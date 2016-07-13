Women world leaders
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May. REUTERS/Toby Melville
German Chancellor Angela Merkel. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Nepal's President Bidhya Bhandari. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
South Korean President Park Geun-Hye. REUTERS/Kim Hee-Chul/Pool
President of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaite. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Poland Prime Minister Beata Szydlo. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Croatia President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Liberia President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
President of Malta Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Chile's President Michelle Bachelet. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President of Mauritius Ameenah Gurib-Fakim (R). REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Norway Prime Minister Hoyre Erna Solberg. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix
