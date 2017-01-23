Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jan 23, 2017 | 9:45am EST

Women march on Washington

Demonstrators take part in the Women's March to protest Donald Trump's inauguration. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Demonstrators take part in the Women's March to protest Donald Trump's inauguration. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Demonstrators take part in the Women's March to protest Donald Trump's inauguration. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 38
Activists taking part in the Women's March shout slogans as they rally through Washington. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Activists taking part in the Women's March shout slogans as they rally through Washington. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Activists taking part in the Women's March shout slogans as they rally through Washington. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
2 / 38
A young girl uses protest signs to build a wall while taking part in the Women's March. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A young girl uses protest signs to build a wall while taking part in the Women's March. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
A young girl uses protest signs to build a wall while taking part in the Women's March. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 38
A policeman pushes back activists taking part in the Women's March as they surround a vehicle with supporters of President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A policeman pushes back activists taking part in the Women's March as they surround a vehicle with supporters of President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
A policeman pushes back activists taking part in the Women's March as they surround a vehicle with supporters of President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
4 / 38
People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
5 / 38
Demonstrators gather in front of the U.S. Capitol for the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Demonstrators gather in front of the U.S. Capitol for the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Demonstrators gather in front of the U.S. Capitol for the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 38
Banners are held aloft during Women�s March on Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Banners are held aloft during Women�s March on Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Banners are held aloft during Women�s March on Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
7 / 38
Sixteen year-old Emma Humphries holds a "Trump" towel over the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sixteen year-old Emma Humphries holds a "Trump" towel over the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Sixteen year-old Emma Humphries holds a "Trump" towel over the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 38
Paige Carmichael, 6, from Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, participates in the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Paige Carmichael, 6, from Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, participates in the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Paige Carmichael, 6, from Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, participates in the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 38
Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry walks to join the Women's March on Washington, after the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, in Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry walks to join the Women's March on Washington, after the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, in Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry walks to join the Women's March on Washington, after the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, in Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
10 / 38
People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
11 / 38
Demonstrators arrive via public transportation to take part in a "Women's March" to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Demonstrators arrive via public transportation to take part in a "Women's March" to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Demonstrators arrive via public transportation to take part in a "Women's March" to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
12 / 38
Khalil Hymore Quasha, 39, (C) and his daughter Norah Quasha, 6, participate in the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Khalil Hymore Quasha, 39, (C) and his daughter Norah Quasha, 6, participate in the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Khalil Hymore Quasha, 39, (C) and his daughter Norah Quasha, 6, participate in the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
13 / 38
A woman wearing a pink pussy protest hat takes a photograph of the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A woman wearing a pink pussy protest hat takes a photograph of the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
A woman wearing a pink pussy protest hat takes a photograph of the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
14 / 38
A woman activist holding a placard is seen on a Metrorail as they make their way to the Women's March in opposition to the agenda and rhetoric of President Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A woman activist holding a placard is seen on a Metrorail as they make their way to the Women's March in opposition to the agenda and rhetoric of President Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
A woman activist holding a placard is seen on a Metrorail as they make their way to the Women's March in opposition to the agenda and rhetoric of President Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
15 / 38
The top of the Washington Monument is shrouded in clouds as people pack the National Mall for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The top of the Washington Monument is shrouded in clouds as people pack the National Mall for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
The top of the Washington Monument is shrouded in clouds as people pack the National Mall for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
16 / 38
Former Miss Utah Temple Taggart (L) wipes away a tear as she speaks to reporters about her sexual allegations against U.S. President Donald Trump with her attorney, Gloria Allred ahead of the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Former Miss Utah Temple Taggart (L) wipes away a tear as she speaks to reporters about her sexual allegations against U.S. President Donald Trump with her attorney, Gloria Allred ahead of the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Former Miss Utah Temple Taggart (L) wipes away a tear as she speaks to reporters about her sexual allegations against U.S. President Donald Trump with her attorney, Gloria Allred ahead of the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
17 / 38
An ambulance drives through demonstrators taking part in the Women's March to protest Donald Trump's inauguration. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

An ambulance drives through demonstrators taking part in the Women's March to protest Donald Trump's inauguration. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
An ambulance drives through demonstrators taking part in the Women's March to protest Donald Trump's inauguration. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
18 / 38
Demonstrators take part in the Women's March to protest Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th president of the United States. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Demonstrators take part in the Women's March to protest Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th president of the United States. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Demonstrators take part in the Women's March to protest Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th president of the United States. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
19 / 38
A woman cries as she participates in the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman cries as she participates in the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
A woman cries as she participates in the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
20 / 38
People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
21 / 38
People pack the streets near the National Mall for the start of the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

People pack the streets near the National Mall for the start of the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
People pack the streets near the National Mall for the start of the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
22 / 38
People display a knitted replica of the female reproductive system at the Women's March. REUTERS/Canice Leung

People display a knitted replica of the female reproductive system at the Women's March. REUTERS/Canice Leung

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
People display a knitted replica of the female reproductive system at the Women's March. REUTERS/Canice Leung
Close
23 / 38
People listen to speeches at the Women's March. REUTERS/Canice Leung

People listen to speeches at the Women's March. REUTERS/Canice Leung

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
People listen to speeches at the Women's March. REUTERS/Canice Leung
Close
24 / 38
Women who said they chartered a bus from their home in Flint, Michigan, speak to media at the Women's March. REUTERS/Canice Leung

Women who said they chartered a bus from their home in Flint, Michigan, speak to media at the Women's March. REUTERS/Canice Leung

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Women who said they chartered a bus from their home in Flint, Michigan, speak to media at the Women's March. REUTERS/Canice Leung
Close
25 / 38
A woman displays a blanket at the Women's March. REUTERS/Canice Leung

A woman displays a blanket at the Women's March. REUTERS/Canice Leung

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
A woman displays a blanket at the Women's March. REUTERS/Canice Leung
Close
26 / 38
Women who laser-cut custom wooden headpieces reading "Feminist Killjoy" and "Off With His Thumbs" attend the Women's March. REUTERS/Canice Leung

Women who laser-cut custom wooden headpieces reading "Feminist Killjoy" and "Off With His Thumbs" attend the Women's March. REUTERS/Canice Leung

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Women who laser-cut custom wooden headpieces reading "Feminist Killjoy" and "Off With His Thumbs" attend the Women's March. REUTERS/Canice Leung
Close
27 / 38
People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
28 / 38
People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
29 / 38
People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
30 / 38
Police help a vehicle with supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump leave the vicinity of the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Police help a vehicle with supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump leave the vicinity of the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Police help a vehicle with supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump leave the vicinity of the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
31 / 38
People take part in the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

People take part in the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
People take part in the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
32 / 38
Hundreds of thousands march down Pennsylvania Avenue during the Women's March. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Hundreds of thousands march down Pennsylvania Avenue during the Women's March. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Hundreds of thousands march down Pennsylvania Avenue during the Women's March. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
33 / 38
People participate in the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People participate in the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
People participate in the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
34 / 38
People take part in the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

People take part in the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
People take part in the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
35 / 38
Locked porta potties are seen on the sideline of the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Locked porta potties are seen on the sideline of the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Locked porta potties are seen on the sideline of the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
36 / 38
Protesters leave messages written on feminine hygiene pads on a wall near the start of the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Protesters leave messages written on feminine hygiene pads on a wall near the start of the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Protesters leave messages written on feminine hygiene pads on a wall near the start of the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
37 / 38
A woman wearing pink pussy protest hat takes part in the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A woman wearing pink pussy protest hat takes part in the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
A woman wearing pink pussy protest hat takes part in the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
38 / 38
View Again
View Next
What the first ladies wore

What the first ladies wore

Next Slideshows

What the first ladies wore

What the first ladies wore

Looking back at over 50 years of inaugural fashion.

Jan 22 2017
World of women's marches

World of women's marches

Women turn out for protests around the world in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington.

Jan 21 2017
Inaugural balls for the 45th president

Inaugural balls for the 45th president

Inside the Inaugural Balls as Washington celebrates President Donald Trump taking office.

Jan 20 2017
Melania Trump's inaugural style

Melania Trump's inaugural style

The new first lady chose a Ralph Lauren baby-blue jacket and matching dress.

Jan 20 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast