Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Dec 23, 2013 | 9:15am EST

Winter weather

<p>People walk past fallen ice-covered tree limbs along a road following an ice storm in Toronto, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

People walk past fallen ice-covered tree limbs along a road following an ice storm in Toronto, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, December 23, 2013

People walk past fallen ice-covered tree limbs along a road following an ice storm in Toronto, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
1 / 14
<p>Men push a car stuck in snow, as a winter storm moves across the midwest, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, December, 22, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck</p>

Men push a car stuck in snow, as a winter storm moves across the midwest, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, December, 22, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Monday, December 23, 2013

Men push a car stuck in snow, as a winter storm moves across the midwest, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, December, 22, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
2 / 14
<p>A pedestrian walks on the Terrasse Dufferin during a snowstorm in Quebec City, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

A pedestrian walks on the Terrasse Dufferin during a snowstorm in Quebec City, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Monday, December 23, 2013

A pedestrian walks on the Terrasse Dufferin during a snowstorm in Quebec City, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Close
3 / 14
<p>A hiker takes a walk in the Lake Park grounds, as a winter storm moves across the midwest, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, December, 22, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck</p>

A hiker takes a walk in the Lake Park grounds, as a winter storm moves across the midwest, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, December, 22, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Monday, December 23, 2013

A hiker takes a walk in the Lake Park grounds, as a winter storm moves across the midwest, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, December, 22, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
4 / 14
<p>A woman has her hair blown by the wind during a snowstorm in Quebec City, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

A woman has her hair blown by the wind during a snowstorm in Quebec City, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Monday, December 23, 2013

A woman has her hair blown by the wind during a snowstorm in Quebec City, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Close
5 / 14
<p>A giant inflatable Santa is knocked over behind a tree limb that has fallen over a power line following an ice storm in Toronto, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

A giant inflatable Santa is knocked over behind a tree limb that has fallen over a power line following an ice storm in Toronto, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, December 23, 2013

A giant inflatable Santa is knocked over behind a tree limb that has fallen over a power line following an ice storm in Toronto, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
6 / 14
<p>A city employee clears a sidewalk, as a winter storm moves across the midwest, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, December, 22, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck</p>

A city employee clears a sidewalk, as a winter storm moves across the midwest, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, December, 22, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Monday, December 23, 2013

A city employee clears a sidewalk, as a winter storm moves across the midwest, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, December, 22, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
7 / 14
<p>A car that was hit by a fallen frozen tree limb hanging on a power line during an ice storm is pictured in Toronto, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

A car that was hit by a fallen frozen tree limb hanging on a power line during an ice storm is pictured in Toronto, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, December 23, 2013

A car that was hit by a fallen frozen tree limb hanging on a power line during an ice storm is pictured in Toronto, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
8 / 14
<p>Cars drive by a fallen tree limb hanging from a power line following an ice storm in Toronto, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Cars drive by a fallen tree limb hanging from a power line following an ice storm in Toronto, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, December 23, 2013

Cars drive by a fallen tree limb hanging from a power line following an ice storm in Toronto, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
9 / 14
<p>A plow truck clears the street, as a winter storm moves across the midwest, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, December, 22, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck</p>

A plow truck clears the street, as a winter storm moves across the midwest, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, December, 22, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Monday, December 23, 2013

A plow truck clears the street, as a winter storm moves across the midwest, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, December, 22, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
10 / 14
<p>A woman plays in the snow during a snowstorm in Quebec City, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

A woman plays in the snow during a snowstorm in Quebec City, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Monday, December 23, 2013

A woman plays in the snow during a snowstorm in Quebec City, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Close
11 / 14
<p>A white towel is placed over a downed powerline to alert passing vehicles after freezing rain in Toronto, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang</p>

A white towel is placed over a downed powerline to alert passing vehicles after freezing rain in Toronto, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

Monday, December 23, 2013

A white towel is placed over a downed powerline to alert passing vehicles after freezing rain in Toronto, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

Close
12 / 14
<p>A person clears snow in front of a home, as a winter storm moves across the midwest, in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, December, 22, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck</p>

A person clears snow in front of a home, as a winter storm moves across the midwest, in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, December, 22, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Monday, December 23, 2013

A person clears snow in front of a home, as a winter storm moves across the midwest, in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, December, 22, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
13 / 14
<p>A city employee gestures as he clears a sidewalk, as a winter storm moves across the midwest, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, December, 22, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck</p>

A city employee gestures as he clears a sidewalk, as a winter storm moves across the midwest, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, December, 22, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Monday, December 23, 2013

A city employee gestures as he clears a sidewalk, as a winter storm moves across the midwest, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, December, 22, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dec 22 2013
Santa season

Santa season

From SantaCon to scuba Santas, tis the season for Kris Kringle to appear.

Dec 20 2013
London theater collapse

London theater collapse

Nearly 90 people are injured after the ceiling of the Apollo Theatre in London collapsed during a packed performance.

Dec 20 2013
The trials of Khodorkovsky

The trials of Khodorkovsky

Mikhail Khodorkovsky, once Russia's richest man, leaves prison after a pardon from President Putin.

Dec 20 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast