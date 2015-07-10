Women's World Cup parade
The U.S. women's soccer team cheer during the ticker tape parade to celebrate their World Cup final win over Japan, in New York, July 10, 2015. Screams and a blizzard of confetti cheered the World Cup winning U.S. women's soccer players as they...more
Fans of the U.S. women's soccer team cheer during the ticker tape parade in New York, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A fan of the U.S. women's soccer team blocks her ears during the ticker tape parade in New York, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The U.S. women's soccer team cheer during a reception at New York City Hall hosted by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in New York, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Megan Rapinoe poses for members of the press during a reception at New York City Hall hosted by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in New York, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
U.S. women's soccer player Megan Rapinoe (C) holds the World Cup trophy as she rides a float with teammate Carli Lloyd (L) and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio during the ticker tape parade up Broadway in lower Manhattan, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike...more
Fans of the U.S. women's soccer team cheer as members of the team take part in a ticker tape parade in New York, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Tobin Heath of the U.S. women's soccer team cheers during the ticker tape parade in New York, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Fans of the U.S. women's soccer team throw confetti out of office windows in New York, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Clergy members stand outside Trinity Church as the U.S. women's soccer team passes by in floats during the ticker tape parade in New York, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Fans of the U.S. women's soccer team play with confetti after a ticker tape parade in New York, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Fans of the U.S. women's soccer team cheer during the ticker tape parade in New York, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A band plays during the ticker tape parade in New York, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Abby Wambach holds the trophy aloft during a reception at New York City Hall hosted by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in New York July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A fan holds an American flag as paper falls from buildings above in New York, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Abby Wambach holds the trophy aloft during a reception at New York City Hall hosted by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in New York July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Fans cheer as the U.S. women's soccer team ride past in floats in New York, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A clergy member spreads incense as she stands outside Trinity Church as the U.S. women's soccer team passes in floats during the ticker tape parade in New York, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
U.S. women's soccer players Megan Rapinoe (R) and Carli Lloyd (L) take a selfie with the World Cup trophy as they ride a float with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in New York, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Fans of the U.S. women's soccer team cheer during the ticker tape parade in New York, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. women's soccer player Megan Rapinoe (C) holds the World Cup trophy as she rides a float with team mate Carli Lloyd (L) and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (back R) during the ticker tape parade up Broadway in lower Manhattan to celebrate their...more
Fans of the U.S. women's soccer team cheer as members of the team take part in a ticker tape parade in New York, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The U.S. women national soccer team celebrate with the World Cup trophy as fans cheer during the ticker tape parade in New York, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Fans of the U.S. women's soccer team cheer during the ticker tape parade in New York, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Next Slideshows
Light of technology
Phones, laptops and devices illuminate their users.
Confederate flag comes down
The Confederate battle flag is permanently removed from South Carolina's state grounds.
World's most vulnerable
On the eve of World Population Day, a look at vulnerable populations in humanitarian crises across the globe.
Syria's four million refugees
The number of Syrian refugees in neighboring countries has passed 4 million.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.