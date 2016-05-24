Women of the Israeli army
Israeli soldiers of the Search and Rescue brigade take part in a training session in Ben Shemen forest, near the city of Modi'in May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli soldiers of the Search and Rescue brigade carry their comrade on a stretcher during a training session in Ben Shemen forest, near the city of Modi'in May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli soldier from Galei Tzahal, the Israeli army radio station, speaks during a broadcast session at the station's studio in Jaffa, south of central Tel Aviv November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An Israeli soldier of the Caracal battalion stands next to backpacks after finishing a 20-kilometer march in Israel's Negev desert, near Kibbutz Sde Boker, marking the end of their training, May 29, 2014. The "Caracal" battalion, two-thirds of whose...more
Israelis react and run for cover as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in the southern town of Kiryat Malachi November 15, 2012. Hamas rocket killed three Israelis north of the Gaza Strip on Thursday, drawing first blood from Israel as the...more
An Israeli soldier squats in a tunnel exposed by the Israeli military near Kibbutz Ein Hashlosha, just outside the southern Gaza Strip October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli soldiers attend a remembrance ceremony for World War Two veterans who fought in the British Armed Forces, at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission in Ramle near Tel Aviv November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli soldiers from Galei Tzahal, the Israeli army radio station, work in the newsroom at the station's studios in Jaffa, south of central Tel Aviv November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli soldiers stand in front of the launcher of an Iron Dome missile interceptor battery deployed in the southern Israeli coastal city of Ashkelon January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli soldier sits in front of a naval ship at a navy base in the Red Sea resort city of Eilat March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli soldier take part in a ceremony marking Memorial Day at the military cemetery on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An Israeli soldier is partly covered in fake blood as she plays the role of a victim during a drill simulating a bomb attack on a train in Kiryat Gat, Israel June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli soldiers sit in front of a monument engraved with names of fallen Israeli soldiers, as they wait for the start of a ceremony marking Memorial Day in Jerusalem May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli soldiers of the Caracal battalion rest after finishing a 20-kilometer march in Israel's Negev desert, near Kibbutz Sde Boker, marking the end of their training, May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli soldier guards as her comrades search for remains at the site of a helicopter crash in a field near Kibbutz Revadim in southern Israel March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli soldiers of the Caracal battalion rest during a 23-kilometre march marking the end of their training in Israel's Negev desert, near Kibbutz Sde Boker February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Israeli soldiers prepare ahead of a handover ceremony, in which the new Chief of Staff Lieutenant-General Gadi Eizenkot replaced outgoing Chief of Staff Lieutenant-General Benny Gantz, at Kirya base in Tel Aviv February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An Israeli soldier of the Caracal battalion walks with a stuffed toy cat in her bag during a 23-kilometer march marking the end of their training in Israel's Negev desert, near Kibbutz Sde Boker February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
An Israeli soldier of the Search and Rescue brigade takes a selfie of her comrades during a training session in Ben Shemen forest, near the city of Modi'in May 23, 2016. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
Israeli soldiers stand in front of a monument engraved with names of fallen Israeli soldiers, as they wait for the start of a ceremony marking Memorial Day in Jerusalem, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
