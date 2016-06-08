Edition:
United States
Women for Hillary

Campaign workers at a local Hillary Clinton organizing office wait for Clinton to visit during a stop in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton cheer during a campaign event in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
A girl listens as Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters during a campaign rally in Durham, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
Marlena Steinbach, 9, cheers for Hillary Clinton at the IBEW union hall in Commerce, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
A guest listens as Hillary Clinton speaks during a service at Brown Memorial Baptist Church in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Supporters react as Hillary Clinton arrives for a campaign rally in Durham, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
Hillary Clinton poses for a group picture on stage during an appearance at a "Women for Hillary" event in Culver City, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
A woman listens as Hillary Clinton takes the stage to rally with supporters at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton cheer during her California/New Jersey primary night rally in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Attendees look through the door while waiting for Hillary Clinton at La Escuelita School in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton are seen through her legs during a campaign event in the courtyard of Philadelphia's City Hall. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Supporters listen to Hillary Clinton speak at the UFCW Union Local 324 in Buena Park, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton attend a "Women for Hillary" campaign rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
A supporter of Hillary Clinton holds a sign at a "Women for Hillary" campaign rally in Mannhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
A young supporter cheers as Hillary Clinton speaks during a primary night party in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton attend a "Women for Hillary" campaign rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
A supporter of Hillary Clinton stands during a campaign event at the Monroe Community College in Rochester, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton listen to the candidate during a rally at Dunmore High School in Dunmore, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Supporter Gretchen Baer wears an outfit depicting Hillary Clinton at a campaign rally at Carl Hayden Community High School in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Supporters cheer for Hillary Clinton in Bedford-Stuyvesant, in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
A young woman listens as Hillary Clinton speaks at a "Women for Hillary" campaign rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Supporter Jerry Emmett holds signs before a campaign rally by Hillary Clinton at Carl Hayden Community High School in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton attend a campaign event at The Fillmore in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
Supporters cheer on Hillary Clinton as she speaks during a campaign stop in Sacramento, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton pose for a selfie outside the Grafflin School where Clinton voted in the New York presidential primary in Chappaqua, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
A supporter fans herself as Hillary Clinton speaks at Southwest College in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
People listen as Hillary Clinton rallies with supporters at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2016
A woman reacts after meeting Hillary Clinton during a campaign rally at the Chicago Local Plumbers Union. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Supporters cheer as the television networks project Hillary Clinton as the winner of South Carolina primary at a party in Columbia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
A supporter listens to Hillary Clinton speak at the University of California Riverside in Riverside, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
