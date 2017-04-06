Women in the World Summit
Journalist Greta Van Susteren (R) interviews U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, during the opening night of the Women In The World Summit in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Journalist Katie Couric (R) speaks with author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (C) and Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards during the opening night of the Women In The World Summit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and host Tina Brown appear on stage. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Journalist Tina Brown (L) hugs Planned Parenthood president, Cecile Richards, as they arrive for the opening night of the Women In The World Summit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Procter & Gamble chief brand officer Marc Pritchard (L) and entertainer Queen Latifah appear on stage at the Women in the World Summit. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
TV host Katie Couric appears on stage at the Women in the World Summit. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and host Tina Brown appear on stage at the Women in the World Summit as an image of him in boxing attire appears on a TV screen. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appears on stage at the Women in the World Summit. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Zhang Xin, founder and CEO of SOHO China, speaks during the Women in the World Summit. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Journalist Tina Brown speaks during the opening night of the Women In The World Summit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Designer Diane von Furstenberg arrives for the opening night of the Women In The World Summit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Journalist Katie Couric arrives for the opening night of the Women In The World Summit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie arrives for the opening night of the Women In The World. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Arianna Huffington, founder and CEO of Thrive Global, speaks next to Susan Wojcicki (L), CEO of YouTube, during the Women in the World Summit. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Next Slideshows
Army draft anxiety for transgender Thais
For many transgender women in Thailand, the obligation to respond to the army draft can be a nightmare when they turn 21.
Made in China
A glimpse inside factories across China.
Mosul in ruins
Scenes of urban destruction in the battle-scarred Iraqi city.
Solitary life in Australia's Outback
May McKeown has lived alone on her 6000-acre farm in remote Australia for most of the last 15 years.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.