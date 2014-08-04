Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 4, 2014 | 10:55am EDT

'Woodstock' in Poland

People watch a bungee jumper in front of the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, Poland, close to the German border, early August 2, 2014. Some 500,000 people attended the festival that is the brainchild of Polish journalist and social campaigner Jerzy Owsiak. He initiated the event to thank those who donated money to his GOCC charity organization that delivers medical care for children. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People watch a bungee jumper in front of the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, Poland, close to the German border, early August 2, 2014. Some 500,000 people attended the festival that is the brainchild of Polish journalist...more

Monday, August 04, 2014
People watch a bungee jumper in front of the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, Poland, close to the German border, early August 2, 2014. Some 500,000 people attended the festival that is the brainchild of Polish journalist and social campaigner Jerzy Owsiak. He initiated the event to thank those who donated money to his GOCC charity organization that delivers medical care for children. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
1 / 17
A bird's eye view shows a camp site at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A bird's eye view shows a camp site at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, August 04, 2014
A bird's eye view shows a camp site at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
2 / 17
A woman dives in a mud pit near the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, early August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A woman dives in a mud pit near the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, early August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, August 04, 2014
A woman dives in a mud pit near the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, early August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
3 / 17
A bird's eye view shows people at a concert at the main stage during the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A bird's eye view shows people at a concert at the main stage during the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, August 04, 2014
A bird's eye view shows people at a concert at the main stage during the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
4 / 17
A woman crowd-surfs in front of the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A woman crowd-surfs in front of the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, August 04, 2014
A woman crowd-surfs in front of the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
5 / 17
A man dives in a mud pit near the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man dives in a mud pit near the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, August 04, 2014
A man dives in a mud pit near the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
6 / 17
People cheer in front of the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People cheer in front of the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, August 04, 2014
People cheer in front of the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
7 / 17
A man rests in a mud pit near the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man rests in a mud pit near the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, August 04, 2014
A man rests in a mud pit near the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
8 / 17
People dance in a mud pit near the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, early August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People dance in a mud pit near the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, early August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, August 04, 2014
People dance in a mud pit near the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, early August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
9 / 17
Revelers attend the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Revelers attend the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, August 04, 2014
Revelers attend the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
10 / 17
A man leans against a portable toilet at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, early August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man leans against a portable toilet at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, early August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, August 04, 2014
A man leans against a portable toilet at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, early August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
11 / 17
People sit on a bench above a campsite at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People sit on a bench above a campsite at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, August 04, 2014
People sit on a bench above a campsite at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
12 / 17
A man listens to a band that is playing at the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, early August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man listens to a band that is playing at the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, early August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, August 04, 2014
A man listens to a band that is playing at the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, early August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
13 / 17
People walk through a camp site at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People walk through a camp site at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, August 04, 2014
People walk through a camp site at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
14 / 17
A reveler wears a hat made of beer cans at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A reveler wears a hat made of beer cans at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, August 04, 2014
A reveler wears a hat made of beer cans at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
15 / 17
A woman crowd-surfs in front of the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A woman crowd-surfs in front of the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, August 04, 2014
A woman crowd-surfs in front of the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
16 / 17
A woman showers in a mud pit near the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, early August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A woman showers in a mud pit near the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, early August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, August 04, 2014
A woman showers in a mud pit near the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, early August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Highest-paid country stars

Highest-paid country stars

Next Slideshows

Highest-paid country stars

Highest-paid country stars

Ranking the highest-paid country musicians.

Jul 29 2014
Celebrities at Comic-Con

Celebrities at Comic-Con

Celebrities come out to promote their upcoming projects at Comic-Con in San Diego.

Jul 28 2014
Best of Comic-Con

Best of Comic-Con

Highlights from the annual Comic-Con gathering in San Diego.

Jul 28 2014
Top-earning actors

Top-earning actors

The highest paid actors in Hollywood.

Jul 21 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast