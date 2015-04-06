Wisconsin beats Kentucky
Wisconsin Badgers forward Sam Dekker (15) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats in the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship semi-final. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Kentucky Wildcats forward Karl-Anthony Towns (12) and Dakari Johnson (44) sit on the bench following their loss to the Wisconsin Badgers 71-64 in the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship semi-final. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY...more
Apr 4, 2015; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers celebrate as Kentucky Wildcats forward Willie Cauley-Stein (15) walks off the court as they upset Kentucky 71-64 in the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship semi-final. Mandatory Credit: Robert...more
Apr 4, 2015; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers players run on the court after the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship semi-final game against the Kentucky Wildcats. Wisconsin won 71-64. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Kentucky Wildcats center Dakari Johnson (44) reacts after the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship semi-final. Wisconsin won 71-64. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Wisconsin Badgers forward Sam Dekker (15) and guard Traevon Jackson (12) jump in the air after the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship semi-final game against the Kentucky Wildcats. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari reacts on the sideline against the Wisconsin Badgers in the first half of the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship semi-final. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Wisconsin Badgers forward Sam Dekker (15) celebrates after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats 71-64 in the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship semi-final. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
The Wisconsin Badgers celebrates as Kentucky Wildcats forward Willie Cauley-Stein (15) walks off the court in the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship semi-final. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Wisconsin Badgers forward Frank Kaminsky (44) celebrates with fans after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats in the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship semi-final game. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Wisconsin Badgers forward Frank Kaminsky (44) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats in the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship semi-final game. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Kentucky Wildcats players react on the bench during the second half of the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship semi-final game against the Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Wisconsin Badgers forward Sam Dekker (15) reacts at the end of the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship semi-final game against the Kentucky Wildcats. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Wisconsin Badgers players react to a three-pointer during the second half of the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship semi-final game against the Kentucky Wildcats. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Kentucky Wildcats guard Andrew Harrison (5) is defended by Wisconsin Badgers forward Nigel Hayes (10) and forward Frank Kaminsky (44) and forward Sam Dekker (15) in the second half of the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship semi-final game....more
The ball bounces behind the head of Kentucky Wildcats forward Trey Lyles (41) in the first half of the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship semi-final game against the Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Kentucky Wildcats forward Willie Cauley-Stein (15) reaches for the ball against Wisconsin Badgers forward Frank Kaminsky (44) in the second half of the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship semi-final game. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY...more
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari speaks with forward Willie Cauley-Stein (15) during the first halfof the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship semi-final game against the Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY...more
Wisconsin Badgers guard Bronson Koenig (24) hits a three-point shot over Kentucky Wildcats forward Marcus Lee (00) to end the first half of the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship semi-final game. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Wisconsin Badgers guard Traevon Jackson (12) dives for a loose ball against Kentucky Wildcats guard Tyler Ulis (3) of the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship semi-final game. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Wisconsin Badgers forward Nigel Hayes (10) lays the ball up past Kentucky Wildcats forward Willie Cauley-Stein (15) and Karl-Anthony Towns (12) in the first half of the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship semi-final game. Mandatory Credit: Robert...more
Wisconsin Badgers forward Sam Dekker (15) is defended by Kentucky Wildcats guard Devin Booker (1) in the second half of the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship semi-final game. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Kentucky Wildcats forward Trey Lyles (41) looks for the ball between Wisconsin Badgers guard Bronson Koenig (24) and forward Nigel Hayes (left) in the first half of the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship semi-final game. Mandatory Credit: Bob...more
Kentucky Wildcats forward Karl-Anthony Towns (12) dunks during the second half of the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship semi-final game against the Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Wisconsin Badgers head coach Bo Ryan reacts against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second half of the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship semi-final game. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Wisconsin Badgers forward Nigel Hayes (10) shoots over Kentucky Wildcats forward Karl-Anthony Towns (12) in the second half of the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship semi-final game. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Kentucky Wildcats guard Aaron Harrison (2) is defended by Wisconsin Badgers forward Sam Dekker (15) and forward Frank Kaminsky (44) in the second half of the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship semi-final game. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA...more
Kentucky Wildcats players Aaron Harrison (2) , Trey Lyles (41) and Trey Lyles (41) celebrate after a basket against the Wisconsin Badgers in the second half of the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship semi-final game. Mandatory Credit: Bob...more
Wisconsin Badgers forward Frank Kaminsky (44) battles for the ball with Kentucky Wildcats forward Karl-Anthony Towns (12) in the first half of the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship semi-final game. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Wisconsin Badgers fans cheer before the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship semi-final game. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari reacts against the Wisconsin Badgers in the second half of the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship semi-final game. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Wisconsin Badgers forward Sam Dekker (15) shoots as Kentucky Wildcats guard Aaron Harrison (2) lays on the ground during the first half of the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship semi-final game. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Wisconsin Badgers forward Sam Dekker (15) shoots the ball after making contact with Kentucky Wildcats guard Aaron Harrison (2) in the first half of the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship semi-final game. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA...more
