Women of the world

Women, who are part of the Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights), stand with their weapons as they undergo military training in Aleppo, February 17, 2013. The group of women were undergoing military training to form the Nazek Obeid group as part of the Sawt al-Haq battalion, based on the frontline of Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman