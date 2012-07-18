Wolves in the real world
A man puts on his wolf suit in Monterrey June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A man puts on his wolf suit in Monterrey June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Alfonso (L) and Myriam, who wears a fake wolf tail, look at their son Axel in their home in Monterrey June 12, 2012. Both head the club "Furros Nuevo Leon", whose members dress like wolves. The group is part of the subculture known as furry fandom,...more
Alfonso (L) and Myriam, who wears a fake wolf tail, look at their son Axel in their home in Monterrey June 12, 2012. Both head the club "Furros Nuevo Leon", whose members dress like wolves. The group is part of the subculture known as furry fandom, furrydom or fur fandom, where members dress like anthropomorphic animal characters. The "Furros Nuevo Leon" has approximately 71 members, most of whom are graphic designers or studying graphic arts and animation. Picture taken June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril (MEXICO - Tags: SOCIETY)
Yote, dressed as a wolf, leaves his house to go to the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. Yote is a member of "Furros Nuevo Leon", whose members dress like wolves. The group is part of the subculture known as furry fandom, furrydom or fur fandom,...more
Yote, dressed as a wolf, leaves his house to go to the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. Yote is a member of "Furros Nuevo Leon", whose members dress like wolves. The group is part of the subculture known as furry fandom, furrydom or fur fandom, where members dress like anthropomorphic animal characters. The "Furros Nuevo Leon" has approximately 71 members, most of whom are graphic designers or studying graphic arts and animation. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Yote, dressed as a wolf, waits for the metro on his way to the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Yote, dressed as a wolf, waits for the metro on his way to the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Yote, dressed as a wolf, takes the metro to the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Yote, dressed as a wolf, takes the metro to the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Yote, dressed as a wolf, stands underneath the Mexican flag at the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Yote, dressed as a wolf, stands underneath the Mexican flag at the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Yote, dressed as a wolf, talks to a group of nurses outside a hospital while going to the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Yote, dressed as a wolf, talks to a group of nurses outside a hospital while going to the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Yote, dressed as a wolf, walks at a metro station on his way to the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Yote, dressed as a wolf, walks at a metro station on his way to the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Yote, dressed as a wolf, stands in line to hand in papers at the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Yote, dressed as a wolf, stands in line to hand in papers at the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Yote, dressed as a wolf, arrives at the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Yote, dressed as a wolf, arrives at the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Adrian drives his car while dressed as a wolf in Monterrey June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Adrian drives his car while dressed as a wolf in Monterrey June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Leo and Adrian, dressed as wolves, share a moment with a barista at a coffee bar in Monterrey June 11, 2012. Both are members of "Furros Nuevo Leon", whose REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Leo and Adrian, dressed as wolves, share a moment with a barista at a coffee bar in Monterrey June 11, 2012. Both are members of "Furros Nuevo Leon", whose REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Leo and Adrian, dressed as wolves, share a moment at a coffee bar in Monterrey June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Leo and Adrian, dressed as wolves, share a moment at a coffee bar in Monterrey June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
People, dressed as wolves, celebrate their friend's birthday in a restaurant in Monterrey June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
People, dressed as wolves, celebrate their friend's birthday in a restaurant in Monterrey June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
The tail of a young man dressed as a wolf is seen while a group celebrates a friend's birthday in a restaurant in Monterrey June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
The tail of a young man dressed as a wolf is seen while a group celebrates a friend's birthday in a restaurant in Monterrey June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Next Slideshows
Photo focus: Smoking
A look at the addictive habit of smoking cigarettes.
Smithsonian: Shapes and shadows
Artistic images of the Smithsonian Institution, the world's largest museum and research complex.
100 years of Calgary's Stampede
The Calgary Stampede Rodeo celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.
Obama caught on "Kiss Cam"
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle are shown kissing on the "Kiss Cam" screen during the Olympic basketball exhibition game between Team USA and...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.