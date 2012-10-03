Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Oct 3, 2012 | 6:35pm EDT

Women of Saudi Arabia

<p>Female Saudi workers look into the mirror at the Jeddah chamber of commerce and industry, February 15, 2006. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Female Saudi workers look into the mirror at the Jeddah chamber of commerce and industry, February 15, 2006. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Female Saudi workers look into the mirror at the Jeddah chamber of commerce and industry, February 15, 2006. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
1 / 28
<p>Women walk past an empty coffee shop during summer, with temperatures rising above 42 degrees Celsius (108 degrees Fahrenheit) in Riyadh July 12, 2007. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji (SAUDI ARABIA) Also see image: GF1DVYCMASAA</p>

Women walk past an empty coffee shop during summer, with temperatures rising above 42 degrees Celsius (108 degrees Fahrenheit) in Riyadh July 12, 2007. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji (SAUDI ARABIA) Also see image: GF1DVYCMASAA

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Women walk past an empty coffee shop during summer, with temperatures rising above 42 degrees Celsius (108 degrees Fahrenheit) in Riyadh July 12, 2007. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji (SAUDI ARABIA) Also see image: GF1DVYCMASAA

Close
2 / 28
<p>Female driver Azza Al Shmasani alights from her car after driving in defiance of the ban in Riyadh June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed </p>

Female driver Azza Al Shmasani alights from her car after driving in defiance of the ban in Riyadh June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Female driver Azza Al Shmasani alights from her car after driving in defiance of the ban in Riyadh June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Close
3 / 28
<p>Saudi businesswoman Salwa Radwan works in her chocolate shop in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, February 16, 2006. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Saudi businesswoman Salwa Radwan works in her chocolate shop in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, February 16, 2006. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Saudi businesswoman Salwa Radwan works in her chocolate shop in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, February 16, 2006. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
4 / 28
<p>Veiled Saudi women talk on their BlackBerry phones at a shopping mall in Riyadh August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed </p>

Veiled Saudi women talk on their BlackBerry phones at a shopping mall in Riyadh August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Veiled Saudi women talk on their BlackBerry phones at a shopping mall in Riyadh August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Close
5 / 28
<p>A Saudi saleswoman works in a boutique at a mall in Jeddah January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil </p>

A Saudi saleswoman works in a boutique at a mall in Jeddah January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

A Saudi saleswoman works in a boutique at a mall in Jeddah January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Close
6 / 28
<p>Saudi women work in a website designing company in Jeddah in this February 14, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/Files </p>

Saudi women work in a website designing company in Jeddah in this February 14, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/Files

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Saudi women work in a website designing company in Jeddah in this February 14, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/Files

Close
7 / 28
<p>Women pose during the "Pink October" national campaign which aims to raise awareness for breast cancer, in Jeddah October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil </p>

Women pose during the "Pink October" national campaign which aims to raise awareness for breast cancer, in Jeddah October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Women pose during the "Pink October" national campaign which aims to raise awareness for breast cancer, in Jeddah October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Close
8 / 28
<p>Saudi Arabia's Sarah Attar (R) starts her women's 800m round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Saudi Arabia's Sarah Attar (R) starts her women's 800m round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Saudi Arabia's Sarah Attar (R) starts her women's 800m round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
9 / 28
<p>Saudi Arabia's Jeddah United warm up before their friendly basketball game against Jordan's Al Reyadeh in Amman April 21, 2009. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji </p>

Saudi Arabia's Jeddah United warm up before their friendly basketball game against Jordan's Al Reyadeh in Amman April 21, 2009. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Saudi Arabia's Jeddah United warm up before their friendly basketball game against Jordan's Al Reyadeh in Amman April 21, 2009. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Close
10 / 28
<p>A Saudi woman shops at a mall with her children in Jeddah March 8, 2009. Arab countries are sharing in the celebration of International Women's day. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil </p>

A Saudi woman shops at a mall with her children in Jeddah March 8, 2009. Arab countries are sharing in the celebration of International Women's day. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

A Saudi woman shops at a mall with her children in Jeddah March 8, 2009. Arab countries are sharing in the celebration of International Women's day. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Close
11 / 28
<p>Saudis buy meat at al-Badoo Souq in downtown Jeddah ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan August 31, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Saudis buy meat at al-Badoo Souq in downtown Jeddah ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan August 31, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Saudis buy meat at al-Badoo Souq in downtown Jeddah ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan August 31, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 28
<p>Female Saudi telephone operators work at the International Medical Center in Jeddah June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil </p>

Female Saudi telephone operators work at the International Medical Center in Jeddah June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Female Saudi telephone operators work at the International Medical Center in Jeddah June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Close
13 / 28
<p>Female Saudi photographer Muneera Al Romaih (R) takes a photo during the opening of their Saudi group Photographers women Gallery in Amman April 8, 2009. The gallery entitled "angle". REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

Female Saudi photographer Muneera Al Romaih (R) takes a photo during the opening of their Saudi group Photographers women Gallery in Amman April 8, 2009. The gallery entitled "angle". REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Female Saudi photographer Muneera Al Romaih (R) takes a photo during the opening of their Saudi group Photographers women Gallery in Amman April 8, 2009. The gallery entitled "angle". REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
14 / 28
<p>A Saudi woman checks out a room during the opening ceremony of Luthan Hotel, which caters exclusively to women, in Riyadh March 18, 2008. The hotel is the first of its kind in the Kingdom and the Gulf region. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed </p>

A Saudi woman checks out a room during the opening ceremony of Luthan Hotel, which caters exclusively to women, in Riyadh March 18, 2008. The hotel is the first of its kind in the Kingdom and the Gulf region. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

A Saudi woman checks out a room during the opening ceremony of Luthan Hotel, which caters exclusively to women, in Riyadh March 18, 2008. The hotel is the first of its kind in the Kingdom and the Gulf region. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Close
15 / 28
<p>Saudi businesswoman Zizi Badar (L) who runs a beauty company, talks to another woman in a rest room in Jeddah February 11, 2006. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Saudi businesswoman Zizi Badar (L) who runs a beauty company, talks to another woman in a rest room in Jeddah February 11, 2006. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Saudi businesswoman Zizi Badar (L) who runs a beauty company, talks to another woman in a rest room in Jeddah February 11, 2006. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
16 / 28
<p>Saudis shop at Al-Hayatt mall in Riyadh February 15, 2012. Single men are not allowed into the mall, which is accessible only to families and single women. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed </p>

Saudis shop at Al-Hayatt mall in Riyadh February 15, 2012. Single men are not allowed into the mall, which is accessible only to families and single women. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Saudis shop at Al-Hayatt mall in Riyadh February 15, 2012. Single men are not allowed into the mall, which is accessible only to families and single women. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Close
17 / 28
<p>Saudi fashion designer Hanan Al-Madani, who runs a fashion company called al-Bana, works on a dress in her workshop in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, February 14, 2006. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Saudi fashion designer Hanan Al-Madani, who runs a fashion company called al-Bana, works on a dress in her workshop in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, February 14, 2006. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Saudi fashion designer Hanan Al-Madani, who runs a fashion company called al-Bana, works on a dress in her workshop in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, February 14, 2006. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
18 / 28
<p>Saudi women pray during Eid al-Adha celebrations on a street in Riyadh November 27, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Saudi women pray during Eid al-Adha celebrations on a street in Riyadh November 27, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Saudi women pray during Eid al-Adha celebrations on a street in Riyadh November 27, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
19 / 28
<p>Saudi Arabia's contingent takes part in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Saudi Arabia's contingent takes part in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Saudi Arabia's contingent takes part in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
20 / 28
<p>A female Saudi pharmacist works at the International Medical Center in Jeddah June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil </p>

A female Saudi pharmacist works at the International Medical Center in Jeddah June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

A female Saudi pharmacist works at the International Medical Center in Jeddah June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Close
21 / 28
<p>Muslim pilgrims make their way to perform prayers at the Grand Mosque upon their arrival in Mecca, during the annual haj pilgrimage, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

Muslim pilgrims make their way to perform prayers at the Grand Mosque upon their arrival in Mecca, during the annual haj pilgrimage, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Muslim pilgrims make their way to perform prayers at the Grand Mosque upon their arrival in Mecca, during the annual haj pilgrimage, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
22 / 28
<p>Saudi make-up artist Zizi Badar (R), who runs a beauty company, has a meeting with an assistant in her office in Jeddah February 21, 2006. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Saudi make-up artist Zizi Badar (R), who runs a beauty company, has a meeting with an assistant in her office in Jeddah February 21, 2006. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Saudi make-up artist Zizi Badar (R), who runs a beauty company, has a meeting with an assistant in her office in Jeddah February 21, 2006. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
23 / 28
<p>Veiled Saudi women take photos of their children during a ceremony to celebrate Saudi Arabia's Independence Day in Riyadh September 23, 2009. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed </p>

Veiled Saudi women take photos of their children during a ceremony to celebrate Saudi Arabia's Independence Day in Riyadh September 23, 2009. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Veiled Saudi women take photos of their children during a ceremony to celebrate Saudi Arabia's Independence Day in Riyadh September 23, 2009. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Close
24 / 28
<p>Female Saudi doctor Mervat A. Qutub examines a child at the International Medical Center in Jeddah June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil </p>

Female Saudi doctor Mervat A. Qutub examines a child at the International Medical Center in Jeddah June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Female Saudi doctor Mervat A. Qutub examines a child at the International Medical Center in Jeddah June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Close
25 / 28
<p>An unidentified Saudi woman works in the laboratory of the International Medical Center in Jeddah June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil </p>

An unidentified Saudi woman works in the laboratory of the International Medical Center in Jeddah June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

An unidentified Saudi woman works in the laboratory of the International Medical Center in Jeddah June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Close
26 / 28
<p>Saudi Tuba O. Tereki (L), director of the International Medical Center, meets her staff in Jeddah June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil </p>

Saudi Tuba O. Tereki (L), director of the International Medical Center, meets her staff in Jeddah June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Saudi Tuba O. Tereki (L), director of the International Medical Center, meets her staff in Jeddah June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Close
27 / 28
<p> Saudi businesswoman Sameera Bitar (L), who runs a public relations and event management company, works as her husband, retired general Mohamad Al- Juhami looks on, in her office in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, February 19, 2006. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Saudi businesswoman Sameera Bitar (L), who runs a public relations and event management company, works as her husband, retired general Mohamad Al- Juhami looks on, in her office in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, February 19, 2006. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra more

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Saudi businesswoman Sameera Bitar (L), who runs a public relations and event management company, works as her husband, retired general Mohamad Al- Juhami looks on, in her office in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, February 19, 2006. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Inside the Vatican

Inside the Vatican

Next Slideshows

Inside the Vatican

Inside the Vatican

Behind the walls of Vatican City.

Feb 11 2013
Zuckerberg's gray t-shirt

Zuckerberg's gray t-shirt

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg says he owns "maybe about 20" of the same gray t-shirt.

Oct 03 2012
Philippine population problem

Philippine population problem

Pitting himself against the Catholic church, the Philippine president has thrown his support behind a bill that will guarantee access to free birth control and...

Oct 02 2012
Surfer dogs

Surfer dogs

Awkward dog surfing at the Surf City Surf Dog contest.

Oct 01 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast