Women in the military

<p>A newly recruited female marine soldier crawls through mud during a military drill inside the marine barracks in Cavite city, south of Manila, Philippines, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

<p>U.S. Marine and Female Engagement Team leader Sgt. Sheena Adams (L) and H.N. Shannon Crowley from First Battalion, Eighth Marines sit in an armored vehicle before heading out on an operation from their base at Musa Qala in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, November 13, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

<p>Guevara, a Syrian Palestinian woman married to an Al Wa'ad battalion commander, in Aleppo, Syria, January 19, 2013. Guevara was the director of a secondary school before the revolution and is now one of the main snipers of the battalion on the front line in Aleppo. REUTERS/ Muzaffar Salman </p>

<p>Special military policewomen practice with men during a training session in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, May 28, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>Israeli female soldiers run towards tanks during an exercise at the end of their tank instructors course at Shizafon base, near the southern city of Eilat, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

<p>SPC Erica Taliaferro, a U.S. female soldier from 549th MP Company, Task Force Bronco patrols in Pachir wa Agam district in Nangarhar province, eastern Afghanistan, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

<p>A female officer from Officer Candidate School at Kabul Military Training Center stands next to her bed as high ranking officials from the defense ministry arrive to inspect the school after their graduation ceremony in Kabul, May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

<p>U.S. Air Force Major Stacie Shafran carries her luggage to a loading paddock while waiting for her departure from Iraq at the former U.S. Sather Air Base near Baghdad, Iraq, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

<p>NATO troops from the International Security Assistance Force have lunch on Christmas in Kabul, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail </p>

<p>Venezuelan soldiers march during a military parade marking the 201st anniversary of Venezuela's independence, in Caracas, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gil Montano </p>

<p>A female German Bundeswehr army soldier with the military police unit Kunduz monitors the area during a mission in a small village in the outskirts of Kunduz, Afghanistan, May 4, 2010. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>Hospital personnel attempt to revive a mortally wounded Marine after he was brought in by medevac helicopter at Camp Dwyer near the town of Marjah in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, August 22, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong </p>

<p>A female North Korean soldier stands guard on the banks of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, November 23, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>A government soldier carries her infant on her back at Mushake in eastern Congo, January 26, 2009. REUTERS/Alissa Everett </p>

<p>A member of a Female Engagement Team attached to Chosen Company of the 3rd Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry gives candy to children, while on a helicopter assault mission near the town of Ahmad Khel in Afghanistan's Paktiya Province, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>U.S. Army Specialist Nicole Derk of the C Company 3/82 Dustoff MEDEVAC performs a system check on a helicopter at the beginning of her shift in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas </p>

<p>Female volunteer government fighters attend a women's forum in Tripoli, Libya, June 26, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi </p>

<p>Members of the first batch of Libyan female volunteers who trained to take up arms, hold up their rifles during a graduation ceremony in Benghazi, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori </p>

<p>A female soldier attends a training at a military base in Mexico City, October 27, 2010. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte </p>

<p>A female cadet puts on her helmet in her quarters at a military training school in Bogota, Colombia, April 4, 2009. REUTERS/John Vizcaino</p>

<p>Newly recruited female marine soldiers march during a military drill inside the marine barracks in Cavite city, south of Manila, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco </p>

<p>A female U.S. Military Police from 504th Military Police Battalion, 170th Company, greets Afghan children during a patrol in the suburbs of Kandahar city, Afghanistan, August 19, 2010. REUTERS/Oleg Popov </p>

<p>Officers from the navy, land forces and air force of the Chinese People's Liberation Army dress in the latest upgrade uniform, salute in formation during a photocall in Beijing, June 28, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>An Israeli soldier stands still at an Iron Dome unit in the coastal city of Ashkelon, north of the Gaza Strip, as a one-minute siren marking Memorial Day is sounded across Israel, May 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen </p>

<p>U.S. Army soldier SPC Katie Luna of 572nd Military Intelligence Company, 8th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment cries while paying respects during a memorial service for platoon member, late SPC Brittany Gordon at Camp Nathan Smith in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan October 19, 2012. Gordon was killed together with another U.S. civilian and two others, after an Afghan NDS police exploded a suicide vest he was wearing in Kandahar province, a military officer said. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

