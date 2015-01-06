Edition:
Winter weather

The White House is seen under first winter snowfall in Washington, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
A light snow blankets the east front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
Police block off traffic on Wilson Boulevard in Arlington, Virginia, due to snow and ice. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
A light snow blankets the sidewalks in the Capitol Hill neighborhood in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
School children pass by buses immobilized by snow and ice on Wilson Boulevard in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
Cars try to make their way up a hill as they pass by buses stopped after police closed Wilson Boulevard due to icy conditions in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
A woman and a child walk under first winter snowfall in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
A light snow blankets the east front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
Charles Martinez looks over the partially frozen Lake Michigan and the Chicago skyline. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
People knock fresh snow off tree branches after a storm brought snow to many southern California locales, near Yucaipa. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
Snow clings to palm trees at a subdivision home after a storm brought snow to many southern California locales, in Yucaipa. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
Snow is plowed from a parking lot following a winter storm in Joshua Tree National Park, California. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
Sage Quinn, 7, breaks off icicles from rocks following a winter storm in Joshua Tree National Park, California. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
A camper rides a bicycle through a snow-coverd campground following a winter storm in Joshua Tree National Park, California. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
Snow surrounds young palm trees in the yard of a subdivision home after a storm brought snow to many southern California locales, in Yucaipa. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
