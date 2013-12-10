Edition:
Women at the top

<p>General Motors Co (Fortune ranking #7) has named Mary Barra, the company's global product development chief, as its new CEO, marking the first time a major U.S. automaker has been led by a woman. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Tuesday, December 10, 2013

<p>Meg Whitman, Hewlett Packard (Fortune #15). REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Virginia Rometty, IBM (Fortune #20). REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

<p>Indra Nooyi, PepsiCo (Fortune #43). REUTERS/Don Heupel</p>

<p>Marillyn A. Hewson, Lockheed Martin (Fortune #59). REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>Ellen Kullman, DuPont (Fortune #72). REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

<p>Irene Rosenfeld, Mondelez International (formerly Kraft Foods, Fortune #88). REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

<p>Ursula Burns, Xerox (Fortune #131). REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Denise Morrison, Campbell Soup (Fortune #338). REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

<p>Heather Bresch, Mylan (Fortune #374). REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

<p>Gracia Martore, Gannett (Fortune #467). REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Marissa Mayer, Yahoo! (Fortune #494) REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>Karen Katz (right), Neiman Marcus (Fortune #547), seen with Target President and CEO Gregg Steinhafel (left). REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>Linda Hasenfratz, Linamar. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski</p>

