Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Feb 4, 2016 | 11:06pm EST

Wooing New Hampshire

Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Portsmouth. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Portsmouth. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Portsmouth. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
1 / 30
Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally in Manchester. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally in Manchester. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally in Manchester. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 30
Ted Cruz attends an Addiction and Recovery forum in Hooksett. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Ted Cruz attends an Addiction and Recovery forum in Hooksett. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Ted Cruz attends an Addiction and Recovery forum in Hooksett. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
3 / 30
Two men have their picture taken by a friend as they stand next to Jeb Bush at a town hall meeting campaign stop at Colby-Sawyer College in New London. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Two men have their picture taken by a friend as they stand next to Jeb Bush at a town hall meeting campaign stop at Colby-Sawyer College in New London. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
Two men have their picture taken by a friend as they stand next to Jeb Bush at a town hall meeting campaign stop at Colby-Sawyer College in New London. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
4 / 30
A woman watches Donald Trump though a window as he arrives for a campaign rally in Exeter. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman watches Donald Trump though a window as he arrives for a campaign rally in Exeter. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
A woman watches Donald Trump though a window as he arrives for a campaign rally in Exeter. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 30
Donald Trump gets in his SUV as he departs an event at the police headquarters in Manchester. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump gets in his SUV as he departs an event at the police headquarters in Manchester. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Donald Trump gets in his SUV as he departs an event at the police headquarters in Manchester. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
6 / 30
Chris Christie speaks to voters at a town hall campaign stop in Bow. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Chris Christie speaks to voters at a town hall campaign stop in Bow. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
Chris Christie speaks to voters at a town hall campaign stop in Bow. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 30
Fridge magnets are pictured in Donald Trump's campaign headquarters in Manchester. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Fridge magnets are pictured in Donald Trump's campaign headquarters in Manchester. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Fridge magnets are pictured in Donald Trump's campaign headquarters in Manchester. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 30
Bernie Sanders and former Hillary Clinton speak simultaneously during the Democratic presidential candidates debate sponsored by MSNBC at the University of New Hampshire in Durham. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Bernie Sanders and former Hillary Clinton speak simultaneously during the Democratic presidential candidates debate sponsored by MSNBC at the University of New Hampshire in Durham. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Bernie Sanders and former Hillary Clinton speak simultaneously during the Democratic presidential candidates debate sponsored by MSNBC at the University of New Hampshire in Durham. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
9 / 30
People wait for Ted Cruz before a campaign event in Weare. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

People wait for Ted Cruz before a campaign event in Weare. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
People wait for Ted Cruz before a campaign event in Weare. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
10 / 30
Ted Cruz attends a campaign event in Portsmouth. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Ted Cruz attends a campaign event in Portsmouth. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Ted Cruz attends a campaign event in Portsmouth. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
11 / 30
John Kasich listens to a question from a student during a campaign stop at Concord High School in Concord. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

John Kasich listens to a question from a student during a campaign stop at Concord High School in Concord. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
John Kasich listens to a question from a student during a campaign stop at Concord High School in Concord. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
12 / 30
Seats are seen after a campaign event with Ted Cruz in Portsmouth. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Seats are seen after a campaign event with Ted Cruz in Portsmouth. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Seats are seen after a campaign event with Ted Cruz in Portsmouth. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
13 / 30
People hold hands at a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders in Claremont. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

People hold hands at a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders in Claremont. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
People hold hands at a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders in Claremont. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
14 / 30
Marco Rubio tries on a fire jacket during a campaign rally at the Globe Manufacturing plant in Pittsfield. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Marco Rubio tries on a fire jacket during a campaign rally at the Globe Manufacturing plant in Pittsfield. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
Marco Rubio tries on a fire jacket during a campaign rally at the Globe Manufacturing plant in Pittsfield. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
15 / 30
A child sits on the floor to watch Hillary Clinton speak to supporters during a rally in Manchester. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A child sits on the floor to watch Hillary Clinton speak to supporters during a rally in Manchester. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
A child sits on the floor to watch Hillary Clinton speak to supporters during a rally in Manchester. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
16 / 30
Campaign signs are seen near where Ted Cruz attends a campaign event in Hooksett. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Campaign signs are seen near where Ted Cruz attends a campaign event in Hooksett. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
Campaign signs are seen near where Ted Cruz attends a campaign event in Hooksett. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
17 / 30
A man wears a hand-lettered "Build the Wall" t-shirt while waiting in line for a campaign rally with Donald Trump in Portsmouth. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A man wears a hand-lettered "Build the Wall" t-shirt while waiting in line for a campaign rally with Donald Trump in Portsmouth. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
A man wears a hand-lettered "Build the Wall" t-shirt while waiting in line for a campaign rally with Donald Trump in Portsmouth. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
18 / 30
Donald Trump looks at photographs of himself that an audience member asked to be autographed at a campaign rally in Portsmouth. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Donald Trump looks at photographs of himself that an audience member asked to be autographed at a campaign rally in Portsmouth. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Donald Trump looks at photographs of himself that an audience member asked to be autographed at a campaign rally in Portsmouth. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
19 / 30
People watch as Ted Cruz speaks during a campaign event in Hooksett. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

People watch as Ted Cruz speaks during a campaign event in Hooksett. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
People watch as Ted Cruz speaks during a campaign event in Hooksett. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
20 / 30
U.S. Senator and Republican presidential candidate Rubio speaks during a campaign rally in Bow. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

U.S. Senator and Republican presidential candidate Rubio speaks during a campaign rally in Bow. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
U.S. Senator and Republican presidential candidate Rubio speaks during a campaign rally in Bow. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
21 / 30
Bernie Sanders is seen in the view finder of a television camera as he speaks at a news conference where he spoke about his opposition to the Trans-Pacific Partnership in Concord. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Bernie Sanders is seen in the view finder of a television camera as he speaks at a news conference where he spoke about his opposition to the Trans-Pacific Partnership in Concord. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
Bernie Sanders is seen in the view finder of a television camera as he speaks at a news conference where he spoke about his opposition to the Trans-Pacific Partnership in Concord. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
22 / 30
Ted Cruz attends a campaign event in Weare, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Ted Cruz attends a campaign event in Weare, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Ted Cruz attends a campaign event in Weare, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
23 / 30
An audience member wears a "Bomb the Hell Out of ISIS" pin on his cap at a campaign rally with Donald Trump in Portsmouth. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

An audience member wears a "Bomb the Hell Out of ISIS" pin on his cap at a campaign rally with Donald Trump in Portsmouth. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
An audience member wears a "Bomb the Hell Out of ISIS" pin on his cap at a campaign rally with Donald Trump in Portsmouth. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
24 / 30
Donald Trump poses for a photo with police officers during a campaign event at police headquarters in Manchester. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump poses for a photo with police officers during a campaign event at police headquarters in Manchester. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Donald Trump poses for a photo with police officers during a campaign event at police headquarters in Manchester. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
25 / 30
A table is seen as Ted Cruz attends a campaign event in Amherst. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A table is seen as Ted Cruz attends a campaign event in Amherst. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
A table is seen as Ted Cruz attends a campaign event in Amherst. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
26 / 30
Jeb Bush speaks to voters at a town hall meeting campaign stop at Colby-Sawyer College in New London. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Jeb Bush speaks to voters at a town hall meeting campaign stop at Colby-Sawyer College in New London. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
Jeb Bush speaks to voters at a town hall meeting campaign stop at Colby-Sawyer College in New London. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
27 / 30
Audience members wait for Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Portsmouth. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Audience members wait for Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Portsmouth. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Audience members wait for Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Portsmouth. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
28 / 30
Ted Cruz attends a campaign event in Hooksett. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Ted Cruz attends a campaign event in Hooksett. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
Ted Cruz attends a campaign event in Hooksett. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
29 / 30
People queue to attend a Donald Trump campaign rally in Exeter. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People queue to attend a Donald Trump campaign rally in Exeter. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
People queue to attend a Donald Trump campaign rally in Exeter. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Feb 04 2016
Streets of Aleppo

Streets of Aleppo

A Syrian military offensive backed by heavy Russian air strikes threatens to cut critical rebel supply lines into the city.

Feb 04 2016
Fiery pension protests in Greece

Fiery pension protests in Greece

Greeks rally against government pension reforms needed to meet demands of international creditors.

Feb 04 2016
Syria: The war

Syria: The war

Iconic images from the war that began as a civil uprising and grew into a complex war with no end in sight.

Feb 04 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast