Tree National Park, California. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Snow surrounds young palm trees in the yard of a subdivision home after a storm brought snow to many southern California locales, in Yucaipa. REUTERS/David McNew
Next Slideshows
Best of CES
Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show.
Remnants of Bagram Airfield
The base is being shrunk as the U.S.-led combat mission comes to an end.
City of ice
The frozen sculptures of China's annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival.
Funeral for NYPD's Wenjian Liu
Thousands of police gather for the funeral of the second of two officers murdered last month.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.