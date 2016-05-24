Women of the Israeli army

An Israeli soldier of the Caracal battalion stands next to backpacks after finishing a 20-kilometer march in Israel's Negev desert, near Kibbutz Sde Boker, marking the end of their training, May 29, 2014. The "Caracal" battalion, two-thirds of whose...more

An Israeli soldier of the Caracal battalion stands next to backpacks after finishing a 20-kilometer march in Israel's Negev desert, near Kibbutz Sde Boker, marking the end of their training, May 29, 2014. The "Caracal" battalion, two-thirds of whose members are women, was established in 2004 with the purpose of incorporating female soldiers in combat units. The main mission of Caracal is routine patrols on Israel's border with Egypt to intercept infiltrators and smuggling from the Sinai desert. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

