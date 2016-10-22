Edition:
United States
Fri Oct 21, 2016

Women to Trump: Hands off

Warning: graphic language. Women protest against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and the GOP in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Warning: graphic language. Women protest against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and the GOP in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Warning: graphic language. Women protest against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and the GOP in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
1 / 20
Women protest against Donald Trump and the GOP in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Women protest against Donald Trump and the GOP in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Women protest against Donald Trump and the GOP in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
2 / 20
Eve Rydberg (L) and Megan Lee pose for a portrait with their sign as they take part in a protest against Donald Trump outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Eve Rydberg (L) and Megan Lee pose for a portrait with their sign as they take part in a protest against Donald Trump outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Eve Rydberg (L) and Megan Lee pose for a portrait with their sign as they take part in a protest against Donald Trump outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
3 / 20
People protest against Donald Trump and the GOP in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People protest against Donald Trump and the GOP in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
People protest against Donald Trump and the GOP in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
4 / 20
A woman takes part in a protest against Donald Trump and the GOP in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman takes part in a protest against Donald Trump and the GOP in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
A woman takes part in a protest against Donald Trump and the GOP in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
5 / 20
Women protest against Donald Trump and the GOP in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Women protest against Donald Trump and the GOP in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Women protest against Donald Trump and the GOP in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
6 / 20
Women disguised as a wall take part in a protest against Donald Trump and the GOP in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Women disguised as a wall take part in a protest against Donald Trump and the GOP in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Women disguised as a wall take part in a protest against Donald Trump and the GOP in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
7 / 20
A woman takes part in a protest against Donald Trump and the GOP in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman takes part in a protest against Donald Trump and the GOP in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
A woman takes part in a protest against Donald Trump and the GOP in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
8 / 20
Women protest against Donald Trump and the GOP in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Women protest against Donald Trump and the GOP in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Women protest against Donald Trump and the GOP in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
9 / 20
Jessica Wilson poses for a portrait with her sign outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Jessica Wilson poses for a portrait with her sign outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Jessica Wilson poses for a portrait with her sign outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
10 / 20
Women take part in a protest against Donald Trump outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Women take part in a protest against Donald Trump outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Women take part in a protest against Donald Trump outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
11 / 20
Women take part in a protest against Donald Trump outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Women take part in a protest against Donald Trump outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Women take part in a protest against Donald Trump outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
12 / 20
Sarah Gray poses for a portrait with her sign outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Sarah Gray poses for a portrait with her sign outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Sarah Gray poses for a portrait with her sign outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
13 / 20
People protest against Donald Trump and the GOP in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People protest against Donald Trump and the GOP in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
People protest against Donald Trump and the GOP in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
14 / 20
Ileana Gomez poses for a portrait outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Ileana Gomez poses for a portrait outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Ileana Gomez poses for a portrait outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
15 / 20
Women take part in a protest against Donald Trump outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Women take part in a protest against Donald Trump outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Women take part in a protest against Donald Trump outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
16 / 20
Leah Ball poses for a portrait outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Leah Ball poses for a portrait outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Leah Ball poses for a portrait outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
17 / 20
People protest against Donald Trump and the GOP in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People protest against Donald Trump and the GOP in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
People protest against Donald Trump and the GOP in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
18 / 20
People protest against Donald Trump and the GOP in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People protest against Donald Trump and the GOP in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
People protest against Donald Trump and the GOP in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
19 / 20
Women take part in a protest against Donald Trump outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Women take part in a protest against Donald Trump outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Women take part in a protest against Donald Trump outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
20 / 20
