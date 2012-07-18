Wolves in the real world

Alfonso (L) and Myriam, who wears a fake wolf tail, look at their son Axel in their home in Monterrey June 12, 2012. Both head the club "Furros Nuevo Leon", whose members dress like wolves. The group is part of the subculture known as furry fandom, furrydom or fur fandom, where members dress like anthropomorphic animal characters. The "Furros Nuevo Leon" has approximately 71 members, most of whom are graphic designers or studying graphic arts and animation. Picture taken June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril (MEXICO - Tags: SOCIETY)