Pictures | Thu Oct 13, 2016

Women for Trump

Supporters of Donald Trump recite the Pledge of Allegiance at a campaign rally in Panama City, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
1 / 29
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a campaign rally in Ocala, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
2 / 29
A woman chants "Lock her up" in reference to Hillary Clinton as she attends a campaign rally for Donald Trump in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
3 / 29
Donald Trump holds up signs at the end of a campaign rally in Lakeland, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
4 / 29
Donald Trump attend a campaign rally in Panama City, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
5 / 29
Supporters of Donald Trump cheer at a campaign rally, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
6 / 29
Supporters start to get excited before Donald Trump takes the stage for a rally in Kenansville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
7 / 29
A woman looks on as Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
8 / 29
A supporter of Donald Trump holds a Trump doll as she listens to him speak at a campaign rally in Ambridge, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
9 / 29
Supporters rally with Donald Trump in Bedford, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
10 / 29
A supporter of Donald Trump looks on as people file into a campaign rally in Manheim, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, October 01, 2016
11 / 29
Supporters of Donald Trump look on as he speaks at a campaign rally in Pueblo, Colorado. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
12 / 29
Supporters of Donald Trump cheer at a campaign rally in Manheim, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, October 01, 2016
13 / 29
A woman wearing a Muslim headscarf walks past people holding Donald Trump signs before the start of the annual Muslim Day Parade in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
14 / 29
A woman covers a child's ears as Donald Trump speaks on stage during a campaign rally in Fredericksburg, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
15 / 29
Audience member Robin Roy reacts as Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
16 / 29
Donald Trump supporters drive past the Hillary Clinton motorcade as she leaves a fundraiser event in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
17 / 29
A supporter of Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
18 / 29
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a campaign rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
19 / 29
Donald Trump is hugged by supporter Tracy McCullough during a campaign stop at the Boulevard Diner in Dundalk, Maryland. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
20 / 29
Tracy McCullough (R), a supporter of Donald Trump, cries after she had the chance to hug Trump during a campaign stop at the Boulevard Diner in Dundalk, Maryland. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
21 / 29
A woman smiles after getting an autograph by Donald Trump on her hat after he spoke at a campaign rally South Point Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
22 / 29
A woman yells "Kill the media" before Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
23 / 29
A supporter of Donald Trump uses her phone to photograph Trump during a campaign stop at the Canfield County Fair in Canfield, Ohio. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
24 / 29
A woman poses for a selfie with supporters of Donald Trump dressed in costume prison uniforms as Bill and Hillary Clinton sing the national anthem before a campaign rally in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
25 / 29
A woman in a flag-themed dress poses for photos as Donald Trump speaks on stage during a campaign rally in Fredericksburg, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
26 / 29
A woman works her way to the front of the crowd as Donald Trump signs autographs after addressing a campaign rally in Macon, Georgia. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
27 / 29
Charmaine Adamo takes a selfie with friends and a Trump mascot "Trumpie" before a rally by Donald Trump at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
28 / 29
Donald Trump kisses the cheek of a young audience member onstage after honoring her request for a selfie at a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2016
29 / 29
Devastation in Aleppo

