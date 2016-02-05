Wooing New Hampshire
Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Portsmouth. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally in Manchester. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Ted Cruz attends an Addiction and Recovery forum in Hooksett. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Two men have their picture taken by a friend as they stand next to Jeb Bush at a town hall meeting campaign stop at Colby-Sawyer College in New London. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman watches Donald Trump though a window as he arrives for a campaign rally in Exeter. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump gets in his SUV as he departs an event at the police headquarters in Manchester. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Chris Christie speaks to voters at a town hall campaign stop in Bow. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Fridge magnets are pictured in Donald Trump's campaign headquarters in Manchester. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Bernie Sanders and former Hillary Clinton speak simultaneously during the Democratic presidential candidates debate sponsored by MSNBC at the University of New Hampshire in Durham. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People wait for Ted Cruz before a campaign event in Weare. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Ted Cruz attends a campaign event in Portsmouth. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
John Kasich listens to a question from a student during a campaign stop at Concord High School in Concord. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Seats are seen after a campaign event with Ted Cruz in Portsmouth. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People hold hands at a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders in Claremont. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Marco Rubio tries on a fire jacket during a campaign rally at the Globe Manufacturing plant in Pittsfield. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A child sits on the floor to watch Hillary Clinton speak to supporters during a rally in Manchester. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Campaign signs are seen near where Ted Cruz attends a campaign event in Hooksett. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man wears a hand-lettered "Build the Wall" t-shirt while waiting in line for a campaign rally with Donald Trump in Portsmouth. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump looks at photographs of himself that an audience member asked to be autographed at a campaign rally in Portsmouth. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People watch as Ted Cruz speaks during a campaign event in Hooksett. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
U.S. Senator and Republican presidential candidate Rubio speaks during a campaign rally in Bow. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Bernie Sanders is seen in the view finder of a television camera as he speaks at a news conference where he spoke about his opposition to the Trans-Pacific Partnership in Concord. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Ted Cruz attends a campaign event in Weare, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
An audience member wears a "Bomb the Hell Out of ISIS" pin on his cap at a campaign rally with Donald Trump in Portsmouth. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump poses for a photo with police officers during a campaign event at police headquarters in Manchester. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A table is seen as Ted Cruz attends a campaign event in Amherst. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Jeb Bush speaks to voters at a town hall meeting campaign stop at Colby-Sawyer College in New London. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Audience members wait for Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Portsmouth. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ted Cruz attends a campaign event in Hooksett. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People queue to attend a Donald Trump campaign rally in Exeter. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
