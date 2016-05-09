Edition:
Women for Hillary

A girl listens as Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters during a campaign rally in Durham, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
A guest listens as Hillary Clinton speaks during a service at Brown Memorial Baptist Church in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Supporters react as Hillary Clinton arrives for a campaign rally in Durham, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
A woman listens as Hillary Clinton takes the stage to rally with supporters at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2016
Attendees look through the door while waiting for Hillary Clinton at La Escuelita School in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton are seen through her legs during a campaign event in the courtyard of Philadelphia's City Hall. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton listen to the candidate during a rally at Dunmore High School in Dunmore, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton attend a "Women for Hillary" campaign rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
A supporter of Hillary Clinton holds a sign at a "Women for Hillary" campaign rally in Mannhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
A young supporter cheers as Hillary Clinton speaks during a primary night party in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton attend a "Women for Hillary" campaign rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
A supporter of Hillary Clinton stands during a campaign event at the Monroe Community College in Rochester, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton listen to the candidate during a rally at Dunmore High School in Dunmore, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Supporter Gretchen Baer wears an outfit depicting Hillary Clinton at a campaign rally at Carl Hayden Community High School in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Supporters cheer for Hillary Clinton in Bedford-Stuyvesant, in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
A young woman listens as Hillary Clinton speaks at a "Women for Hillary" campaign rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Supporter Jerry Emmett holds signs before a campaign rally by Hillary Clinton at Carl Hayden Community High School in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton attend a campaign event at The Fillmore in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton pose for a selfie outside the Grafflin School where Clinton voted in the New York presidential primary in Chappaqua, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
People listen as Hillary Clinton rallies with supporters at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2016
A supporter fans herself as Hillary Clinton speaks at Southwest College in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
A woman reacts after meeting Hillary Clinton during a campaign rally at the Chicago Local Plumbers Union. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Supporters cheer as the television networks project Hillary Clinton as the winner of South Carolina primary at a party in Columbia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
Grinnell College students Sarah McCarthy (L), Mollie Jo Blahunka (C) and Hannah Lundberg pose while waiting for Hillary Clinton at the Berg Middle School in Newton, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
